The recently revealed Google Pixel 5a may not be the sleekest, most stylish phone around, but what it lacks in good looks it more than makes up for in specs. With its 6.34-inch OLED screen, excellent camera, and impressive battery life, it’s a must if you’re after a new phone for less than $500. But you’ll want to protect your new phone from life’s little mishaps, whether you’re prone to drops or have a bad habit of placing your phone screen-side down on your nightstand. We’ve rounded up some of the best Google Pixel 5a screen protectors that will keep your phone safe from drops, scratches, and scuffs, from film protectors to tempered glass models.

These screen protectors are all designed to fit the Google Pixel 5a. If you’re the owner of a Pixel 5, you might also want to check out our pick of the best Pixel 5 screen protectors.

Olixar Film Screen Protector

Film protectors are a great option if you don’t want to go with tempered glass — and this twin-pack from Olixar will keep your Pixel 5a safe from harm. Easy to apply for a bubble-free finish, this protector provides crystal clear viewing, and it’s so slim you’ll forget it’s there as it protects your screen from scratches and dings. This twin-pack comes with a screen cleaning cloth and application card, and for $12, you’ll have a screen protector for now and one for future use.

Spigen AlignMaster GLAS.tR Screen Protector

There’s no denying that applying screen protectors can be a bit of a headache, particularly if it’s your first time. Spigen has made it easy with this tempered glass protector, which comes with an auto-alignment installation tray to ensure you end up with perfect results. Speaking of perfection, the tempered glass protector is 9H hardness rated, so it’ll keep your Pixel 5a’s screen looking as good as new, safe from scratches, scuffs, and dings. There’s an oleophobic coating, too, to repel greasy or sweaty fingerprints. This screen protector is compatible with all Spigen cases, so you can grab a Tough Armor case for 360-degree protection for your new phone.

LK Tempered Glass Screen Protector

There’s nothing worse than perfectly applying your new screen protector only to find it’s incompatible with your phone case. Luckily, that won’t be an issue with this three-pack of protectors from LK. Each screen protector is constructed from 9H hardness-rated tempered glass that’s shatterproof and scratch-resistant, keeping your phone screen safe from harm. These protectors fit your screen securely but leave a small gap around the edges to ensure they’re compatible with most cases. They’re easy to install, too, thanks to the handy installation video.

Supershieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Pick up this triple-pack of 9H hardness-rated tempered glass screen protectors from Supershieldz, and you can trust they won’t interfere with your phone’s touchscreen. The tough tempered glass offers superior scratch protection and has 2.5D rounded edges for comfort in your hand. Each protector also has a hydrophobic and oleophobic coating to protect against sweat and fingerprints, and when you remove your protector, no residue is left behind. With three screen protectors in each pack for under $10, you get plenty of bang for your buck.

Omoton Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Not all screen protectors are created equal, so if you’re looking for superior protection for your Pixel 5a, pick up this triple-pack of screen protectors, which includes two camera lens protectors. The tempered glass screen protector may not offer edge-to-edge protection, but it’s only 0.3mm thick, so it won’t affect touchscreen response, and it’s constructed from 9H hardness glass, ensuring your screen stays safe from scratches, scuffs, and drops. The camera protector won’t affect photo clarity and helps protect the camera lens when your phone is in a pocket or bag. These protectors use a high-quality epoxy resin that makes bubble-free installation a breeze and ensures no sticky residue is left behind upon removal.

Mr.Shield Tempered Glass Screen Protector

In this pack, you get not one, not two, but three screen protectors, all made from 9H hardness tempered glass. These ultra-thin protectors are scratch-resistant and feature an oleophobic coating, and Mr.Shield promises 99.99% clarity and touch accuracy. Each protector has 2.5D rounded edges to ensure comfort, and a silicone adhesive is used for application, making these protectors easy to install and remove. In the box, you get three protectors plus an application card, cleaning cloth, dust collector, and removing tapes, as well as full installation instructions.

Editors' Recommendations