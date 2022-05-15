 Skip to main content
Google has revealed the Pixel 6a, the latest in its A series of phones. It takes the powerful Google Tensor processor of the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, and also adds a big 4,306mAh battery and a pretty 6.1-inch OLED display. This screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3, but while the latter does a good job of protecting itself from everyday scratches and scrapes, it won't protect the phone against the worst kind of damage. For this reason, new owners might want to consider an item from our list of the best Google Pixel 6a screen protectors available right now.

ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Elite Screen Protector for Google Pixel 6a

ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Elite

Jump to details
Olixar Google Pixel 6a Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Olixar Google Pixel 6a Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Jump to details
ArmorSuit MilitaryShield Screen Protector for Google Pixel 6a

ArmorSuit MilitaryShield Screen Protector for Google Pixel 6a

Jump to details
Supershieldz Pixel 6a Screen Protector

Supershieldz Pixel 6a Screen Protector

Jump to details
OMOTON Screen Protector for Google Pixel 6a

OMOTON Screen Protector for Google Pixel 6

Jump to details
ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Elite Screen Protector for Google Pixel 6a.

ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Elite

Pros
  • 5x more durable than most protectors
  • Treated to reduce bacteria growth
  • Reinforced edges
Cons
  • Not cheap

If you want one of the sturdiest Pixel 6a screen protectors on the market right now, look no further than the InvisibleShield Glass Elite from Zagg. Claiming to be five times stronger than most screen protectors, it's made of aluminosilicate glass reinforced by ion exchange technology, resulting in greater compression that provides more strength and scratch resistance. It has also been given an anti-microbial treatment that reduces the growth of bacteria, while Zagg's trademarked ClearPrint treatment disperses oil from your fingerprints and keeps the protector looking new. Other welcome features include reinforced edges and Zagg's EZ Apply installation process that makes fitting the protector easier than it might have been.

ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Elite Screen Protector for Google Pixel 6a

ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Elite

Olixar Google Pixel 6a Tempered Glass Screen Protector.

Olixar Google Pixel 6a Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Pros
  • Anti-shatter film makes it very durable
  • Affordable yet highly effective
  • Light and transparent
Cons
  • No special features

Olixar's screen protectors usually offer an ideal mid-point between affordability and reliability, and this Pixel 6a screen protector is no exception. Comprising high-tension 9H tempered glass it will withstand the vast majority of shocks you'll likely experience, while the use of anti-shatter film means it won't smash into pieces even in worst-case scenarios. One of the best things about it is that it's only 0.26mm thick, something which enables it to achieve a 95% light-penetration ratio and provide maximum responsiveness. Olixar also promises that there's no risk of bubbles when installing it.

Olixar Google Pixel 6a Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Olixar Google Pixel 6a Tempered Glass Screen Protector

ArmorSuit MilitaryShield Screen Protector for Google Pixel 6a.

ArmorSuit MilitaryShield Screen Protector for Google Pixel 6a

Pros
  • More rugged than most film-based protectors
  • Self-repairing technology
  • Thin and transparent
Cons
  • No anti-microbial treatment

Here's a film-based protector that's made from a more sophisticated manufacturing process than the average run-of-the-mill film protector. Made in the United States, it has been precision laser cut to fit the Pixel 6a, with its material being scratch-proof and yellow-resistant, making it one of the most durable film protectors you can find. One property that sets it apart from other protectors in its category is that it harnesses self-repairing technology, so minor scratches on the film are gradually removed automatically. It has also been treated to reduce dust, oil, and fingerprint smudges.

ArmorSuit MilitaryShield Screen Protector for Google Pixel 6a

ArmorSuit MilitaryShield Screen Protector for Google Pixel 6a

Supershieldz Pixel 6a Screen Protector.

Supershieldz Pixel 6a Screen Protector

Pros
  • Sold in a high-value pack of six
  • High transparency and responsiveness
Cons
  • Not as strong or durable as the best glass protectors

Here's a PET film-based screen protector that provides solid protection on top of greater transparency and responsiveness than the average glass-based cover. Because it's film-based, it's much thinner than most other protectors, and so long as you install it correctly, you'll struggle to notice it's even there. The downside is that it may not be quite as durable as some of the strongest tempered glass pieces, although it will guard your Pixel 6a's screen against most scratches and knocks. Importantly, it comes in a pack of six, which is kind of incredible for the price, and enables you to replace any protectors that get damaged.

Supershieldz Pixel 6a Screen Protector

Supershieldz Pixel 6a Screen Protector

OMOTON Screen Protector for Google Pixel 6a.

OMOTON Screen Protector for Google Pixel 6

Pros
  • Comes with camera lens protectors
  • 9H hardness rating
Cons
  • No extra features

Only 0.33mm thick and boasting a 9H hardness rating, Omoton's Pixel 6a screen protector is another example of an affordable piece that also does its job very well. Its relative thinness provides 99% transparency, so you can continue using your Pixel 6a exactly as you would have without a protector. The 9H hardness rating also ensures that the protector will defend the phone's screen from serious damage and deprecation. One nice add-on of the protector is that Omoton has thrown in a couple of camera lens protectors, while the main protector itself comes in a group of three.

OMOTON Screen Protector for Google Pixel 6a

OMOTON Screen Protector for Google Pixel 6

