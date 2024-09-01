The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL is a gorgeous smartphone, especially in the Rose Quartz color. The 6.8-inch display is a large surface that can quickly attract scratches, and there's nothing worse than a big scratch across a beautiful display. Since it costs over $1,000, you'll want to ensure you don't damage it.

The best Pixel 9 Pro XL screen protectors can help protect your shiny new phone from scratches, dust, and damage. Whether you're looking for the thinnest screen protectors, the most protective, or the right balance of thickness and protection, we've got you covered.

Spigen Tempered Glass [GlasTR EZ FIT]

The best Pixel 9 Pro XL screen protector

Pros Easy to apply perfectly

High-quality glass feels great

Comes with two screen protectors Cons Incompatible with certain thicker cases

The Pixel 9 Pro XL is an expensive phone, and picking the right brand for your screen protector is equally important. Spigen has been using the finest materials to produce high-quality screen protectors for years, and they're trusted by millions.

The GlasTR EZ FIT comes with an auto-alignment installation tool that makes it easy to apply. It contains an oleophobic coating to reduce fingerprints, is compatible with every Spigen Pixel 9 Pro XL case, and is designed with durability and clarity in mind. It'll keep the screen protected and won't interfere with the ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

ZAGG Glass XTR3 Screen Protector

The best premium Pixel 9 Pro XL screen protector

Pros Enhanced blue light filtering

Easy installation

Anti-reflective glass

Excellent impact protection Cons Expensive

Only contains one screen protector

The best screen protectors don't sacrifice quality, and the ZAGG Glass XTR3 is the best you can buy for durability. We've seen the testing in person, and this screen protector lives up to its claims of being up to 10x more durable than other glass options.

It also comes with blue light filtration to help protect your eyes, anti-reflective technology so you can see the screen clearly even in the sun, and is made with 30% recycled materials. The EZ Apply system makes it effortless to install, but it's expensive and there's only one screen protector in the pack.

JETech Screen Protector

The best value Pixel 9 Pro XL screen protector

Pros Includes camera lens protector

Easy to install

Offers some protection against damage

Comes in a two-pack Cons Fingerprint sensor doesn't work as well

Questionable long-term durability

Sometimes you need a cost-effective solution to keeping your screen protected, and this is where the JETech tempered glass screen protector comes in. It's designed to offer you a budget solution to keeping your screen protected, and while it won't win awards for its quality, it does win them for its sheer value.

The easy installation tool makes it straightforward to install, but even if you do get a bubble, it comes in a twin pack so you have a spare. It also includes the camera lens cover so your phone remains fully protected, and features extra space around the borders so it doesn't interfere with your case.

OtterBox Premium Glass Screen Protector

The best durable Pixel 9 Pro XL screen protector

Pros OtterBox knows how to build durable products

Best-quality glass protector you can buy

Most reliable adhesive on a screen protector

Shatter resistant from 3 feet

Limited lifetime warranty Cons Requires experience applying screen protectors

Only comes with one in the box

Expensive

OtterBox is known for its high-quality, durable, and military-grade cases that offer immense protection for your phone, but sacrifice on the style and design.

The Premium Glass screen protector comes with a limited lifetime warranty and is easy to apply with the included install kit. It offers advanced scratch protection and maintains the clarity of the screen. However, it's expensive and only includes one protector, meaning you'll need some experience at applying screen protectors.

ArmorSuit MilitaryShield Screen Protector

The best affordably durable Pixel 9 Pro XL screen protector

Pros Offers protection without the high price tag

Can heal itself over time

Ultra-slim protector for your phone Cons Soft-touch TPU film doesn't offer much protection

Only protects against scratches

The best protection can be expensive, but if the OtterBox and ZAGG options are too pricey, you can still protect your screen without breaking the bank. The ArmorSuit MilitaryShield screen protector is a no-frills screen protector designed to protect your screen from scratches.

Despite the name, it won't provide any impact protection, so your screen will likely still break if it falls from a decent height, but it will protect it against day-to-day scratches and wear and tear. It offers protection without the price tag, and the ultra-slim soft-touch TPU film can heal itself over time with a little heat application.

amFilm Tempered Glass

The best simple Pixel 9 Pro XL screen protector

Pros Simple yet effective screen protector

Easy installation in just 60 seconds

Comes in a pack of three Cons Won't last as long as other choices

The amFilm Tempered Glass screen protector provides simple-yet-effective protection for your Pixel 9 Pro XL. The listing says it's compatible with the ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, and the included frame ensures a fast, bubble-free install in just 60 seconds.

It comes in a three-pack so you have spares, and is the most cost effective solution on our list. It's designed to prevent against scratches and has a transparent layer that is oil repellent and protects against fingerprints.

Caseology Snap Fit

The best dependable Pixel 9 Pro XL screen protector

Pros Tempered glass will protect the screen

Comes with a spare protector

Very easy to apply with included bracket Cons Previous models have interfered with fingerprint

The ultra-thin and durable Caseology Snap Fit gets its name from the included easy install Snap Fit tray that is designed to ensure a simple application and removal of the screen protector. It includes two glass screen protectors so you'll have a spare, and also comes with a microfiber cloth and cleaning wipes.

It's a simple no-frills screen protector that will protect your screen without breaking the bank. Previous models have interfered with the fingerprint sensor, so you'll want to follow our tips below.

Dbrand Tempered Glass Screen Protector

The best customizable Pixel 9 Pro XL screen protector

Pros Can be customized with a Grip case

Perfectly cut by robots

Great customer service Cons More expensive than comparable options

Many of the screen protectors on our list will work with cases, but none are quite like the Dbrand Tempered Glass screen protector. It's the only screen protector that's designed to work with a customizable case, and there's no case like the Dbrand Grip case.

Dbrand calls this screen protector the Wagyu of Glass and is designed to cover every inch of your screen. If you don't plan to use a Dbrand case, there are better options on this list. If you do want a case, the Grip case is designed to offer endless customizability and protects your phone while allowing you to pair it with any one of the hundreds of Dbrand skins.

Frequently Asked Questions

Will the fingerprint sensor still work? When buying a screen protector for the Pixel 9 Pro XL, you should make sure that it works with the new fingerprint sensor. All of the listings below state that they are compatible with the ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor that's standard across all Pixel 9 phones. Once you apply any screen protector — whether rated to work with the fingerprint sensor or not — you'll want to set up your fingerprint sensor again. This will ensure the Pixel 9 Pro XL has a proper reading, and could prevent the screen protector from interfering with the fingerprint sensor.

The best Pixel 9 Pro XL screen protectors not only protect your display, but they are compatible with the fingerprint sensor and don't detract from the quality of the screen. Whatever your style, there's a Pixel 9 Pro XL screen protector that's right for you.

Perhaps it's our top pick, the Spigen GlassTR EZ Fit, which is backed by years of Spigen pedigree in protection. Or it's the Zagg Glass ZTR3, which is more expensive but the premium pick for those who want the best? If you need the cheapest option to keep your phone protected, JETech makes great tempered glass screen protectors and previous models are highly regarded.

Whichever screen protector you choose, you will want to make sure it works with the best Google Pixel 9 Pro XL cases. Some offer integrated screen protectors, and while they do add bulk, they also add much-needed protection to your shiny new smartphone.