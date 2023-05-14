Best Google Pixel Fold cases: the 7 best ones you can buy

After years of speculation, the Pixel Fold is finally here — and foldable fans are excited to get their hands on what might be one of the best foldables of 2023. While the two colors that Google offers the Pixel Fold in are nice, picking up a case for the smartphone isn't a bad idea. It'll let you put your own personal spin on the Pixel Fold's design, or simply protect it from potential scratches, chips, and shatters.

Here are the best cases for the Google Pixel Fold that you can buy right now!

Casetify Impact Case for Pixel Fold

Best design Pixel Fold case

Pros Wide variety of design options

Lightweight

Wireless charging compatible Cons Only 4-foot drop protection

Casetify cases are extremely popular thanks to the vast number of designs the company offers, and its high-impact cases are also relatively dependable for keeping your phone safe from drops. The Pixel Fold cases offer the same number of seemingly endless designs that Casetify is known for, however, it only has 4-foot drop protection.

While that will certainly keep the Pixel Fold safe from most drops, it might not fare well if knocked off a tall counter or dropped multiple times. If you're not too worried about big drops, however, Pixel Fold Casetify cases should be more than satisfactory to protect the phone from scratches and chips while sporting excellent designs.

Otterbox Thin Flex Series for Pixel Fold

Best durable Pixel Fold case

Pros Highly durable

Reputable brand

Screen protection Cons Bulky

OtterBox's Thin Flex Pixel Fold case is a highly durable case that's meant to keep your foldable safe from several big falls. Known for its durability, the OtterBox Thin Flex also features raised edges around both the interior and exterior screens, meaning that the displays will avoid most full-screen shatters as they won't be taking the full force of a drop.

If you're looking to keep your Pixel Fold safe at all costs, OtterBox cases are the way to go. Because of their added protection, they also add a bit of bulk to the Fold — both when folded and when unfolded.

Pixel Fold Grip Case

Best kickstand Pixel Fold case

Pros Kickstand

Good color selections

Edge grips Cons Kickstand adds additional bulk

Part of the appeal of the Pixel Fold is that, when unfolded, it can function as a mini-tablet of sorts. The Dbrand Pixel Fold Grip Case adds a kickstand that lets owners make the most of the increased interior screen size.

Perfect for streaming movies, displaying recipes, and reading e-books, the kickstand makes the Pixel Fold that much more convenient. The only problem is that the kickstand adds a bit of additional bulk to the side of the hinge when folded and means that the Pixel Fold can't lay flat when unfolded.

Google Pixel Fold Case

Best official Pixel Fold case

Pros Official Google product

Silicon case

Raised edges Cons Poor drop protection

Google's official cases are sometimes hit-or-miss, but the official Pixel Fold silicon cases look to be pretty solid as long as you know what you're getting.

Because it's a silicon case, the official Google case isn't going to offer much in the form of drop protection. While the listing does say that it can protect from drops, a thin case like this pales in comparison to the protection of something like an OtterBox case or even the Impact cases from Casetify. The silicon design does offer a very comfortable grip for the phone, making it unlikely to slip from your hands, and provides plenty of protection to the Pixel Fold from small scratches and chips. Because it's an official Google product, you can also expect a snug fit.

Poetic Spartan Series Case for Google Pixel Fold

Best heavy-duty Pixel Fold case

Pros Screen and body protection

Kickstand

Hinge protection Cons Heavy and bulky

The worry that many people have with foldables is that their hinges are weak spots that, if damaged, can completely total an otherwise perfectly functioning device. Luckily, the Poetic Spartan Series Case for the Pixel Fold completely covers the hinge with a strip of synthetic rubber and plastic.

In fact, the case covers the entire body of the phone as well as the screen, making it a good pick for anyone worried about damaging the foldable. While the case is able to protect the Pixel Fold from even the nastiest of falls, it does add an additional 3.52 ounces of weight to an already relatively weighty device. On top of that, the added bulk that the full-body protection adds makes a Pixel Fold equipped with the Poetic Spartan case tough to fit in pockets.

KUGEW Magnetic Case for Google Pixel Fold

Best leather Pixel Fold case

Pros MagSafe Compatible

Classy leather design

Kickstand Cons Synthetic leather

Leather cases for the Pixel Fold are currently few and far between, however, the Kugew Magnetic Case gives fans of leather cases a great option that also adds helpful MagSafe compatibility.

Because of the magnetic ring on the back of the case, owners are able to use the entire line of MagSafe products — such as wireless chargers, phone grips, and credit card holders. While the Kugew Magnetic Case is certainly stylish in the black and white color options, the leather quality itself may not be particularly high. It's a great case for anyone not looking to break the bank, as real leather can be extremely expensive, but just know that it won't age the same as real leather or have the exact same feel.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid Designed for Pixel Fold Case

Best clear Pixel Fold case

Pros Clear color accents design of the phone

Reputable brand

Absorbs corner impacts Cons No drop protection listed

If you like how the Pixel Fold looks, you may be torn about getting a case for it. You want to protect the phone from drops and falls, but on the other hand, a case will also hide the Pixel Fold's natural beauty.

Luckily, the Spigen Ultra Hybrid case is clear and allows buyers to appreciate the design of the Pixel Fold without having to worry about chips and scratches. There's no drop protection listed for the case, however, it does say that it's designed to absorb impacts on the corners of the phone — the place where the most damage can be done. If you're looking for a simple case that protects the Pixel Fold while also not getting in the way of the original design, the Spigen Ultra Hybrid might be the case you're looking for as long as you know that it might not be the thing to save the foldable if it takes a particularly brutal tumble.

