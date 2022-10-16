The Pixel Watch is Google's answer to the Apple Watch. Taking Google's distinctive design ethos and applying it to the smartwatch, it flaunts a Zen-like minimalistic form that looks almost like the archetype of a traditional circular watch. Yes, it may not be the most adventurous wearable out there in terms of its aesthetics, yet it has a cleanness and simplicity that comes across as highly tasteful.

Of course, not everyone may appreciate this kind of safe classicism. However, for those who want something a little more striking there's a simple solution: a new band. To this end, we've compiled a list of the best Google Pixel Watch bands and straps you can buy right now. With examples veering from the comfortable to the sporty and luxurious, there should be something for nearly every taste.

Google Pixel Watch Woven Band

Best overall

This woven band checks arguably the two most important boxes when it comes to watch straps. Firstly, it looks great, with its colorful recycled yarn being cross-stitched into a pleasing geometric pattern. Secondly, this same yarn proves comfortably flexible and soft, avoiding the kind of chafing you might have with other similar materials.

The bright lemongrass color scheme is pictured above, but you can also opt to have it in either coral or ivy (for a darker look). The strap comes in only one size, although it fits wrists between 137mm and 203mm. Its clasp and lugs are made of a combination of steel and plastic, and it's also water- and sweat-resistant. In other words, a winner all around.

Google Pixel Watch Active Band

Best for fitness

The most affordable of Google's official Pixel Watch bands, the Active Band is catered towards fitness enthusiasts. It's made with a synthetic fluoroelastomer material that has received a soft-touch coating, meaning it offers plenty of flexibility while also being comfortable and easy on the skin. As a more fitness-oriented strap, its design is fairly minimal, yet some may undoubtedly prefer this to more ornate models.

It also happens to be water and sweat-resistant, which is what you'd want from a sports band. On top of this, it comes in two sizes: small (130mm to 175mm) and large (165mm to 210mm).

Google Pixel Watch Two-Tone Leather Band

Best for style

Further accentuating the Pixel Watch's more traditional circular design, this band is made with genuine Italian leather, giving it a stylishly classic look. Available in three colors (Linen, Charcoal, and Chalk), it features two subtly different tones that also heighten its sophistication. Unlike some leather straps, the Italian cowhide used here is supple and smooth, making it a real pleasure to wear.

One downside is that the band isn't water- or sweat-resistant, so it's either for people who won't use the Pixel Watch for vigorous exercise, or who will also have an Active Band to switch with. Comes in two sizes, small (fitting wrists between 137mm and 170mm) and large (171mm and 203mm).

Google Pixel Watch Stretch Band

Best for comfort

Weaved from recycled polyester and spandex yarns, this Pixel Watch Stretch Band is the recommended option if you prize comfort over all other qualities in a strap. It doesn't feature a metal clasp, with the natural stretchiness of the band meaning that it fits snugly around your wrist regardless. Even though it is focused mostly on comfort, it also happens to look appreciably modernistic and chic, with its color options comprising Linen (white), Rose, and Obsidian (black).

The band is sweat-resistant, but not water-resistant, so it's not ideal for swimmers. Given that it doesn't feature a clasp, it comes in five sizes: Extra Small (130-150mm), Small (140-160mm), Medium (155-175mm), Large (170-200mm), and Extra Large (190-210mm).

Google Pixel Watch Metal Mesh Band

Best for Luxury

If you really want to go to town with your Pixel Watch strap, both figuratively and literally, then this Metal Mesh Band is most likely the way to do it. Yes, it costs $130, but what you receive for this price is a truly luxurious item built with stainless steel meshed in an elegant cross-linked pattern. Available in Champagne Gold, Matte Black, and Polished Silver, it really will make your Pixel Watch appear more striking and sharp than it already is.

Needless to say, it won't be ideal for sports and fitness, and it also may not be the most comfortable band on this list. However, if you want to show yourself off a little during nights out or at work, then it will certainly do a job for you. Fitted with a magnetic stainless steel clasp, it's available in one size that fits wrists measuring between 137mm and 203mm. One small downside though is that you'll have to wait until "spring" to get your hands on it.

Frequently Asked Questions

How will I know whether a Pixel Watch band will fit my wrist? The first thing to do is use a measuring tape to take the size of your wrist. Next, simply check the links for each product above and see whether any of their available sizes will fit you. It's as simple as that. What are the best Pixel Watch bands for sensitive skin? The last thing you want is for your Pixel Watch band to trigger any skin sensitivity issues you might have. While sensitivity issues with Pixel Watch bands are most often related to sweating or friction, there can be such a wide range of other triggers that we can’t cover them all in great detail. However, there are some band material choices you can make which should hopefully reduce the chances of skin sensitivity triggers. Leather is often a strong choice, because it looks good, feels great, and more often than not, is suitable for those with sensitive skin. Since it’s a natural material, it’s less likely to trigger any issues, and while it may not be vegan friendly, it’s a good choice if you want a good-looking band that’s kind to your skin. Metal bands are another good choice for the same reasons — just make sure to pick a stainless steel or titanium band to avoid any pesky nickel issues. Finally, there are synthetic options. Sports bands are a good pick for those who sweat a lot, for obvious reasons. But if you’re not into the sporty look, maybe take a look at other bands made from silicone, as there are some high-quality silicone offerings that don’t look as if they’re designed only for Olympians. How often should you change out your Pixel Watch band? As often as you like! There’s no hard and fast rule as to how often you should change out your band, the only real limitation is how often you want to go through the process of changing it. It’s relatively straightforward, so you could feasibly change out your band every day. A more realistic option may be to have a classier strap for classy affairs and an everyday band for everything else, but it’s really up to you.

