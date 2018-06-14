You'll be hearing cha-ching with these 11 money-making apps

Share

Whether it’s selling your clothes at a consignment shop, or never missing the chance to pick a penny off the ground, who doesn’t like to make a few extra dollars? The truth is, there is real money just hiding beneath something that you use every day — your phone. We’ve already rounded up the best budget apps, but what if you’re looking to earn some crash as opposed to track it? Fortunately, the apps featured below will help when your 9-5 simply isn’t cutting it.

Why not get money back for your everyday purchases? The Ibotta app helps you save money while shopping. All you do is check the app before you head out to shop, travel, or dine out, and add those cash-back deals to your phone. When you’re finished shopping, simply snap a pic of your receipt within the app and Ibotta will award you with cash back. The app works with your favorite retailers, too, including Best Buy, Lowes, Safeway, eBay, and many more.

Download now for:

iOS Android

Similar to Ibotta, Ebates awards you with up to 40 percent cash back on items you would normally buy. There are more than 2,500 participating stores — including Walmart, Amazon, Groupon, and Expedia — and you can set the app to notify you when there are new coupons available. If you choose a specific item you want to purchase, Ebates will also show you which stores are selling said item and how much cash back you would receive from each store. Moreover, Ebates is currently offering a $10 bonus when you make your first purchase.

Download now for:

iOS Android

Think of Shopkick like a game, one that awards you gift cards as you earn points, aka “kicks.” To earn them, you accomplish daily challenges, which might require you to walk into a nearby store or scan products in a scavenger hunt. Like Ibotta, you can also earn extra points by taking a picture of your receipt. Then, you just cash in those “kicks” for gift cards to Starbucks, Walmart, Target, Amazon, or one of the many other participating vendors.

Download now for:

iOS Android

Bored on a Sunday afternoon and want to do something more than just watch Netflix? Field Agent pays you for completing small jobs as you’re doing what you’re already doing, whether that’s shopping in stores, running errands, or even simply hanging around your house. The app asks you to take photos, answer questions, express opinions, or complete other small tasks. Each job generally pays somewhere between $2 and $12, and is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Download now for:

iOS Android

DietBet

Let’s be real, no one really likes working out, but what if you were rewarded for doing it? With DietBet, you bet on yourself to lose weight with a group of other players. You choose one of two game types, Kickstarter, which challenges you to lose 4 percent of your weight in four weeks, or Transformer, which tasks you with losing 10 percent of your weight in six months. If you meet your weight-loss goal by the end of the game, you split the pot with the other players. DietBet claims that 96 percent of its players have lost weight and winners take home an average of $58.

Download now for:

iOS Android

StepBet

StepBet pays you to do what you do every day: Take steps. Like DietBet, you place a bet on yourself, and if you accomplish your goal, you will split the pot with others in the game. You don’t have to move more or longer than the others in the game, just simply hit your goals and cash out. StepBet uses a signature algorithm to provide each player with daily step goals, and it will automatically count your steps using a variety of devices, including those from Apple, Fitbit, and Garmin. All you have to do is walk, climb, or even dance, anything to get your steps in and hit your goal.

Download now for:

iOS Android

The No. 1 app in health and fitness for the iPhone, Sweatcoin, converts your outdoor steps into gadgets, fitness kits, services, and experiences. You can also donate your Sweatcoins to partnering charities. Once downloaded, the app tracks and verifies your steps using your phone’s accelerometers and GPS location, before converting those steps into Sweatcoins. Every 1,000 steps you take outside converts into 0.95 Sweatcoin. It’s that simple.

Download now for:

iOS Android

With Google Opinion Rewards, you can answer quick surveys and earn Google Play credits with ease. Once installed, you will be prompted to answer basic questions about yourself. Google will then send you a survey once a week, which will allow you to earn up to $1 in Play credit. Although the payout isn’t substantial, it’s easy, simple, and will eventually pay for a cup of coffee.

Download now for:

iOS Android

As the name might imply, iPoll lets you earn gift cards and airline credits by simply sharing your opinion. You will be asked to provide some basic information about yourself, which will help determine which missions are best for you. Once a new mission is available, you will be notified. The missions revolve around a range of topics, and include product reviews, in-store shopping experiences, ad testing, and brand awareness. Once you’ve completed your mission, you’ll receive a slew of credits, which you can then exchange for cash or gift cards to your favorite brands.

Download now for:

iOS Android

Foap is a way to turn your photos directly into dollars. The app lets you upload your photo collection and sell it to well-known brands, including Bank of America, Air Asia, and Pepsi, among others. Foap also distributes your photos through partners like Getty Images, to help you sell even more photos. With Foap, you can upload as many photos as you want, and you’ll receive 50 percent of the commission every time you sell a photo. The feedback aspect of the app, which allows you to receive input from a growing international community of photographers, is just a plus.

Download now for:

iOS Android

Ever unlock your phone, only to forget why you were on it in the first place? Slidejoy is an app that lets you make money just by checking promotions or the latest headlines. Once registered, you will receive a card with news, or an advertisement, every time you unlock your phone. Slide up to see more news, right to access your home screen, left to see more information, and down to access your notifications. You don’t have to slide left to make money — just use your phone as you normally would.

Download now for:

Android