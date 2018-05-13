The best Moto G6 Play cases to keep your budget phone protected

With a 5.7-inch screen, bezel-less design, and smooth performance, the Moto G6 Play is a great new option for anyone who wants a lot of phone without spending a lot of money. But just because a phone comes from the budget end of the market doesn’t mean it’s not worthy of protection. On the contrary, a protective case can make sure that your phone makes it all the way to your next upgrade, or even beyond.

Regardless of whether you’re after a simple gel case, or a rugged protective cover, we’ve scoured the market to find the best Moto G6 Play cases you can buy to keep your phone moto-ring on.

Avidet Shock-Absorbent Clear Case ($8) Sometimes the simplest option is the best option, and a clear gel case is a great choice for anyone who wants a compromise between protection and still being able to show off their new phone’s design. Avidet’s clear case is made from the soft material TPU — since TPU is flexible and yielding, it’s great at absorbing shocks from drops and bumps, while also being resistant to other hazards. That soft surface also aids in grip on your phone, keeping it in your hand, and it should be durable enough to last for the entire lifetime of your G6 Play. Best of all, it’s completely clear, so you can show off the style of your new device. Buy one now from: Amazon

Skinomi Brushed Aluminum Skin ($16) Phone cases aren’t for everyone. But that doesn’t mean you have to leave your phone naked to the elements. While a skin won’t be as protective as a case, it will still provide some protection against scratches and other hazards that could mar the polymer glass of your G6 Play. Skinomi‘s skins are a great way to lend an extra layer of style to your phone, and also provide some protection that’s so thin you forget it’s there. We’ve chosen to highlight the Brushed Aluminum skin, but there’s a huge range of other skins available, including Carbon Fiber, Light Wood, and Brushed Steel. Best of all, Skinomi’s skins all come with a free film screen protector, so you can extend that scratch resistance all the way around your new phone. Buy one now from: Skinomi Amazon

Kqimi Ultrathin Hard Case ($12) Looking for a more stylish statement from your case? This ultrathin hard case from Kqimi helps to provide a little extra style to complement your Moto G6 Play. You’ll find a wide variety of colors to match whichever model you bought — and even a couple of variants with a rough, sand-like texture for extra grip. But they’re not all style and no substance either, as they’re made from hard polycarbonate (PC) that’s resistant to scratches and bumps. Due to its rigid qualities, it won’t be as drop-resistant as a softer TPU case would be, but it still provides great protection against a variety of threats. Unfortunately, there are no button covers or coverage at the top and bottom of the phone, but this is still a great choice if the style appeals. Buy one now from: Amazon

Dretal Rugged TPU Case ($8) Finding a compromise between protection and good looks can be a struggle when looking to find a case that complements your phone, but we think the futuristic style of this Dretal case will appeal to many. Made from — you guessed it — TPU, you’ll find a good amount of durability and drop-resistance in this case. Each corner has its own “airbag” system to further increase drop protection, and it also has a slightly raised edge around the camera that elevates your phone from surfaces to guard against scratches from dirt and grit. Finally, it looks good, with a combination of a brushed metal texture and carbon fiber-style panels at either end of the case. Buy one now from: Amazon