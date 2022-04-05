Whether you’re taking your smartphone on a vacation or just using it for long hours at home, a high-quality screen protector can go a long way in keeping your device safe by protecting it from scratches and even taking a blow in place of your screen glass. While screen protectors won’t safeguard your device against heavy impact, they can still help reduce scratches and minor accidental damage.

Ready to get buying? Here are the best OnePlus 10 Pro screen protectors to keep your phone safe. Also, don’t forget to check out our list of the best OnePlus 10 Pro cases and covers to complete your protection.



Olixar Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Want an ultra-thin tempered glass screen protector? Go for the Olixar Tempered Glass screen protector. It offers great toughness, high visibility with a 95% light penetration ratio, and sensitivity to offer all-around protection. It’s only 0.26mm, so it doesn’t make your phone bulky. Plus, it’s specifically designed for the OnePlus 10 Pro so it fits well with minimal risk of bubbles.

YZKJSZ Screen Protector

The YZKJSZ screen protector is a 9H hardness grade film that is explosion-proof, scratch-resistant, oil-proof, and waterproof so you get comprehensive protection for your device. It’s also dust-free and fingerprint-free so you can have a shining screen to admire. It is crystal clear and easy to install so you can use your phone hassle-free.

CoverOn Screen Protector

Want the best fit for your OnePlus 10 Pro? Go for the CoverOn screen protector. Its laser-cut “case-friendly” design covers 98% of the entire phone screen while leaving room for the phone case. The film is coated with an anti-scratch layer for robust protection. It also has three layers of anti-UV and anti-rainbow effect coatings so you can enjoy viewing the screen glare-free. Plus, it’s easy to install and clean, giving you an optimal experience.

KJYF Screen Protector for OnePlus 10 Pro

Want a minimalist, case-friendly screen protector? Pick the KJYF Screen Protector. It has a simple, intuitive design with case-friendly cuts for smooth installation and easy use. It is sweat- and fingerprint-proof so your screen stays smooth and clear all day long. It’s 0.25mm thick with 9H hardness to offer great protection against bumps and scratches.

VIESUP Screen Protector

Want great protection with a realistic feeling? Look no further than the VIESUP Screen Protector for OnePlus 10 Pro. It has 9H hardness with a high-response design for easy and safe use. The crystal clear look and smooth coating preserve your phone’s original 3D touch feeling so you can enjoy using your device the way you want. It’s also explosion-proof and shatter-resistant for added protection.

Brotect HD-Clear Screen Protector

If you want a clear screen protector with optimal protection, go for the Brotect HD-Clear Screen Protector. It has a robust dust-proof and scratch-resistant film to keep your device safe even after prolonged use. It’s crystal clear so you can preserve the natural look of your phone screen and still get decent protection. The screen protector is also fingerprint-free and easy to clean for hassle-free use.

