It’s big, it’s great, and it’s a bargain — the OnePlus 6T is the flagship killer that has the best phones in the world quaking in their boots. It’s equipped with the powerful Snapdragon 845, a massive 6.41-inch AMOLED display, and all the flagship-level good looks we love.

But none of that helps if your OnePlus 6T takes a tumble and your glass screen becomes a concrete casualty. Your display is a window into your phone’s world, and keeping it protected is of paramount importance. A good screen protector puts a layer of glass or film between your phone and the elements, conferring protection from bumps, dirt, scratches and more. Here are some of the best OnePlus 6T screen protectors to keep your notch in one piece.

A good film protector will guard against a variety of threats, including minor scratches, dirt, and grit — and the TechSkin protector from Skinomi is a good film protector. It’s made from the same protective film used to protect luxury cars, military aircraft, and NASA space shuttles, and it comes with anti-UV yellowing technology and self-healing properties that can close up minor scratches over time. It’s super clear, and you’ll likely forget it’s applied once you slap it on. Thanks to it being slim film, it doesn’t add any bulk to your phone. It won’t protect as well as glass — especially against drops and bumps — but this is still great protection. Best of all, it comes in a twin pack, so you’ve got a spare if you need it.

Glass might be fragile, but it’s still one of the best clear protective materials around. This protector from Olixar is made from tempered glass that comes with a 9H hardness rating — making it ideal for protection against scratches, dirt, and grit. It can take a bump too, and should hopefully bear the brunt of the impact, instead of your phone. It comes with an anti-shatter film that means it won’t become dangerous if broken. It’s super thin, being just 0.26mm thick, and it comes with a 95 percent light penetration ratio, so it’s super clear. It’s extremely easy to install, and Olixar claims there’s no risk of trapped bubbles.

Screen protectors aren’t just about protection, they can add some additional features too. IQ Shield has treated its film screen protector with a matte finish, which means it won’t reflect the light in the same way a non-matte protector would, and helps to cut down on glare on your display while out in bright sunshine. Outside of its usefulness on sunny days, it’s also extremely protective. It’s made from a military-grade film that keeps minor scratches and dirt away from your screen, while the wet installation method ensures a tight fit onto your OnePlus 6T. It comes at a great price, and it’s even a twin pack.

Looking for a great deal? SuperShieldz is a well known brand for good quality screen protection at a low price, and its tempered glass protectors are no different. Each of these protectors is made from 9H hardness tempered glass with scratch-resistance and a clarity rating of 99.99 percent, and they’ve each been treated with an oleophobic and hydrophobic coating that stops dirty fingerprints or oil from marring your phone’s display. They also feature rounded edges to match your phone’s display. These protectors represent some of the best value you’ll find, with a triple pack for a bargain price, but you won’t find any of the extra features that some of the other protectors offer.

You might have decided to go without a OnePlus 6T case, but that doesn’t mean you have to go without any protection at all. ArmorSuit’s MilitaryShield protector comes with an oleophobic coating to reduce unsightly fingerprints and self-healing technology that closes up minor scratches. It’s also easy to apply, and even easier to forget once it’s on. The best part is that this screen protector comes with a full body protector too, so you can extend that scratch-protection and fingerprint prevention all the way around your device. It won’t protect against bumps in the same way a case and glass protector would, but it’s still a good option for some basic protection.

