Digital Trends
Mobile

The best OnePlus 6T screen protectors to keep your display in one piece

Mark Jansen
By
OnePlus 6T review
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

It’s big, it’s great, and it’s a bargain — the OnePlus 6T is the flagship killer that has the best phones in the world quaking in their boots. It’s equipped with the powerful Snapdragon 845, a massive 6.41-inch AMOLED display, and all the flagship-level good looks we love.

But none of that helps if your OnePlus 6T takes a tumble and your glass screen becomes a concrete casualty. Your display is a window into your phone’s world, and keeping it protected is of paramount importance. A good screen protector puts a layer of glass or film between your phone and the elements, conferring protection from bumps, dirt, scratches and more. Here are some of the best OnePlus 6T screen protectors to keep your notch in one piece.

Skinomi TechSkin — Twin Pack ($8)

best oneplus 6t screen protectors skinomi

A good film protector will guard against a variety of threats, including minor scratches, dirt, and grit — and the TechSkin protector from Skinomi is a good film protector. It’s made from the same protective film used to protect luxury cars, military aircraft, and NASA space shuttles, and it comes with anti-UV yellowing technology and self-healing properties that can close up minor scratches over time. It’s super clear, and you’ll likely forget it’s applied once you slap it on. Thanks to it being slim film, it doesn’t add any bulk to your phone. It won’t protect as well as glass — especially against drops and bumps — but this is still great protection. Best of all, it comes in a twin pack, so you’ve got a spare if you need it.

Buy it now from:

Skinomi Amazon

Olixar Ultra-Thin Tempered Glass Protector ($17)

best oneplus 6t screen protectors olixar

Glass might be fragile, but it’s still one of the best clear protective materials around. This protector from Olixar is made from tempered glass that comes with a 9H hardness rating — making it ideal for protection against scratches, dirt, and grit. It can take a bump too, and should hopefully bear the brunt of the impact, instead of your phone. It comes with an anti-shatter film that means it won’t become dangerous if broken. It’s super thin, being just 0.26mm thick, and it comes with a 95 percent light penetration ratio, so it’s super clear. It’s extremely easy to install, and Olixar claims there’s no risk of trapped bubbles.

Buy it now from:

Olixar Amazon Mobile Fun

IQ Shield Matte Screen Protector — Twin Pack ($8)

best oneplus 6t screen protectors iq shield

Screen protectors aren’t just about protection, they can add some additional features too. IQ Shield has treated its film screen protector with a matte finish, which means it won’t reflect the light in the same way a non-matte protector would, and helps to cut down on glare on your display while out in bright sunshine. Outside of its usefulness on sunny days, it’s also extremely protective. It’s made from a military-grade film that keeps minor scratches and dirt away from your screen, while the wet installation method ensures a tight fit onto your OnePlus 6T. It comes at a great price, and it’s even a twin pack.

Buy it now from:

IQ Shield Amazon

SuperShieldz Tempered Glass Protector — Triple Pack ($9)

best oneplus 6t screen protectors supershieldz

Looking for a great deal? SuperShieldz is a well known brand for good quality screen protection at a low price, and its tempered glass protectors are no different. Each of these protectors is made from 9H hardness tempered glass with scratch-resistance and a clarity rating of 99.99 percent, and they’ve each been treated with an oleophobic and hydrophobic coating that stops dirty fingerprints or oil from marring your phone’s display. They also feature rounded edges to match your phone’s display. These protectors represent some of the best value you’ll find, with a triple pack for a bargain price, but you won’t find any of the extra features that some of the other protectors offer.

Buy it now from:

Amazon

ArmorSuit Full Body Protector ($23)

best oneplus 6t screen protectors armorsuit

You might have decided to go without a OnePlus 6T case, but that doesn’t mean you have to go without any protection at all. ArmorSuit’s MilitaryShield protector comes with an oleophobic coating to reduce unsightly fingerprints and self-healing technology that closes up minor scratches. It’s also easy to apply, and even easier to forget once it’s on. The best part is that this screen protector comes with a full body protector too, so you can extend that scratch-protection and fingerprint prevention all the way around your device. It won’t protect against bumps in the same way a case and glass protector would, but it’s still a good option for some basic protection.

Buy it now from:

ArmorSuit Amazon

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

How to find a lost phone
Up Next

'Creed II' review
alexa makes skype calls
Smart Home

You can now make Skype calls on Amazon Echo devices

Amazon's Alexa can now make video and voice calls with Microsoft's Skype audio and video calling. Alexa-enabled devices can make voice calls. Alexa devices with video can make video calls to computers, mobile devices, and Xboxes.
Posted By Bruce Brown
OnePlus 6T review
Mobile

T-Mobile OnePlus 6T phones get some improvements in update

The new OnePlus 6T continues OnePlus's tradition, coming with flagship power, camera performance, and the gorgeous design you want -- but for under $600. Here's everything you need to know about the OnePlus 6T.
Posted By Mark Jansen, Andy Boxall
Mobile

Keep your Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus free of smudges with a screen protector

The display on Samsung's Galaxy S8 is gorgeous, but it's not exactly rugged. Thankfully, these screen protectors will help you safeguard your new device from unwanted wear and tear.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Deals

The best iPhone deals for November 2018

Apple devices can get expensive, but if you just can't live without iOS, don't despair: We've curated an up-to-date list of all of the absolute best iPhone deals available for November 2018.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Apple iPhone 7 Plus
Mobile

Best iPhone 7 Plus screen protectors to shield your big, beautiful display

Cracked screens are expensive to replace. Fortunately for you, we've rounded up what's available in terms of protection for Apple's large iPhone 7 Plus. Here are the best screen protectors you can buy.
Posted By Simon Hill
iphone xs
Mobile

Sprint offers holiday buy one, get one free deal for iPhone XR lease

After months of rumors and speculation, Apple has finally taken the wraps off of the new iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR. Now that the phones are out, you might be wondering how you can get them for yourself.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
google feed personalization update
Mobile

Google replaces its classic Search page with Discover on mobile devices

As part of its 20th anniversary, Google unveiled its plans to improve Search, starting with its Google Feed. Now known as Discover, the update brings along a redesign to help you find content that aligns with your interests.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
amazon black friday deals 2
Smart Home

All the best Amazon Black Friday deals for 2018

Amazon may be an online-only retailer, but that doesn’t mean its Black Friday sales are anything to sniff at. In fact, due to its online status, Amazon has huge flexibility with the range of products and deals it can offer. Here's our…
Posted By Bruce Brown
Bragi The Headphone
Home Theater

Set your ears free with the best completely wireless earbuds

If you can't stand the tangle of cords, or you're just excited about completely wireless earbuds, you're going to need some help separating the wheat from the chaff. Our list serves up the best wireless earbuds around.
Posted By Parker Hall
target black friday deals 14819491211 525769fa19 k
Deals

The best Target Black Friday deals for 2018

The mega-retailer opens its doors to the most competitive shoppers at 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 22, and signs indicate that the retailer means business this year. We've sifted through all of the deals, from consumer electronics to small…
Posted By Bruce Brown, Aaron Mamiit
how to find a lost phone
Mobile

How to find a lost phone, whether it's Android, iPhone, or any other kind

Need to know how to find a lost phone? We have a simple guide right here that will help you to locate your lost or stolen phone using both native and third-party apps and services, whether it’s a smartphone or an older model.
Posted By Simon Hill
cyber monday deals digital trends 2018 feature
Deals

Cyber Monday 2018: When it takes place and where to find the best deals

Cyber Monday is still a ways off, but it's never too early to start planning ahead. With so many different deals to choose from during one of the biggest shopping holidays of the year, going in with a little know-how makes all the…
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
top tech stories facebook
Social Media

Time alerts put the brakes on Facebook consumption, are rolling out now

Just how much time do you spend scrolling through the Facebook feed? Facebook will now tell you. The new features also include daily alerts that tell users when they've spent too much time on the social network.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Best Buy Black Friday Deals
Computing

The Best Black Friday Deals from Best Buy in 2018

We've been hard at work assembling all the best Black Friday deals Best Buy offers in 2018 and putting them in one place to save you time and money this holiday season. From laptops to TVs, game consoles to smart speakers and much more…
Posted By Georgina Torbet, AJ Dellinger