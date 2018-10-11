Digital Trends
The best Pixel 3 XL cases to keep your notch in one piece

Mark Jansen
By
Google Pixel 3
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

The release of Google’s new Pixels always heralds a new age for great Android phones, and this year’s launch of the Pixel 3 range has been no different. The Pixel 3 XL — the larger of the two announced — is a great example of the biggest trends in smartphones right now, with a notched screen, incredibly powerful hardware, and a luxurious glass back.

But while the Pixel 3 XL’s traditional two-tone style and bezel-less design is beautiful, it’s still made from glass — and glass is easy to shatter, which could ruin your phone’s good looks. If you’re worried about the longevity of your phone, protection is a great idea. Here are the best Pixel 3 XL cases to keep your phone safe from drops, bumps, and scratches.

VRS Design Crystal Chrome Series ($24)

best pixel 3 xl cases vrs

You don’t have to hide your Pixel 3 XL away just because you want to protect it. The Pixel 3 XL’s design can be divisive, but those who love it will want to show it off — and that’s where a clear case comes in extra handy. VRS’s Crystal Chrome case is made from a combination of a TPU bumper and a hard polycarbonate (PC) backplate that allows your phone to be seen, while still providing flexible but tough protection. The case has raised edges, so your phone doesn’t rest directly on surfaces, and air cushions on each corner ensure great drop protection. It’s certainly on the more expensive side for a clear case, but it offers great protection for your $900 phone.

Buy it now from:

VRS Designs

Tech21 Evo Check ($45)

best pixel 3 xl cases tech21

What if you like clear cases, but want to add some extra style to your phone, as well as protecting it? That’s some weirdly specific requirements you’ve got there, but thankfully the Evo Check case from Tech21 covers most of those bases. It’s made from a flexible material called FlexShock, which Tech21 claims is able to absorb shock from drops of up to 12 feet. We don’t recommend you test that, but it provides some good peace of mind regardless. It’s attractive too, adorned with a series of checks that provide a cool style to your Pixel 3 XL’s two-tone design. It’s expensive, but if you’re serious about your protection it’s a good buy.

Buy it now from:

Tech21

Spigen Neo Hybrid ($35)

best pixel 3 xl cases spigen

What sort of case round-up would this be without Spigen? Spigen is extremely well known for making quality protective cases at good prices, and the Neo Hybrid case is one of its longest lasting lines. It’s a dual layer case, using flexible and absorbent TPU and hard PC in a complementary fashion that makes the most of each material’s strengths, and reduces weaknesses. The soft TPU material also helps to increase grip on the case, and it has raised edges to protect your display. The case certainly has a unique look too, with a herringbone pattern and two-tone style that’s reminiscent of the Pixel 3 XL’s own. A great case for style and protection.

Buy it now from:

Spigen Amazon

Moment Photo Case ($30)

best pixel 3 xl cases moment

Love to take photos on your Pixel 3 XL? You should — Google’s put together an amazing camera yet again, despite using just one camera lens. Why not add protection to your phone and some extras for your beloved photography? Moment’s case is made from absorbent TPU that doesn’t add much bulk, comes with an attachment point for a lanyard, and adds a ton of extra grip to your phone — but the real draw here is the optional photo lenses you can attach. These include wide-angle, telephoto, macro, and more, and lenses are easily attached directly onto the case. The lenses are expensive, but worth it if you love the idea.

Buy it now from:

Moment

Kerf Wooden Case ($79)

best pixel 3 xl cases kerf

We’re all used to cases made from leather and plastic, but what about wood? Wood isn’t the best protective material in the world for absorbing drop impact, and can sometimes break — but it’s attractive and protects extremely well against more direct threats. Kerf’s wooden cases are one of the few premium wood cases around, and they’re extremely beautiful. You have the choice of multiple types of wood for your case, and there’s an inner lining of suede to hold your phone safely. It doesn’t block wireless charging, and surprisingly Kerf claims it’s also compatible with the Pixel’s Active Edge feature. It’s certainly expensive, but great if you love the wood aesthetic.

Buy it now from:

Kerfcase

Obliq K3 Wallet Case ($35)

best pixel 3 xl cases obliq

Wallet cases have a style all their own, and this wallet case from Obliq is no different. It’s crafted from synthetic leather and uses an inner core of hard PC to hold your phone in place. The leather cover folds behind the phone while in use, and covers your phone’s display to keep it safe while it’s in your bag or pocket. There are card slots galore on this case too, with three internal card pockets being joined by a single exterior card pocket that’s perfect for your ID or tickets you need at a moment’s notice. Thanks to the combination of full coverage of leather and the hard PC inner, this case is protective and not too expensive for a wallet case.

Buy it now from:

Obliq Amazon

Speck Presidio Grip ($45)

best pixel 3 xl cases speck

Another name with a great protective pedigree, Speck has brought one of its most popular lines back for the Pixel 3 XL. The Presidio Grip case is one of Speck’s most recognizable cases, and it’s a great choice if you’re looking to get some solid protection for your phone with minimal fuss. It uses two layers of protection, which Speck boasts provides drop protection of up to 10 feet. It has raised bezels to avoid your phone being laid directly down on surfaces, and a series of distinctive lines adorning the back of the case provide additional grip to your device. It’s on the expensive side for a case, but it’s worth it to get Speck’s level of quality.

Buy it now from:

Speck

Nomad Rugged Leather Case ($45)

best pixel 3 xl cases nomad

Leather is a wonderful material for style and protection. Nomad’s rugged leather case is made from U.S. Horween leather molded onto a combination of TPU and hard PC, which means it should be able to cope with a wide variety of hazards and still look great. The leather will continue to mature as the case ages, and the unique grain means you’ll always end up with an accessory like no-one else’s. Nomad claims the multiple layers are proof against drops of up to 6 feet, and despite all that protection, it still comes in a fairly thin package, not adding too much bulk to your Pixel 3 XL. $45 isn’t too much for genuine leather either, making this a great choice if you want the style points that only leather can bring.

Buy it now from:

Nomad

UAG Monarch Series ($60)

best pixel 3 xl cases uag

If protection is the most important thing to you, then there aren’t many cases more protective than UAG’s Monarch series. It has five layers of construction, including a layer of top grain leather and a metal alloy, making it supremely effective at protecting against a huge variety of threats. UAG claims that this case has not only passed military standards for drop and shock protection, but exceeded the standards by twice the required amount. It’s not a subtle case though — especially if you choose the red color — but if you don’t mind a case that looks rugged, then the UAG Monarch series case will provide excellent all-round protection.

Buy it now from:

UAG

Otterbox Symmetry Series ($50)

best pixel 3 xl cases otterbox

Protection doesn’t have to look rugged, and that’s an ethos Otterbox has always followed with its Symmetry cases. The Otterbox Symmetry case is slim for a protective case, but still meets the standards of Otterbox’s Certified Drop+ Protection tests. It’s easy to apply and remove, thanks to a one-piece construction. It works with the Pixel 3 XL’s Active Edge feature, and it also comes with a raised bezel to protect your phone’s display. It’s certainly on the expensive side, but if you’re looking for a protective case that has something of a more subtle style to it, then you can’t beat Otterbox’s slim and stylish protection.

Buy it now from:

Otterbox

