Take control of your playlist with the six best podcast apps for Android and iOS

Radio is a dying format — well, at least in the traditional manner. These days, most of us prefer listen to podcasts or other streaming media. There are thousands of amazing podcasts available on-demand. All you need is a smartphone, a pair of headphones, and good podcast app.

There are plenty of solid podcast app offerings on the market. Here are our picks for the best podcast apps available for iOS and Android.

Overcast (Free — iOS) Overcast is one of our top picks because it offers a beautifully minimal user experience along with very powerful features. While the app is only available in the App Store, there are great versions for your iPhone, iPad, and even Apple Watch. Overcast offers all of the features you’d expect, like new episode notifications and offline listening, but the advanced features is where the app really shines. Voice Boost, a feature that corrects low and high voices, is a godsend for podcasts that are poorly produced. Overcast also offers a Smart Speed feature that removes dead air from your podcasts, a nice touch when you’re trying to fit in an entire podcast on your morning commute. Download now from: App Store

Spotify (Free — iOS and Android) As the most popular streaming music service, it’s surprising it took Spotify so long to jump on the podcast bandwagon. Spotify has a beautiful user interface that is incredibly simple to use. With apps for Windows and Mac, it’s also easy to continue listening to your podcast at work. If you like obscure podcasts, however, Spotify may not be the best option. Spotify carefully curates the podcasts on its platform, meaning you may not be able to find less-popular ones. Download now from: Google Play Store App Store

Pocket Casts ($4 — iOS and Android) Another popular app is Pocket Casts, which sets itself apart with a modern interface that looks as great as it functions. The app supports both light and dark themes, too, and offers settings that let you control your download preferences — a welcome feature if you don’t have unlimited data. You can also build a playback podcast, trim the silences between podcasts, and carry out a host of other actions. Another neat feature in Pocket Casts is that you can sign in using any Android device, which helps you access your podcasts quickly if you use multiple devices. The developers behind the app also routinely release bug fixes and updates, so you can expect more great features as time goes on. At $4, the price is steep, but worth it if you love podcasts. Download now from: App Store Google Play

Podcasts (Free — iOS) Apple’s podcast app, the aptly titled Podcasts, is surprisingly good. The app has a minimal design that’s easy to navigate. Automatic updates and update notifications are available, as well as an option for offline listening. Finding new podcasts is also very easy in the app; you can explore different podcasts from several different criteria and even find featured selections curated by the Apple team. While the app has come a long way since it was originally introduced in 2012, some users are not happy with the latest updates in iOS 11. Download now from: App Store

Podcast Addict (Free — Android only) Podcast Addict has a pretty nice feature set, especially for a free app. It offers support for Sonos speakers, so if you like to listen to podcasts around the house, this may be the perfect app for you. Video podcasts are also supported on Podcast Addict. The trade-off for these features is that the interface is a little cluttered and outdated. You’ll still be able to tweak download preferences and other settings like with other apps, however, and the app offers support for internet radio stations, allowing you to listen to awesome stations like KEXP and Radio Free Brooklyn, no matter where you live. Download now from: Google Play