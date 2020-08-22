The best Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra cases

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is Samsung’s biggest and most powerful new phone, and it’s a monstrous beast with a massive display. But you need to protect that humongous $1,400 hunk of aluminum and glass. Nothing says, “I love my brand new smartphone” better than a case to shield it from accidental damage. Some of the best case makers in the business have already rustled up a batch of new offerings. Here are a few new Galaxy S20 Ultra cases now available from companies with a good track record of protecting smartphones from harm and looking gorgeous while doing it.

Tech21 Evo Check Case

A case that makes scratches a thing of the past while simultaneously fighting microbes? It sounds too good to be true — but the Evo Check case ticks all these boxes and more. You get antimicrobial protection, a scratch-resistant finish, and drop protection of up to 8 feet all packaged in a super-slim case that’s easy to slip in your pocket. Sounds good to us. It comes in black, blue, or a vibrant purple.

Olixar Soft Silicone Wallet Case

If you want the convenience of a wallet case without paying a premium for leather, this soft silicone wallet case from Olixar is a solid choice. Its durable, soft-touch silicone finish has a non-slip coating for extra grip, and the case flips open, providing all-round protection for your phone, with a magnetic closure to keep it protected in your bag or pocket. With a handy interior slot for credit cards, cash, or tickets, this case folds back on itself to transform into a kickstand for hands-free Netflix sessions or video calls. It’s available in blue, black, gray, or pink.

Official Samsung LED View Cover

Who else knows the Galaxy S20 Ultra’s needs better than Samsung itself? The LED View case is a classic entry in Samsung’s protective options, and it offers complete protection from all angles, with the addition of a useful LED display on the front of the case. This unique LED display can show the time and notifications, reducing the need to open your case. There’s a single card slot on the inside cover, though it’s disappointing it doesn’t fold into a kickstand like other wallet cases — and that’s especially galling when you take the high price into account. Still, this is a unique case, and Samsung’s high-quality finish really shines through.

UAG Plasma Case

UAG’s cases may not be the fashionable or stylish options, but they’re certainly among the most protective. The Plasma case is the middle child of UAG’s range, but it’s no less a desirable option for protecting your phone. It uses a hard outer shell with a shock-absorbent inner core to offer protection against drops, scratches, and other damage, without adding additional weight to your smartphone. It’s tested to military drop-test standards, has reinforced corners and a raised lip around the display, and has tactile button covers. It comes in two transparent color variants, and, by UAG’s standards, it’s not too expensive at all.

Case-mate Karat Pearl Case

The Galaxy S20 Ultra is a stylish phone, but you can always add a little more dazzle, and Case-mate’s Karat Pearl is the perfect case to add glittery chic. The stunning backside of the case uses genuine mother-of-pearl and sterling silver, and they don’t inhibit wireless charging, despite the reflective styling. It’s not just pretty though; it has some serious protection to back up the good looks. The sides are flexible, offering extra grip, while the case itself has been tested against drops up to 10 feet. The back of the case uses anti-scratch technology so you can rest assured your view won’t be blocked by damage. There’s a lot going on here, and it helps to justify the high asking price.

Stilgut Ultraslim Leather Case

While the folio wallet case design is more common, we still have a soft spot for the leather wallets that flip open downward, and Stilgut makes some of the best around. Stilgut’s Ultraslim leather case is made from a shock-resistant hard shell and covered with a soft and luxurious premium leather. As the name suggests, it’s a slim case, so you can still slip your phone into pockets and bags easily, and the leather doesn’t interfere with wireless charging. It’s held closed with a magnetic fastening and has a microfiber lining and padded cover to help keep your shiny Galaxy S20 Ultra protected while inside your case. An excellent and quietly stylish case.

LifeProof Next Rugged Case

If you’re a person with extreme hobbies, you’ll want some extreme protection to keep your phone safe on your adventures. LifeProof’s cases are just that — life-proof. The Next case is drop-proof, dirt-proof, and snow-proof, offering a huge amount of protection to keep your phone protected, no matter what you’re up to. It’s drop-tested up to 6.6 feet, so it should be able to withstand most usual drops, and it comes with port plugs to prevent ingress of dust or grit into those vulnerable areas. It’s certainly on the more expensive side of this list, but if you want serious protection for a serious phone, then look no further.

Temdan Clear Case

The Temdan case offers excellent protection for your Galaxy S20 Ultra. Aside from being translucent, thin, and lightweight, its soft rubber frame weighs just two ounces, which makes it easy to snap on or remove. The case is shockproof and protects against damage from drops, scratches, dust, and dirt. A special sound enhancement feature provides excellent call and audio quality. It comes in clear, blue, pink, and purple matte colors that let the beauty of the phone show through.

Otterbox Otter + Pop Symmetry Series Case

With its polycarbonate and synthetic unibody rubber structure, the Otterbox does what it’s best known for — protecting your smartphone from drops, impact, and scratches via a raised, beveled edge that shields the touchscreen and allows for wireless charging. But there’s even more fun with this case, which integrates the PopSockets PopGrip with a slim style that slides easily into your pocket. PopTop designs are easy to swap so you can give your case a different look on command — just close flat, press down to swap one PopTop for a different one, helping you text one-handed, watch videos, or shoot photos. It works with PopSockets PopTops, PopSockets Car Vent Mount, and PopSockets Multi-Surface Mount. It comes in black, mint, and mauve.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid Case

With the Spigen, you get the ultimate protection of your phone — hybrid technology with a combo TPU bumper and durable PC back weighing 1.2 ounces. Despite its protection, the case body is clear and transparent, letting your gorgeous device show itself off. It features raised bezels to lift the screen and camera away from surfaces while elevated buttons are easy to find and press and large cutouts allow easy access to the phone’s functions. You can wirelessly charge up your device without having to remove the case. It comes in clear or matte black.

Ringke Fusion X Case

If you want to see the beauty of your Galaxy S20 Ultra shine through a durable flexible case, try the Ringke Fusion X. Its slim crystal clear PC back — featuring military-grade drop protection — offers both transparency and durable, solid protection for the Galaxy S20 Ultra’s glass back. A rugged TPU bumper provides increased grip control for comfortable handling while lanyard holes on both sides add versatility for a variety of straps, such as finger, wrist, neck, and cross-body. The Ringke is compatible with most screen protectors, including tempered glass and PET film. It also supports wireless charging and Powershare. It comes in black, camo black, or space blue.

Caseology Skyfall Flex Case

Caseology has gone all out for the ultimate phone protection with a two-ounce, military-grade, dual-layered, PC bumper and flexible TPU case body featuring air space technology that absorbs shock and impact, especially around the corners. A slim, clear back mixes with precise cutouts for ports and buttons in a perfect fit. Raised bezels offer additional protection around the camera lens. The case is compatible with wireless chargers and screen protectors and comes in lavender, black, blue, and pink.

