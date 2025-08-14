 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Blood oxygen measurement returns to the Apple Watch, sort of

Measure on the Apple Watch, but see the blood oxygen saturation numbers on your iPhone.

By
Apple Watch Ultra taking a measurement for blood oxygen levels.
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

Apple has just announced a software update that will enable the missing blood oxygen level measurement capability on the Apple Watch. The update will enable the biosensing feature on the Watch Series 9, Series 10, and the Apple Watch Ultra 2, once users update their iPhone and smartwatch to the latest build.

What does it mean for users?

In order to use the blood oxygen feature again on the Apple Watch Series 9, 10, and the Ultra 2, users will have to update their smartwatch to watchOS 11.6.1. The update is now rolling out to users in the United States. In addition to it, the feature will only work when users also update their iPhone to iOS 18.6.1, which has also been released simultaneously.

Recommended Videos

There’s a crucial difference this time around. Instead of seeing the blood oxygen measurement on the Apple Watch screen, users will now have to open the Health app on their iPhone. That’s because Apple is now doing the computation on the iPhone, instead of accomplishing it on the wearable and showing the results natively on the Apple Watch due to the patent dispute over alleged theft of the underlying pulse oximetry tech.

Apple Watch Series 7 blood oxygen levels data.
Apple

“Sensor data from the Blood Oxygen app on Apple Watch will be measured and calculated on the paired iPhone, and results can be viewed in the Respiratory section of the Health app,” instructs Apple. For all other Apple Watch models not affected by the patent dispute, they will continue to measure and show the measurements in the Blood Oxygen app on the smartwatch’s screen.

Why the hassle?

So far, Apple Watch users have been able to track their blood oxygen saturation levels on their Apple Watch and see the readings on their wrists. But owing to a patent dispute with a company named Masimo and an import ban on models that offer this feature, the Cupertino-based company had to pull this capability after lengthy legal battles and an import ban handed down by the International Trade Commission

Blood-oxygen sensor of the Apple Watch Series 6.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends / Di

The ban came into effect back in December of 2023, and despite a brief respite, Apple had to disable the blood oxygen features on the watches it sold following the trade restriction in the US. Apple has expressed disagreement with the charges leveled against it by Masimo, after the company filed two seprate lawsuits against the Apple Watch maker. Interestingly, Apple began working on a software-based workaround soon after the ITC ruling. It appears that the company was ready with an alternative route, but it’s surprising that Apple took over a year and a half to enable it.

Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Contributor
Nadeem is a tech and science journalist who started reading about cool smartphone tech out of curiosity and soon started…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

The Apple Watch badly needs the iPhone 16e treatment
A person wearing the Apple Watch SE 2.

Apple isn’t very quick to update its lower cost products, but there’s one model which badly needs its attention: the Apple Watch SE. The company’s willingness to let the SE languish for several years is now affecting its bottom line, and when the Apple Watch Series 11 arrives later this year, an Apple Watch SE 3 needs to be there alongside it.
Hitting where it hurts

In 2024 shipments of Apple Watch models declined by 19% compared to 2023, according to Counterpoint Research, and a quote in the report stated, “The slowdown of the existing Apple Watch SE lineup and the lack of new SE models contributed to the decline.” While the entire smartwatch industry slowed over the same period, Apple saw the largest fall in shipments, which points to something being awry with its current product range.

Read more
Is your Apple Watch 10 quieter than it used to be? You aren’t alone
The speaker grille on the Apple Watch Series 10.

The Apple Watch Series 10 has a bit of a speaker problem. A quick look at the Apple Support Community or the Apple Watch subreddit will show a lot of posts from users, some as far back as four months ago, stating that the speaker is too quiet. Affected users can hear neither phone calls nor music from the speaker after repeated use.

Apple hasn't given an official statement regarding the problem, and it's not clear how many people are affected. There are dozens of posts on forums about the problem, however, so it clearly isn't limited to just a handful of people. Several posters reported buying a new Apple Watch 10, only for the same staticky, muffled sound to return within a week.

Read more
Nomad’s glowing Apple Watch band looks outrageous, but that’s not why I love it
A person wearing the Nomad Sport Band in the Icy Blue glow-in-the-dark finish.

Since my Apple Watch Series 10 arrived I’ve worn it with Apple’s Milanese Loop band, which is easily one of the best you can buy, but when Nomad announced a new glow-in-the-dark Sport Band, I thought it was time for a change. Turns out, getting it to glow was a bit of a challenge, and while it looks as outrageous as you'd expect, I found I like it for a different reason.
Wearing the band

I’ll come to the glow in the dark bit next, but for me to even think about wearing Nomad’s Sport Band it had to come at least close to the Milanese Loop’s comfort. I’m very pleased to say it does, and it’s an interesting alternative to Apple’s own Sport Band. The fluoroelastemer rubber material is surprisingly thick and therefore feels very durable. I could wear it for any sport or activity and not worry about it.

Read more