Mobile

Critical Bluetooth security bug discovered. Protect yourself with a quick update

Mathew Katz
By

Researchers have discovered a major new security flaw in Bluetooth, which could leave millions of devices at risk of a malicious hack.

The security vulnerability, which was recently discovered by a team at the Center for IT-Security, Privacy, and Accountability (CISPA), essentially allows an attacker to interfere when two devices try to connect, allowing a hacker to “break” Bluetooth security without anyone knowing.

That could allow a hacker to funnel data from any connected devices — from the music you hear through your headphones to the words you type on a Bluetooth keyboard — as long as they are within range.

Researchers have named the exploit KNOB — Key Negotiation of Bluetooth — since it can occur when two devices are “negotiating” a secure connection.

“The KNOB attack is a serious threat to the security and privacy of all Bluetooth users,” the researchers wrote in a paper released Tuesday. “We were surprised to discover such fundamental issues in a widely used and 20 years old standard.”

The issue is so serious that Bluetooth SIG,  the international body in charge of standards for Bluetooth connections, issued a security warning and has already released a fix — though it’s up to manufacturers to implement it.

“We evaluate our implementation on more than 14 Bluetooth chips from popular manufacturers such as Intel, Broadcom, Apple, and Qualcomm,” the researchers wrote. “Our results demonstrate that all tested devices are vulnerable to the KNOB attack.”

While there’s no sign that anyone has used this exploit to hack someone’s devices, it leaves nearly every Bluetooth device vulnerable. If you have a Bluetooth device, you should make sure that you update it to the latest drivers as soon as possible.

How to protect yourself from the KNOB attack

Luckily, most of the affected chip manufacturers, like Intel and Apple, have already implemented a fix and pushed out a new security update. Here are the potentially affected companies and how you can update your hardware:

Regardless of whether there’s been a newly discovered exploit, it’s always a good idea to keep your software and firmware up-to-date. Having the latest security updates can protect you from any potential hacks and keep your data — and devices — safe.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

How to connect your phone to an Xbox One using the smartphone app
Up Next

Limited-edition Subaru BRZ tS returns for 2020, WRX and STI get minor tweaks
windows 10 april 2019 update white theme
Computing

Windows 10 has two critical vulnerabilities; update now to avoid infection

Microsoft recently alerted users that it patched two critical remote code execution (RCE) "wormable" vulnerabilities, which could have allowed hackers to spread malware to PCs. If you haven't updated Windows 10 yet, get on it.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Microsoft Surface laptop
Computing

Notepad has a major security flaw that leaves Windows PCs vulnerable to hackers

A Google Project Zero security researcher has discovered a major security flaw involving Windows PCs and Notepad. The flaw can allow hackers to take over entire computers. Microsoft has released a patch for the flaw.
Posted By Anita George
sonos first bluetooth speaker bluetooth2
Home Theater

Sonos finally relents to the Bluetooth speaker tsunami

In what appears to be confirmation that Sonos is working on its first Bluetooth product, an FCC filing and leaked product photo shows a speaker that bears a strong resemblance to the Sonos One.
Posted By Simon Cohen
researcher warns smart speakers can be hacked to emit harmful noise man with fingers in ears
Smart Home

Oh great, now our smart speakers can attack us with harmful sounds

A security researcher has said it’s surprisingly easy to take over some Wi-Fi- and Bluetooth-connected speakers and get them to emit sounds that can irritate or disorientate the listener, or even damage their hearing.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
whistle 3 gps pet tracker amazon deal
Deals

Locate a runaway pet with the Whistle 3 GPS Pet Tracker, now $64 on Amazon

A good way to monitor your pet’s movements is through a GPS tracker. A great option is the Whistle 3, which is available on Amazon for only $64 as an early Prime Day deal. It’s normally sold for $80, so you get $16 savings.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
Sony Xperia 1
Mobile

The Sony Xperia 1 with Alexa is available for $100 off until August 26

Sony took the wraps off of three new phones at Mobile World Congress 2019, including the new Xperia 1, which is the company's new flagship phone and the first with a 4K OLED display with a 21:9 aspect ratio.
Posted By Christian de Looper
university of toronto selfie health app anura video feat
Emerging Tech

Amazing app promises a full fitness checkup from a 30-second selfie

Researchers at the University of Toronto have developed an app that's able to gather vital health information about users with nothing more invasive than a 30-second selfie. Here's how it works.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
2019 best worst time to buy new smartphone galaxy fold phones
Mobile

New Samsung patent shows a device with two folds and a huge display

A new Samsung patent has been discovered, and it shows a device with two folds -- essentially meaning that the device would be able to fold out twice, revealing a huge display. It may be some time before we ever see a device like this.
Posted By Christian de Looper
best iPad Pro keyboard cases BrydgePro Keyboard
Mobile

Here are the best iPad Pro keyboard cases to complement your favorite tablet

The iPad Pro can double as a laptop, but it needs proper keyboards to to achieve that task. There are loads of keyboard/case combos to choose from and we rounded up the best of the lot right here.
Posted By Jackie Dove
lg g7 thinq review
Deals

LG’s flagship G7 ThinQ smartphone is now $300 less on Best Buy

The LG G7 ThinQ may not excite you in terms of design, but its robust set of features certainly will. What makes it even more attractive is Best Buy’s $300 discount, dropping its price to a healthier $450.
Posted By Erica Katherina
best samsung galaxy note 10 plus screen protectors t43
Mobile

The best Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus screen protectors for that massive display

With an enormous 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus looks incredible, but it really needs protection. Here are the best Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus screen protectors you can buy.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Samsung Galaxy A9 hands-on
Deals

Snag this fantastic unlocked Samsung Galaxy A9 for $100 less on Amazon

Samsung has given the public a wide range of phone models that span from the dirt cheap to the high-end. One of its mid-tier offerings is the Galaxy A9, a premium looking phone with lots of nifty features. Get it for $347 on Amazon.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
Gaming

Xbox's app lets you access your console while away from home. Here's how

Microsoft's Xbox allows you to access your profile information and launch media content directly from your mobile device. Check out our quick guide on how to connect your smartphone to an Xbox One.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Motorola One Action-Hands-O
Product Review

The Motorola One Action’s wide-angle camera is the bane of vertical videos

Motorola’s latest phone is called the Motorola One Action, and it wants to end vertical videos once and for all. The unique action camera lets you film in portrait orientation, yet still captures landscape footage.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu