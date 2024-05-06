The latest Kindle Paperwhite is at its lowest price of the year

Bibliophiles, here’s a great chance to add an e-book reader to your arsenal: Amazon has slashed the price of the 16GB model of the 11th-generation Amazon Kindle Paperwhite with a 23% discount. From its original price of $150, it’s down to its lowest price this year of $115, but this offer will only be available for a limited time. If you want to pocket the savings of $35, you’re going to have to hurry with your purchase as every minute that you delay increases your chance of missing out on this bargain.

Why you should buy the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

The 11th-generation Amazon Kindle Paperwhite is our choice for the best Kindle for most people. The ebook reader features a 6.8-inch glare-free display with a resolution of 300 pixels per inch, which creates an experience that looks like you’re reading on real paper, even when you’re under direct sunlight. The device comes with an adjustable warm light that shifts from white to amber though, which will make reading easier on the eyes at nighttime when you’re on your way to a restful sleep.

The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite features an IPX8 rating for water resistance, so you can keep reading beside the swimming pool or in the bathtub, and its battery can last up to 10 weeks from a single charge. You can store thousands of titles in this device so you’ll never run out of books to read, and you can easily add more to your digital library through the Kindle Store. You can also opt to sign up for Kindle Unlimited, which is a monthly subscription that grants access to more than a million ebooks, comic books, audiobooks, and magazines.

Whenever Amazon rolls out Kindle deals, you can be sure that the discounts will attract a lot of attention, and we expect the same for the discounted 16GB model of the 11th-generation Amazon Kindle Paperwhite. Instead of the ebook reader’s sticker price of $150, you’ll enjoy $35 in savings as you’ll only have to pay $115. The device at 23% off is a limited-time offer though, so you shouldn’t be wasting time thinking about it. If you think you’ll be able to make the most out of the 11th-generation Amazon Kindle Paperwhite, stop hesitating and completing your purchase as soon as possible.

