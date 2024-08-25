Imagine a smartwatch that comes with over 200 different and unique digital watch faces to choose from. Or, wearing a smartwatch that doesn’t need to be charged every night, or even every few days — with a true ultra-long battery life of 14 days or more. How about balanced workout tracking, sleep and readiness reporting, health and body analysis, and body composition measurements? Sounds too good to be true, right? Wrong! That’s precisely what the Amazfit Balance offers, a true balance for your active and casual lifestyles with an absolutely impressive lineup of features and opportunities. We’ll explore that further in a bit. For now, you should know that there’s an Amazfit Balance deal that drops the regular price of $230 down to $195 today — saving you $35.

Here’s why you should shop today’s Amazfit Balance deal

The average smartwatch is a fickle thing, at least when it comes to battery life. So many of them have to be charged on a daily or weekly basis, which almost entirely eliminates the point of wearing a watch. You use them to tell time, track various activities and stats, and receive notifications, usually anyway. If the smartwatch dies on you or needs to be put on a charger you can’t do any of those things until you put it back on. The Amazfit Balance solves that in a big, big way. It offers ultra-long battery life, for starters, up to 14 days with typical usage, or can stretch up to 25 days of use in battery-saver mode. That’s impressive.

Another issue with most comparable smartwatches is they don’t offer much in the way of customization. They’re digital but still only offer a handful of watch face designs to choose from, with barely any personalization. The Amazfit Balance supports over 200 individual and unique watch faces, plus you can add your own custom photo background.

Of course, if you live an active lifestyle or have any interest in tracking those activities, you’ll find the monitoring support more important. This thing is jam-packed with health and tracking options. You’ll get health and body analysis with information about your sleep quality, heart rate, blood-oxygen levels, stress levels, and even abnormal health data alerts. It also handles body composition measurements to discern your body fat, skeletal muscle percentage, normal muscle composition, water levels, bone mass, protein, BMI and more. But where the name Balance really comes from is the option to interface and connect with a ton of different workout apps and communities like Strava, adidas Running, Apple Health, Google Fit, komoot and beyond.

Use it to track your steps, current or active pace, distance traveled, or leverage the dual-band GPS with incredible accuracy to truly track your workouts.

Above all, it features an award-winning design with a light aluminum frame, comfortable wristband, and a gorgeous 1.5-inch AMOLED display. And all of that is yours today for $195, which is $35 off from $230. Great deal folks. Great deal.