This Apple Watch 8 deal cuts the price by $100

For one of the best Apple deals around, go one generation back and snap up the Apple Watch Series 8 rather than the 9. Over at Walmart, you can buy the Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular for $299 instead of $399. That’s a particularly great price when you consider this is the cellular model giving, you more flexible once you buy an appropriate SIM card to use with it. One of the better smartwatch deals around, here’s what else you need to know about it.

Why you should buy the Apple Watch Series 8

Previously one of the best smartwatches around, the Apple Watch Series 8 remains an excellent choice for many. Looking a lot like the newer Apple Watch Series 9, the 8 uses the same materials and has a very similar Always-on Retina LTPO OLED display. The only difference there is that it has 1,000 nits of peak brightness while the Series 9 achieves a peak of 2,000 nits.

It also has a slightly older S8 processor, but you’ll hardly notice the difference in actual use. Otherwise, there’s still the temperature sensor, blood oxygen sensor, electrical heart sensor, and third-generation optical heart sensor. We have a full comparison of the differences between the Apple Watch Series 8 and Series 9 if you need more insight.

The Apple Watch Series 8 is perfect for tracking all your workouts, as it has plenty of advanced metrics and ways to motivate you. At its very simplest, the Apple Watch Series 8 is able to track your steps, calories burned, and how often you stand, with the Activity Rings system encouraging you each day.

It also has a Compass app with waypoints and Backtrack functionality for any time you want to roam. You can also easily use it to listen to music, reply to texts, and even take calls. An all-day battery life will keep you happy throughout the day too. Finally, don’t forget about Fall Detection, Crash Detection, and Emergency SOS for if the worst happens.

The Apple Watch Series 8 usually costs $399 for the GPS + Cellular model, but right now you can buy it for $299 at Walmart. That’s a considerable bargain for a watch that continues to be packed with everything you could need, even while a newer model exists. Check it out now before the deal ends very soon.