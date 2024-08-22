 Skip to main content
The Garmin Forerunner smartwatch has a significant price cut at Walmart

If you’ve been on the lookout for some new fitness-tracking tech, we’re sure you’ve looked through a dizzying amount of watches and rings. But have you considered going the Garmin route yet? With a name closely linked to a history of GPS tech, we love a good Garmin smartwatch deal when we see one; and there just so happens to be a great sale going down at Walmart:

Right now, you’ll be able to purchase the Garmin Forerunner 945 for $300. At full price, this smartwatch costs up to $600. Walmart has even gone so far as to  for the absolute-best discount on the Forerunner 945 today!

Why you should buy the Garmin Forerunner 945

The idea behind the Forerunner 945 is to give wearers as many fitness-tracking features as possible, without sacrificing comfort for quality. As such, the Forerunner 945 has a lightweight fit and a relatively-thin watch face; to the point of you possibly even forgetting you’re wearing the watch in the first place. It’s also very easy to control and customize, which leads us to the incredible trove of tracking tech that’s built into this wearable. In fact, our own Mobile Editor, Joe Maring, decided that switching from Apple Watch to Garmin devices was an excellent choice.

As far as performance monitoring goes, the Forerunner 945 keeps tabs on everything from Vo2 Max to heart rate and miles logged on your morning jogs. You’ll also be able to upload music to the device, allowing you to connect a set of wireless earbuds (check out the true wireless earbud deals we found today) before hitting the trail. You’ll also be able to adjust settings based on heat, altitude, aerobic effects, recovery time, and more filters.

On a full charge, the Forerunner 945 should last up to two weeks when used in smartwatch mode, up to 10 hours in GPS mode with music, and up to 60 hours in UltraTrac mode. Not only is the Garmin Forerunner 945 one of the best Apple Watch alternatives out there, but it’s also hanging out at a price that most of us can wrap our heads around. 

Save $300 when you purchase this Garmin smartwatch through Walmart, and be sure to check out some of the other smartwatch deals and Walmart deals we’ve been digging up. 

