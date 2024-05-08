The 6 best Apple Watch alternatives in 2024

Smartwatches are powerful companions for our smartphones, offering quick access to messages and fitness tracking stats. The Apple Watch lineup is filled with many of the most popular smartwatches of 2024, as they're easy to use, loaded with features, and highly customizable. But if you own an Android phone – or simply don't like the Apple Watch design – you'll be glad to know there are several Apple Watch alternatives for you to choose from.

Ready to find a companion for your wrist? Here are the six best Apple Watch alternatives of 2024. This includes premium fitness trackers like the Garmin Forerunner 965 and the stylish Withings ScanWatch 2. For more great options, check out our roundup of the best smartwatches.

Samsung Galaxy Watch6

The best Apple Watch alternative

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Review Pros Very comfortable design

Colorful and bright display

Smaller bezels are lovely

Samsung Health keeps getting better

Good, reliable performance

Much-improved battery life

Still a great value Cons Wear OS still has its issues

Slightly more expensive

Specifications Sizes 40mm, 44mm Battery life Up to 40 hours Cellular Yes

Though it doesn't play nicely with iOS, the Galaxy Watch6 is the best Android alternative to the Apple Watch. Sleek, stylish, and with dozens of customization options, it's the ideal companion for anyone seeking an all-around great smartwatch.

The customization options for the Watch6 are seemingly endless. You'll first get to choose from either a 40mm or 44mm format, before deciding on if you want Bluetooth and Wi-Fi support or prefer the added flexibility of 4G LTE. Once that's out of the way, you can pick from three different watch colors and countless band options. Your options don't end there, as Samsung lets you tweak its watch face appearance once you finally get your hands on the device. This gives you a chance to map your most-used features to the front of the device.

Beyond customization options, the Watch6 excels because of its smooth performance. Whether you're flipping through apps, navigating fitness stats, or taking a phone call, there's rarely a slowdown or stutter to put a damper on the action.

Folks using a Galaxy phone will get the most out of the purchase, as the Galaxy Watch6 is built by Samsung to work flawlessly with the lineup. You can still use it on other Android devices, though note some functionality may not carry over. Despite that quirk, there's no denying its overall appeal.

Google Pixel Watch 2

Runner-up

Google Pixel Watch 2 Review Pros Battery lasts more than 24 hours

One hour battery charge

Slick, fast performance

Comprehensive fitness tracking

Comfortable to wear 24/7 Cons Only one case size

Subscription required for all fitness data

Small screen, big bezel

Specifications Sizes 41mm Battery life Up to 24 hours Cellular Yes

Looking for something stylish yet practical? Then feast your eyes on the Google Pixel Watch 2, which is built with a streamlined profile and traditional crown for easy navigation. Using the crown to navigate is surprisingly engaging, as rotating it allows you to blaze through menus and find what you're looking for without having to mess with a small touchscreen.

The Pixel Watch 2 is only available in a 41mm format, but most users will find it to be a good fit for their wrists. All the usual fitness tracking features are here, including blood oxygen levels, heart rate, and even fall detection should you get into an accident. Fitness enthusiasts can also make use of the Pace Training feature, allowing them to set a goal and get real-time feedback during their workout.

Models with Wi-Fi and cellular support are available, and you'll find plenty of different bands to customize its appearance. And because the chassis is made from aluminum, the entire unit is pretty lightweight and barely noticeable on your wrist.

Like the Galaxy Watch6, this one doesn’t work well with iOS. But for anyone running an Android smartphone, this is a great alternative.

Amazfit Bip 3

The best budget Apple Watch alternative

Pros Cheap

Square watch face

Impressive battery life Cons Sensors aren't the most accurate

No cellular option

Specifications Sizes 1.69 inches Battery life Up to two weeks Cellular No

Don't let its rock bottom price fool you – the Amazfit Bip 3 is a fully featured smartwatch. It boasts a large 1.69-inch HD display, lasts up to two weeks before needing a recharge, and is available in a variety of colors. And with a price under $60, it's hard to pass up if you're a frugal shopper.

The Amazfit Bip 3 lets you choose from four different watchbands and over 50 different watch faces. That's pretty impressive for a budget smartwatch. For Apple Watch fans, you'll love that this uses a square face instead of the rounded face found on most competitors, giving it a premium look that belies its real price.

As you'd expect, most of the usual fitness and health features are available on the Bip 3. This includes heart rate, blood oxygen levels, stress levels, abnormal heart rate warnings, and a pedometer. You can even take it in the water with you, as it's IP68 rated and water resistant up to 5 ATM. There's even GPS support so you can map all your runs, hikes, and bike rides.

The smartwatch works across iOS and Android, allowing you to quickly access messages and notifications from your wrist. Keep in mind that some of the hardware may not be as accurate as pricier competitors, but if you don't mind getting access to the basics, there's little to complain about with this budget accessory.

Garmin Forerunner 965

The best Apple Watch alternative for athletes

Pros Precise GPS tracking

Large AMOLED display

Tons of fitness features Cons No cellular

Too large for small wrists

Specifications Sizes 1.4 inches Battery life Up to 23 days Cellular No

If you're a serious fitness enthusiast, the Garmin Forerunner 965 might be a better purchase than the Apple Watch. Not only does it boast a large, durable design, but it's packed with features to help maximize your performance and get you in peak condition for your next race.

The first thing you'll notice about the Forerunner 965 is its size. It's massive 1.4-inch AMOLED display is front and center, with a watch face that gives you all your important stats in one easy-to-see location. Whether you're out in the rain or baking under the sun, the screen remains easy to read. This gives you a chance to sneak a peek at your wrist during a race without having to slow your pace or strain your eyes to see your current stats.

Along with all the usual health tracking features, this smartwatch will give you daily workout suggestions to optimize your training. It'll even let you know how well you slept and track your "Body Battery," so you know if today is a good time to push yourself or kick back with a rest day.

The Garmin Forerunner 965 doesn't have as many customization options as other smartwatches (only a few bands and watch faces are available), but it still manages to be a good-looking device. It's not the most stylish watch on this list, but it certainly nails the "rugged" aesthetic. And since it works across both Android and iOS, it's a great option for everyone.

Withings ScanWatch 2

The most stylish Apple Watch alternative

Withings ScanWatch 2 Review Pros Beautiful design

Comprehensive health monitoring

FDA approved for atrial fibrillation

38mm or 42mm case sizes

Long battery life Cons Unreliable notifications

Subscription needed to unlock features

App design can frustrate

Specifications Sizes 38mm, 42mm Battery life Up to 30 days Cellular No

Most smartwatches don’t exactly look like traditional watches. With bulky frames and a digital watch face, they're easy to pick out of a lineup. That's not true of the Withings ScanWatch 2, which deftly merges traditional styling with smart sensibilities.

The Withings ScanWatch 2 looks remarkably similar to a standard watch. It uses an analog watch face with physical hands to tell the time, its frame features a single crown (no bulky buttons), and its only digital readout is a tiny, circular OLED display in the middle of the device. For professionals, this is a great Apple Watch alternative, as it looks much classier than the large, boxy design offered by Apple.

Despite its appearance, most of the usual smartwatch features are found on the ScanWatch 2. This includes a sleep tracker, heart rate tracker, and blood oxygen measurements. It doesn't, however, feature a built-in GPS, so you'll have to bring your smartphone with you on your run or hike to map your activities.

Aside from that GPS caveat, there isn't much to dislike about the ScanWatch 2. It's a bit expensive, and several features are locked behind the optional Withings+ subscription ($10 per month), which only makes things pricier. But since there's really nothing else like the ScanWatch 2 on the market, it remains the best option for shoppers seeking a good-looking watch that doesn't skimp on smart features.

Fitbit Charge 6

The best compact Apple Watch alternative

Fitbit Charge 6 Review Pros Lightweight and comfortable to wear

Robust health-tracking tools

Built-in GPS

Google apps work well

Fast, responsive software

Nearly a week of battery life Cons Unreliable notifications

No local music storage

Many features require Fitbit Premium

Specifications Sizes 1.04 inches Battery life Up to seven days Cellular No

The Fitbit Charge 6 is more of a fitness tracker than a smartwatch, as it features a slim, elongated design that's much different from both traditional and smartwatches. However, it's a great alternative to Apple Watch, as it's relatively affordable and works perfectly well as a way to monitor your health. It's also more compact and streamlined than your run-of-the-mill smartwatch — so it shouldn't bother you during daily use.

You can use the Charge 6 on both iOS and Android, though no cellular versions are available. That means you'll need to tether it to your smartphone to get any sort of alerts or updates. It tracks just about every health metric you can think of, including heart rate, blood oxygen, total steps, stress levels, and VO2 max.

For even more details, you can sign up for Fitbit Premium to unlock exclusive workouts and additional fitness tips. This costs $10 per month and provides you with a daily readiness score, sleep profile, mindfulness sessions, and more.

Since the Charge 6 is essentially powered by Google, it should come as no surprise that it plays nicely with YouTube Music, Google Maps, and Google Wallet. So if you're a fan of those apps, this compact fitness tracker should be even more appealing.

How we chose the best Apple Watch alternatives

There are dozens of smartwatches to choose from beyond the Apple ecosystem, and many of them are just as exciting as the Apple Watch lineup. Samsung, Google, Fitbit, Garmin, and other big brands are responsible for some of the closest competitors to Apple Watch – but it can be challenging to narrow down your options. Here's a look at how we settled on the finalists above.

Performance

Smartwatches might be tiny, but they still need to pack in enough hardware to offer smooth performance. There's nothing worse than lagging through menus just to read a text or change your music, which is often the case on low-quality products. The six products above are well-equipped to handle your daily needs. Whether that's skimming through your fitness stats, checking your texts, or making a phone call, you should never experience significant lag with these Apple Watch alternatives.

Battery life

Battery life varies dramatically from watch to watch. Some, like the Garmin Forerunner 965, can last weeks before needing a recharge. Others might only last through the day. Price plays a big role in overall battery life (the more you pay, the more juice you'll get), but we only picked smartwatches that offer good battery life for their price point. We also tried to find products that are capable of holding their charge over the years, as many products start to see battery life drop as they age.

Supported OS

Let's face it – if you own an iPhone, you're probably best served by an Apple Watch. The lineup is filled with powerful gadgets for all types of users, and since they're designed by Apple, they sync perfectly with iOS. However, we tried to find a nice mixture of products designed for Android and iOS, allowing you to snag a watch regardless of the phone you're using. Some might offer more features on certain phones than others, but both Android and iPhone users will find great Apple Watch alternatives on this list.

Style and customization

Watches aren't just functional bits of hardware – they're also a fashion statement. And because there are numerous ways to customize Apple Watches, any alternatives should offer much the same. Most of the above smartwatches let you purchase different band colors or customize the watch face via a companion mobile app. You'll also find options for both cellular and Bluetooth models, ensuring you have multiple ways to get the device online.

Fitness metrics

Many people love to use their smartwatch as a way to track fitness goals. Stats like heart rate, mile time, sleep score, and stress levels are common metrics tracked by these devices, and they're a large reason for their popularity. Some are designed specifically for these tasks (such as the Garmin Forerunner 965), while others just offer the basics. Whatever your needs, there's a smartwatch beyond the Apple Watch that should check all the right boxes.

