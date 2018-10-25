Digital Trends
Mobile

Gorillaz send Casio’s G-Shocks into space in ambitious new collaboration

Andy Boxall
By
1 of 9
Casio G Shock Gorillaz Collab
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends
Casio G Shock Gorillaz Collab
2D DW-5600 G-Shock Andy Boxall/Digital Trends
Casio G Shock Gorillaz Collab
Russel GX-56 G-Shock Andy Boxall/Digital Trends
Casio G Shock Gorillaz Collab
Russel GX-56 G-Shock Andy Boxall/Digital Trends
Casio G Shock Gorillaz Collab
Noodle DW-5600 G-Shock Andy Boxall/Digital Trends
Casio G Shock Gorillaz Collab
Noodle DW-5600 G-Shock Andy Boxall/Digital Trends
Casio G Shock Gorillaz Collab
Noodle DW-5600 G-Shock Andy Boxall/Digital Trends
Casio G Shock Gorillaz Collab
Murdoc DW-5600 G-Shock Andy Boxall/Digital Trends
Casio G Shock Gorillaz Collab
Murdoc DW-5600 G-Shock Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

Virtual pop group Gorillaz are the latest to form a partnership with Casio’s G-Shock, resulting in a collection of four new watches each made to represent the members of the band, in a continued celebration of G-Shock’s 35th anniversary. Casio has been teasing the collaboration for several weeks, and has now unveiled the watches at its store on Carnaby Street in London ahead of the official launch.

While collaborations are nothing new to Casio — it has partnered with many companies ranging from New Era and Burton snowboards to conservation group I.C.E.R.C. — the Gorillaz series is one of its most comprehensive and ambitious. In addition to the watches, an animated short film featuring the group has been made, and is being slowly released in the lead-up to release. The second part of the short film was debuted at the London event.

It was explained the film’s story is somewhat inspired by the words of G-Shock creator Kikuo Ibe. In a 2016 interview, he said, “What I dream of is in 50 years time to create a watch that people can wear in outer space. My dream is for aliens and humans to be wearing G-Shock in outer space.” The short film takes that premise, incorporates an animated Mr. Ibe, then adds some crazy visuals, the Gorillaz, and the new G-Shock watches. Visitors to the Carnaby Street store in London are greeted by the Gorillaz vehicle hanging from the ceiling, having “crash landed” at the end of the second installment of the film.

How about the watches? These aren’t part of G-Shock’s connected range, so do not feature Bluetooth or fitness tracking technology. Instead, three will be based on the DW-5600, one of the most iconic G-Shock designs, while a fourth model is based on the GX-56 G-Shock, or “King” as it’s colloquially known. The four band members — 2D, Murdoc, Noodle, and Russel Hobbs — are represented, with their own watches featuring profile images of each character on the strap and the case back, plus on the DW-5600, custom backlights with the band’s logo. The GX-56 is tied to Russel Hobbs, and has a Gorillaz logo on the body.

The DW-5600 watches cost 120 British pounds each, or around $155, while the GX-56 is 150 pounds, or around $192. Each comes in a custom box and tin. Murdoc and 2D’s watches will be released on November 15, followed by Russel and Noodle’s on December 15. This is a limited edition, and only 1,000 of each will be made. They’re likely to prove very popular among fans of the virtual band and collectible G-Shock watches alike.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Samsung Galaxy S10: Here's everything we know
Up Next

Grab these last-minute tech-oriented Halloween costumes from Amazon
ring alarm vs nest secure smart home system1500x1021
Smart Home

Ring’s updates make its devices and app smarter and more efficient

Ring security systems are getting a slew of improvements, many via updates to the smartphone app, which helps customers monitor activity around doorsteps, porches and other locations equipped with Ring doorbells and cameras.
Posted By Denny Arar
Movies & TV

'Prime'-time TV: Here are the best shows on Amazon Prime right now

There's more to Amazon Prime than free two-day shipping, including access to a number of phenomenal shows at no extra cost. To make the sifting easier, here are our favorite shows currently streaming on Amazon Prime.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Movies & TV

Stay inside this fall with the best shows on Hulu, including 'Castle Rock'

It's often overwhelming to navigate Hulu's robust library of TV shows. To help, we've put together a list of the best shows on Hulu, whether you're into frenetic cartoons, intelligent dramas, or anything in between.
Posted By Will Nicol
Movies & TV

Out of movies to binge? Our staff picks the best flicks on Hulu right now

From classics to blockbusters, Hulu offers some great films to its subscribers. Check out the best movies on Hulu, whether you're into charming adventure tales or gruesome horror stories.
Posted By Will Nicol
Home Theater

The best movies on Netflix in October, from 'The Witch’ to ‘Black Panther’

Save yourself from hours wasted scrolling through Netflix's massive library by checking out our picks for the streamer's best movies available right now, whether you're into explosive action, subdued humor, or anything in between.
Posted By Will Nicol
Mobile

Walk, run, and stretch with these handy iPhone fitness apps

Working out and getting yourself in shape isn't easy, but it's easier with the right set of apps. These best iPhone fitness apps will help you to track your calories, monitor your sleep, and achieve your fitness goals.
Posted By Kailla Coomes, Julian Chokkattu
Android 8.0 Oreo
Mobile

Android 8.0 Oreo operating system is now on 19 percent of active devices

The latest distribution numbers are in: Android Oreo now accounts for 19 percent of all active Android devices. Android Nougat is still the reigning king with an API level of 29.3 percent.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar, Julian Chokkattu
Google Pixel problems
Mobile

What is Android? All your questions about the operating system answered

Despite being on more than 2 billion phones, it's still common to be unsure about parts of Android. What is stock Android, what's Pie, and should you know about Android Go? We've got your answers.
Posted By Mark Jansen
iphone xr holding
Mobile

Which Apple iPhone should you buy? The XS vs. the XS Max vs. the XR

There are three main iPhone models available, and prices vary significantly, so it's important to make the right decision. We've used them all, and we break down what makes each one great, and which model will be best for you.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
iMessage
Mobile

A month after its release, iOS 12 reaches the 50 percent mark in Apple devices

Apple's latest version of its mobile operating system, iOS 12, was released only a little over a month ago. Since its release, 50 percent of active iOS devices have adopted the new software.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
iPhone XS review
Mobile

We tried all the latest and greatest smartphones to find the best of 2018

Smartphones are perhaps the most important and personal piece of tech on the planet. That’s why it’s important to pick the best phone for your individual needs. Here are the best smartphones you can buy.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
samsung galaxy s9 review
Mobile

This is how Samsung will handle the notch, if radical Galaxy S10 tech stalls

While we still may be months away from an announcement, there's no doubt about it: Samsung is working hard on its successor to the Galaxy S9. Here's everything we know about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S10.
Posted By Andy Boxall, Steven Winkelman
tory burch torytrack gigi smartwatch news watch model
Wearables

Tory Burch branches out into Wear OS smartwatches with the $395 Gigi

Tory Burch has become the latest fashion lifestyle brand to release a smartwatch with Google's Wear OS. The $395 ToryTrack Gigi watch is classy and modern, with fitness tracking tech to go along with the looks.
Posted By Andy Boxall
how to install fonts on a Mac
Mobile

Apple may show off up to three new desktop iMacs on October 30

Apple has sprung a surprise event on us, even though this year has seen loads of new Apple releases. So what's left to come? Quite a lot as it turns out. Here's what to expect from Apple's October 30 event.
Posted By Mark Jansen