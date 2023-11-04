 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Features

I wore a G-Shock watch that rivals the Apple Watch Ultra 2

Andy Boxall
By
The G-Shock GW-9500 Mudman on some mud and grass.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

I really like the Apple Watch Ultra, but I also like watches in general. Recently, I was in a situation where I didn’t need to track any activity but still wanted to wear a tough watch that not only fitted in with a muddy, grubby, harsh environment — but could cope with it should the need arise.

I turned to the recently released Casio G-Shock GW-9500 Mudman, and while it’s not a smartwatch, it was the perfect choice for the day. Later, I wondered if this Bluetooth-free, seemingly indestructible watch could actually be an alternative to the Apple Watch Ultra. Is it? Here’s what I learned.

Recommended Videos

The right watch for off-roading

A Land Rover vehicle on a muddy track.
My Land Rover for the day — before it got very muddy indeed Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Choosing a watch is a very personal thing. Companies like Google and Mobvoi, both of which only make their smartwatches in one case size, don’t really seem to understand this. Apple does understand, and it makes the Apple Watch Series 9 in two case sizes and the Apple Watch Ultra 2 in a single size that fits in with its status as a “tool watch.”

Related

I was headed out to drive a challenging off-road course in a Land Rover; I was wearing the right attire for the occasion and wanted to finish it off with the right watch. The Apple Watch Ultra would have been a great choice. It’s really tough, looks the part, and likely would have survived if it, I, or the Land Rover took a spill. But I didn’t need notifications, I wasn’t worried about health tracking, and I probably was going to leave my brand new iPhone 15 Pro Max somewhere safe anyway. It was the right watch for the job, but it wasn’t the right watch for the day.

Back Track showing the direction to walk on the Apple Watch Ultra.
Apple Watch Ultra Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Because watches are personal purchases, owning more than one is not uncommon among those passionate about them, and choosing the right one for the day ahead is part of the fun. I’d been waiting for the opportunity to wear the new G-Shock Mudman GW-9500. There are three different colors available: Rescue Orange, Military Green, or the Tactical Black model I wore. It costs $380 and was released in August this year.

The Mudman line hadn’t really appealed before, and I’d always been more taken with the tank-like Mudmaster G-Shock models. But with the GW-9500, Casio has reimagined the Mudman line for 2023, bringing design elements from the Mudmaster over to it and incorporating its super tough Carbon Core Guard structure for added lightness — all while retaining the mud-resistant, easy-to-push buttons that made the previous Mudman watches special.

A person wearing the G-Shock GW-9500 Mudman, showing the buttons.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

It was definitely going to be muddy where I was going, and although I had no intention of wallowing about in it, the GW-9500 Mudman would be ideal if an accident happened or if I bashed it against bits of Land Rover.

It was an easy decision: I put the Apple Watch Ultra aside and strapped on the Mudman.

Getting muddy with the Mudman

The G-Shock GW-9500 Mudman on some mud and grass.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

I’m glad I did, as not only was I jostled and jolted around in the Land Rover’s cabin, but it was also exceptionally muddy outside. During an ill-advised quest to get to a good vantage point to watch my friend negotiate a particularly challenging obstacle, an embarrassing slide down a slope occurred. The Mudman and I were muddier than expected, but the watch took it all in its stride, of course, and washing it off in a puddle meant it could be happily returned in a far cleaner state to my wrist. I’m not sure I would have been so happy doing any of this with the Apple Watch Ultra.

While the Mudman GW-9500 doesn’t have Bluetooth that connects it to your phone, it does have an interesting tech feature — a dual-layer LCD screen. The main LCD display shows the time and other functions, but when you press the Comp button, the second LCD illuminates to overlay a digital compass, which automatically detects magnetic north. It’s not the first time Casio has used this technology, and it previously made good use of it on the Pro Trek WSD-F30 smartwatch.

A person wearing the G-Shock GW-9500 Mudman, showing the compass.
The compass LCD on the GW-9500 Mudman Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Its sensor array also allows the Mudman to show barometric readings, altitude, and the current temperature. All these functions are accessed using the various buttons on the case, while the large button at the 6 o’clock mark turns on the backlight. This is pretty important, as the LCD is quite dim, making it hard to see even in half-light. There’s no battery to charge as the watch is powered by light, and there’s no need to set the time either, as it uses Casio’s Multi-Band 6 radio calibration system.

This is a G-Shock, so it’s not a small watch, but it is surprisingly wearable. I had it on all day, outside the cuff of my top, and it was very comfortable. It’s 81 grams, which is actually lighter than the 95-gram Apple Watch Ultra, although the case is larger and thicker. But even better than this, it really did look the part during the day, and I often found myself glancing at it and really liking its chunky, robust style. No, I didn’t use the compass or need the barometer, but I wouldn’t have needed them on the Apple Watch Ultra either. But it certainly resisted the mud, and it looked brilliant doing it.

An Apple Watch Ultra alternative?

The G-Shock GW-9500 Mudman on some mud and grass.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Am I saying the G-Shock GW-9500 Mudman is really an Apple Watch Ultra alternative? After all, it’s undoubtedly tough, and it’s half the price. Yes, I think it is, but I also know that it’s not. Let me explain.

It was definitely the better option for me when I went off-roading. I put my trust in G-Shock’s toughness and didn’t worry about it once, even after a much muddier encounter than I planned. It shows the time and environmental data, along with a compass, if I need to read a map.

All this makes the Mudman brilliant for the casual weekend adventurer. But at the same time, it’s obviously not a true Apple Watch Ultra alternative, as it doesn’t have the massive functionality of Apple’s largest smartwatch, any connection to your phone, GPS, or any of the health and fitness tracking features. This means it’s not a competitor, but I found it can easily be a substitute in the right situation.

1 of 3
The G-Shock GW-9500 Mudman on some mud and grass.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends
A person wearing the G-Shock GW-9500 Mudman, showing the strap.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends
The G-Shock GW-9500 Mudman on some mud and grass.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Having the GW-9500 Mudman ready to wear on that day was a great reminder of why I don’t just own one watch and why I don’t only choose to wear a smartwatch all the time. Watches are as much a style statement and something to build memories with as they are timekeeping tools today, perhaps even more so, and limiting myself to a single watch — mechanical or smart — is boringly restrictive.

My experience gave me some additional food for thought, too. For the price of one Apple Watch Ultra 2, you could buy an Apple Watch Series 9 and the G-Shock GW-9500 Mudman, giving you a nice, well-rounded, best-of-all-worlds two-watch collection that should cover most situations you find yourself in — even if one of them is slipping down a steep, muddy incline while everyone laughs at you.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Andy Boxall
Andy Boxall
Senior Mobile Writer
Andy is a Senior Writer at Digital Trends, where he concentrates on mobile technology, a subject he has written about for…
This case turned my Apple Watch into an Apple Watch Ultra … kind of
a Nomad Rugged Case and band on a wooden table

Whenever a new Apple Watch is released, I buy the less expensive aluminum model, even though it increases the risk of scratching or breaking the wearable device. Aluminum, unfortunately, is not nearly as forgiving as the titanium found on the Apple Watch Ultra or the stainless steel on more expensive Apple Watch Series 8 models.

Don't believe me? Last year, my teenage daughter inherited my Apple Watch Series 6, but it didn't last long after a minor bike accident on dirt and asphalt. Over time, even with regular use, you should expect some nicks and scratches on the aluminum Apple Watch models.

Read more
It’s official — Apple will announce the iPhone 15 on September 12
Invite for Apple's September 2023 event.

It's official. After months upon months of speculation, we now know when Apple will announce its latest batch of iPhones, Apple Watches, and more. On August 29, Apple sent out press invites for its latest event, which is set to take place on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

The event invite shows the Apple logo at the top, stylized with what looks like grains of sand in gray, blue, and silvery colors. This is almost certainly a nod to the iPhone 15 Pro, which is heavily rumored to come in black, silver, gray, and dark blue colors this year. Below the Apple logo is similarly colored text that reads "Wonderlust."

Read more
I ditched my Apple Watch 6 months ago. Here’s why I’m going back
Overhead view of an Apple Watch Ultra resting on a wooden patio.

This has been a wild year for smartwatches. Yes, there have been plenty of great releases in 2023 (with more yet to come), but it's also the year that I decided to really shake up my personal smartwatch collection.

This past March, I did the unthinkable and replaced my Apple Watch with a Garmin watch. After wearing an Apple Watch as my primary wearable for so many years, the appeal of more robust health tracking, effective running training, and days of battery life on the Garmin Forerunner 265 swept me off my feet.

Read more