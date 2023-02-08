Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Ever since Apple released the iPhone 12 lineup, it stopped including a charger in the box. And it didn’t take long for other manufacturers to follow suit and do the same. Though the charger may be removed from most phones today, the charging cable itself still comes with most devices. So, does the OnePlus 11 come with a charger?

Not everyone has multiple charging bricks lying around the house, nor do they always use their computers to charge up. As such, knowing whether or not a manufacturer includes a charger in the box is an important bit of information. If you’re thinking about buying the OnePlus 11 but aren’t sure about the charging situation, here’s what you need to know.

The OnePlus 11 does come with a charger

Good news, everyone! The OnePlus 11 does provide a charger in the box when you purchase it, so you don’t need to go buy a separate one. OnePlus includes a 100W SUPERVOOC power adapter with the OnePlus 11, and it supports fast charging.

The OnePlus 11 comes with a 5,000mAh battery, and while the SUPERVOOC adapter technically goes up to 100W, it’s limited to 80W charge speeds in the U.S. With this 80W charging, the OnePlus 11 can reach a full charge in less than 30 minutes with Smart Rapid Charge.

Why the 80W limitation? Unfortunately, this is due to the electrical system used in the U.S., so not much can be done to change that fact. However, even though it’s 80W in the U.S., that isn’t slow by any means. Just don’t expect to get 100W fast charge speeds like you would in other countries.

And if you’re worried that such fast charging will affect the overall battery health, think again.

The OnePlus 11 has Battery Health Engine (BHE), which took OnePlus three years to develop. With BHE, it works to significantly and actively extend the battery lifespan in the OnePlus 11 while retaining its high charging speed. The core of BHE consists of the Smart Battery Health Algorithm and Battery Healing Technology, with the latter using an improved electrolyte formula that reduces damage to anodes and cathodes.

OnePlus has a safe charging mechanism so that the OnePlus 11 won’t overheat if left on the charger. There’s also a real-time temperature monitor on the charging brick, cable, and the phone itself. In testing, the OnePlus 11 has passed pressure tests, drop tests, and works efficiently even in fluctuating high and low temperatures.

What else is in the OnePlus 11 box?

But you get more than just the charger in the OnePlus 11 box. You’ll also find a USB-A to USB-C charging cable, along with a USB-A to USB-C adapter dongle.

Furthermore, there are the typical quick start guides and SIM tray ejector, along with some fun extras like a OnePlus logo sticker. And unlike most phones today, the OnePlus 11 comes with a screen protector pre-installed on it!

