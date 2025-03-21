 Skip to main content
Google Pixel 9a vs. iPhone 16e: Which budget phone is best?

The Google Pixel 9a is here, and it’s a worthy contender for the recently launched iPhone 16e’s crown. But does Google’s latest budget device really pose a threat to Apple’s no-frills iPhone? We looked at the Google Pixel 9a vs. iPhone 16e head to head, from design and display to battery life and performance, to see which phone comes out on top — and which you should buy.

Google Pixel 9a vs. iPhone 16e: specs

Google Pixel 9a iPhone 16e
Dimensions 154.7 x 73.3 x 8.9mm (6.1 x 2.9 x 0.4 inches) 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.8mm (5.78 x 2.82 x 0.31 inches)
Weight 185.9 grams (6.6 ounces) 167 grams (5.89 ounces)
Display 6.3-inch Actua Display

2,424 x 1,080 resolution at 422.2 ppi

120Hz adaptive refresh rate

2,700 nits peak brightness

Corning Gorilla Glass 3 cover glass

 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED

2,532 x 1,170 resolution at 457 ppi

800 nits typical brightness

1,200 nits peak HDR brightness
Colors

Iris

Peony

Porcelain

Obsidian

 Black

White
Processor Tensor G4 A18
RAM 8GB 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Software Android 15 iOS 18
Support 7 years Minimum 5 years
Rear camera Upgraded 48MP main with 8x Super Res Zoom
13MP ultrawide		 48MP main
Front camera 13MP 12MP TrueDepth
Battery 5,100mAh  

3,961mAh

 
Charging USB-C, 23W wired

7.5W wireless charging

 USB-C, 20W (50% in 30 minutes)

7.5W wireless charging
Price From $499 From $599
Review Google Pixel 9A iPhone 16e
Google Pixel 9a vs. iPhone 16e: design and display

The first thing you’ll notice about the Google Pixel 9a are those chunky bezels. The phone is larger and chunkier overall than the iPhone 16e, not to mention almost 20 grams heavier. That’s partly due to the larger 6.3-inch Actua display, with its 2,424 x 1,080 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, plus an impressive 2,700 nits of peak brightness compared to the iPhone’s 1,200 nits. In our review, the iPhone 16e’s 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display disappointed, with its 60Hz refresh rate feeling jarring at first.

The curvy shape of the Pixel 8a is gone, replaced by flat sides and a flat rear panel, and the camera bump has vanished too, with the two rear cameras integrated into the back of the phone. It’s a bold move by Google but whether it’s as popular as its predecessor’s design remains to be seen.

The Google Pixel 9a features an 81% recycled plastic rear and 100% recycled aluminum chassis, with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protecting the display and an IP68 rating. The iPhone 16e packs an IP68 rating, too, with Ceramic Shield Glass covering the display.

One other standout difference is that the Pixel 9a comes in four colors from the vibrant. eye-catching Iris (purple-blue) and Peony (red-pink),  to the more neutral options, Obsidian and Porcelain. The iPhone 16e is only available in black or white.

It’s too close to call a winner this round, as some people may prefer the chunkier bezels and larger display of the Pixel 9a, while others might enjoy the lighter, more compact format of the iPhone 16e. Ultimately, it may come down to that refresh rate, but we need to spend more time with the Pixel 9a to choose a winner here.

Winner: Tie

Google Pixel 9a vs. iPhone 16e: performance

The iPhone 16e screen displaying a movie
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

Both Google and Apple have equipped their latest budget handsets with the same processor as each brand’s most recent flagships. That means the Pixel 9‘s Tensor G4 chip and the iPhone 16‘s A18 processor. In our reviews of these phones, both chips were fast, reliable, and didn’t experience any unexpected overheating issues.

In our iPhone 16e review, the A18 processor delivered outstanding performance even when subjected to heavy loads. There were some small glitches and bugs, and we noted that features like FaceID responded significantly slower than on the iPhone 16 Pro, though this is probably only noticeable for those coming from another iPhone.

The iPhone 16e is the first iPhone to use Apple’s C1 modem, and we didn’t experience any difference in performance between it and the iPhone 16 Pro (with its Qualcomm modem), though signal strength was slightly lower.

For those who need extra storage, the iPhone may be the better option. Where the Pixel 9a packs 128GB or 256GB of storage, Apple’s device adds a 512GB variant to the mix.

Since we haven’t spent as much time with the Pixel 9a as with the iPhone 16e, we’ll need to wait for our full review to see how the Tensor G4 holds up in benchmarking, so it’s a tie for now.

Winner: Tie

Google Pixel 9a vs. iPhone 16e: cameras

Rear view of the Google Pixel 9a.
Screenshot Sahil Karoul / YouTube

The Pixel 9a packs a dual rear camera array, with an upgraded 48-megapixel main camera with optical image stabilization (OIS) and 8x Super Res Zoom, plus a 13MP wide-angle camera. There’s also a 13MP selfie cam, slightly more megapixels than the iPhone 16e’s 12MP offering. For the first time on an A-series Pixel phone, you get Macro Focus mode and Timelapse for Astrophotography. There’s also Google’s Add Me, Best Take, Magic Editor, and Magic Eraser AI features, alongside Audio Magic Eraser and Macro Focus for video.

The iPhone 16e has a single rear 48MP camera with phase detection autofocus and OIS, and a 12MP TrueDepth front-facing camera. In our review, we found the camera better than expected but noted that anyone switching from a phone with multiple cameras will likely be disappointed.

Images are high-quality, even in low-light conditions, and there’s 2x telephoto zoom using in-sensor cropping. Those who don’t take many photos may be satisfied with the iPhone 16e’s single camera, but serious photographers will probably be better off with the Pixel 9a. Its ultrawide camera lets you fit more in your shots, while Macro Focus mode lets you get up and personal with subjects.

The Pixel 9a is our winner for now, though this may change once we’ve spent more time with the phone’s cameras.

Winner: Google Pixel 9a

Google Pixel 9a vs. iPhone 16e: battery and charging

The USB-C port on the iPhone 16e in White
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

Under the hood of the Pixel 9a, you’ll find a 5,100mAh battery, which Google says provides around 30 hours of battery life on a single charge. Apple claims the iPhone 16e’s 4,005mAh battery is good for up to 26 hours of video playback — the best battery life on an iPhone, and on par with, if not better than, the iPhone 16 Pro Max. Our review found it to be a multi-day phone, lasting for around 39 hours of run-time plus 10 hours of screen-on time.

The iPhone 16e has 20W wired charging, while the Pixel 9a packs marginally faster 23W wired charging, with both phones also offering 7.5W wireless charging. The iPhone 16e takes around 30 minutes to reach a 50% charge, then another hour to full capacity.

Since we haven’t spent much time with the Pixel 9a yet, we’ll need to call this round a tie until we see how its battery life holds up.

Winner: Tie

Google Pixel 9a vs. iPhone 16e: software and updates

App drawer on the Google Pixel 9a.
Screenshot Sahil Karoul / YouTube

Google’s Pixel 9a runs Android 15 out of the box, with Google promising seven years of software and security updates alongside its regular Pixel Drop updates. In contrast, the iPhone 16e runs iOS 18 and though Apple hasn’t specified how many years of support are on offer, we can expect a minimum of five years of updates.

Both phones have their respective AI-powered features, with Apple Intelligence on the iPhone 16e including features such as Visual Intelligence to identify what your camera can see, Photo Clean for tidying up images, Writing Tools for help drafting emails and other documents, and ChatGPT integration. Google Gemini packs features such as automatic transcription and summarization for phone calls via Gemini Live, and Add Me, which lets you add people to photos.

The Google Pixel 9a is the clear winner here with its longer software support window meaning it will outlast the iPhone 16e.

Winner: Google Pixel 9a

Google Pixel 9a vs. iPhone 16e: price and availability

The Pixel 9a was originally set to go on sale on March 26 but Google has delayed the release date to April. Google cited a “component quality issue” affecting some devices as the reason for the delay, though we don’t know the exact nature of this issue.

You can sign up for notifications from Google via email for when the phone does finally go on sale. Many retailers such as Best Buy are already advertising deals, and you can also sign up to be notified when these go live. When the Pixel 9a is available to buy, it will be priced from $499 for the 128GB model.

The iPhone 16e is available from most major retailers including Apple. It comes in black or white and costs from $599 for the 128GB model, with the 256GB variant available for $100 more. If you need 512GB of storage, that model is priced at $899.

Google Pixel 9a vs. iPhone 16e: verdict

Person holds Pixel 9a in hand while sitting in a car.
Google

Comparing these two devices is difficult as we haven’t yet reviewed the Pixel 9a, and for many people, the decision of which one to buy will come down to the age-old question: Apple or Android?

Ultimately, both phones are a great buy, but the Google Pixel 9a is our winner, for now. Not only will it outlast the iPhone 16e with its seven years of software support, but it also packs a beefier battery and dual rear camera array — plus, it’s cheaper. We’d still recommend the iPhone 16e for those who prefer Apple’s ecosystem, with our reviewer impressed by its long battery life, solid camera, and overall performance.

Once we’ve spent more time with the Pixel 9a and our full review is here, we’ll be able to see if the iPhone 16e outshines Google’s latest offering in any significant areas.

