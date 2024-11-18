Every Apple Watch release in chronological order: 2014–2024

Like the iPhone did for cell phones, the Apple Watch has changed the market of health and fitness trackers forever. While the iPhone was the biggest product launch under Steve Jobs, the Apple Watch has become Tim Cook’s biggest product launch since taking over after Jobs’ death in 2011.

The original Apple Watch was first announced in September 2014, and since that time, we’ve had a decade of Apple Watch models for every budget and person. That decade has seen a lot of changes in the Apple Watch, and while the general shape hasn’t changed, we’ve seen many new features, slimmer bezels, and even a new rugged outlook for certain models.

Join us in a walk down memory lane as we visit every Apple Watch release and reminisce about what made each one special and how we got to the current Apple Watch Series 10.

Every Apple Watch release in order

Apple Watch model Release date Apple Watch Series 0 April 24, 2015 Apple Watch Series 1 September 16, 2016 Apple Watch Series 2 September 16, 2016 Apple Watch Series 3 September 22, 2017 Apple Watch Series 4 September 21, 2018 Apple Watch Series 5 September 20, 2019 Apple Watch Series 6 September 18, 2020 Apple Watch SE September 18, 2020 Apple Watch Series 7 October 15, 2021 Apple Watch Series 8 September 16, 2022 Apple Watch SE 2 September 16, 2022 Apple Watch Ultra September 23, 2022 Apple Watch Series 9 September 22, 2023 Apple Watch Ultra 2 September 22, 2023 Apple Watch Series 10 September 20, 2024

Apple Watch Series 0 (April 2015)

Like the original iPhone, which was announced on January 9, 2007, but released on June 29, 2007, the first Apple Watch was announced quite a few months before it hit store shelves. The original Apple Watch was announced on September 9, 2014, but didn’t go on sale until April 24, 2015.

The Apple Watch was billed as Apple’s “most personal device ever.” Like Fitbit devices, which were number one at the time, the Apple Watch had a built-in heart rate sensor and an accelerometer, and it used your paired iPhone for location data to help track key metrics during your workout sessions.

But the first Apple Watch was so much more than just another health tracker. It was the first wearable to get iPhone notifications, utilize Apple Pay, and crucially, it was the first to really allow users to communicate through their wrist by sending and receiving calls and messages. The small display was perfectly optimized to be a special user interface to give you information at a glance. It also offered unique watch faces and the Digital Crown, which has since become as iconic as the iPod Click Wheel.

Apple introduced the Apple Watch in three varieties: the Apple Watch, Apple Watch Sport, and the infamous Apple Watch Edition, which was made with pure 18-karat gold and started at $10,000 and went up to $17,000. The regular non-Edition models started at $349.

Though the original Apple Watch was revolutionary at the time, it also had one problem: speed. The Series 0 was often slow to act, to the point where it would have been faster to simply launch the app on your iPhone.

Apple Watch Series 1 and Series 2 (September 2016)

In 2017, Apple released the Apple Watch Series 1, which was a slightly improved version of the original that fixed a few issues with the original. The Series 1 had a new dual-core processor, which improved the overall performance speed by 50%, and the price was reduced to $269.

Apple also released the Apple Watch Series 2 alongside the Series 1. The Series 2 was a big deal because it added vital features to the wearable, including GPS and waterproofing. GPS meant the Apple Watch didn’t need an iPhone for location data, and waterproofing meant being able to wear it during water activities like swimming. These remain key features of the Apple Watch to this day.

Apple also added the Breathe app to the Apple Watch Series 2, which encouraged users to take a moment to do breathing exercises. This was the first step toward improving mental and physical health with the wearable. The Series 2 was also the first Apple Watch to offer a white ceramic case option, though it was more expensive than stainless steel.

Apple Watch Series 3 (September 2017)

The Apple Watch Series 3 was a big leap forward for Apple’s wearable, which was now on an annual update cycle.

This was the first Apple Watch to add a standalone cellular connection, though you would have to purchase a separate monthly plan to use it. However, with an independent cellular connection, you could finally take and make calls on the Apple Watch without relying on a paired iPhone.

Apple also upgraded the Apple Watch Series 3 with the new and much faster S3 chip, more RAM, and a barometric altimeter for tracking elevation during workouts. The Series 3 also included Siri on the Apple Watch for the first time.

Apple Watch Series 4 (September 2018)

The Apple Watch Series 4 was one of the biggest and most important versions of the Apple Watch. For the first three iterations, Apple had been using the 38mm and 42mm sizes, but the Apple Watch Series 4 brought bigger screen sizes, going up to 40mm and 44mm, respectively. Apple also optimized speed and performance, and introduced the W3 chip for Bluetooth connectivity.

The Series 4 was the first Apple Watch to include ECG sensors, which allowed the wearer to take an electrocardiogram from their wrist. This functionality provided vital information on their heart rate, as well as warnings about potential health issues.

And don’t forget about Fall Detection, which also debuted on the Series 4. This utilizes the Apple Watch’s accelerometers to detect sudden falls or drops that are followed by short periods of motionlessness. If detected, the Apple Watch displays a message on the screen to check if the wearer is OK or if they require medical assistance. If the message is not dismissed or there is still no movement after a minute, emergency services and emergency contacts will be contacted and the wearer’s GPS location will be provided.

While Fall Detection may have been initially targeted to an elderly and infirm demographic, it has actually helped many users of all ages, and even saved their lives.

Apple Watch Series 5 (September 2019)

Like it’s predecessor, the Apple Watch Series 5 was also a very big deal, as it paved the road for future mainline Apple Watches.

The big feature debuting with the Series 5 was the always-on display (AOD) that was requested by many users. For this, Apple needed to use LTPO displays, which are low-temperature polysilicone and oxide panels that make it possible for the screen to refresh slowly when not in use (1Hz) and then return to a normal 60Hz rate when active.

The Series 5 was also the last Apple Watch to offer the white ceramic case option, but the first to introduce titanium cases. These came in natural and Space Black finishes. The Series 5 was also the first to add a compass app for better navigation, emergency calling, more storage (32GB), and a better ambient light sensor.

Apple Watch Series 6 (September 2020)

Apple continued its trend toward making a viable health wearable with the Apple Watch Series 6.

Though it didn’t look much different from its predecessor, it did finally add SpO2 monitoring, allowing users to measure their blood oxygen levels. This was beneficial because it could help spot any potential health issues or illnesses before it was too late.

The Apple Watch Series 6 also added basic sleep tracking and a brighter display, and had slightly faster performance than its predecessor. Apple even added two new colors to the lineup: red and blue.

Apple Watch SE (September 2020)

The Apple Watch SE launched alongside the Series 6. However, it didn’t offer the same features as the mainline Apple Watch — in fact, it offered less.

So what made the Apple Watch SE special? It was the Apple Watch to get if you were on a tight budget, as it was much more affordable. The SE started at just $280, instead of $400 like the regular Apple Watch.

But of course, it sacrificed features for affordability. It didn’t have an always-on display, ECG, and blood oxygen monitoring. But it was still a very good basic smartwatch.

Apple Watch Series 7 (October 2021)

While there were plenty of rumors that the Apple Watch Series 7 would have a brand new design, they did not come to fruition. Instead, the Apple Watch Series 7 retained the same overall design as previous models.

However, Apple did increase the display size yet again, so it now measured 41mm and 45mm. The new curved display appeared to “wrap around” the sides, which meant it could retain the same dimensions as the previous model, while also having a larger display.

The new Series 7 also included 33% faster charging so that one could have enough power to wear the Apple Watch to bed for sleep tracking, though this did require a brand new puck charger. The Series 7 was also the first time Apple added an onscreen keyboard for typing, right on the Apple Watch.

Apple Watch Series 8 (September 2022)

While the Apple Watch Series 8 could be considered a smaller update in the Apple Watch lineup, it did have some nice additions.

It was the first Apple Watch to introduce body temperature monitoring, which helps with ovulation tracking and was especially useful for women who are planning a family. Apple also improved the sleep-tracking functionality to provide more in-depth details, such as sleep stages and other vital information.

Apple also added car crash detection to the Apple Watch Series 8, which was first introduced with the iPhone 14 line. This feature will detect if you are in a car crash using the sensors in the watch. It will ask if you are OK and then inquire if you need to call emergency services. It’s a feature that is great to have, but one you don’t want to use.

Apple Watch SE 2 (September 2022)

Apple’s budget-friendly smartwatch made a return with a new-and-improved version.

Again, the Apple Watch SE is an affordable option for those who want an Apple Watch, but don’t need all the fancy features. The Apple Watch SE 2 brought an upgraded S8 processor for faster performance and functionality, Fall Detection, and Car Crash Detection, both of which offer extra peace of mind in case the worst happens.

Apple Watch Ultra (September 2022)

The Apple Watch Ultra was Apple’s first rugged smartwatch, designed for those who love outdoor and “extreme” activities.

This was also the biggest design change in the history of the Apple Watch. The Apple Watch Ultra introduced a thicker, bulkier 49mm body, a titanium frame, and a flat display with sapphire glass. The Digital Crown and side button are also more prominently raised on the side. Apple also introduced the Action button with this model.

Significant features of the Apple Watch Ultra included being waterproof up to 100 meters and the addition of an integrated dive computer that can monitor water pressure and temperature. The battery life hit around 36 hours on a single charge, and the brightness could get up to 2,000 nits. There’s also an 86-decibel siren for emergencies, which is useful in remote locations.

Apple Watch Series 9 (September 2023)

Though the Apple Watch Series 9 looks a lot like its predecessor, it did bring some big improvements on the inside.

The Apple Watch Series 9’s new S9 chip has enough power for the then-new Double Tap gesture. This is a one-handed gesture that lets users answer calls, turn off alarms, or even make selections in menus just by tapping their index finger and thumb together twice. Thanks to the sensors in the Series 9, it can detect when there is a change in blood flow and muscle tension, thus allowing for the Double Tap gesture.

The S9 chip also brought some big improvements to Siri. Thanks to the new processor, all Siri requests are localized and don’t require a data connection, so it’s much faster. Siri can even access your Health information.

The Apple Watch Series 9 could also reach 2,000 nits of peak brightness, which is the same as the original Apple Watch Ultra.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 (September 2023)

Like the Series 9, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 wasn’t a big upgrade. But that wasn’t really needed, not when the original Ultra was so good.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 also got the S9 chip, allowing for Double Tap, on-device localized Siri requests, and Siri access to Health information. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 got an improved display with brightness peaking at 3,000 nits.

In September 2024, Apple released the Apple Watch Ultra 2 in a brand new Black Titanium color. Other than the color, there were no other new features.

Apple Watch Series 10 (September 2024)

And here we are, the latest and greatest Apple Watch: the Apple Watch Series 10. That’s a decade of Apple Watches. Though the Series 10 did not have a huge redesign like many were thinking it might, it is a big leap forward.

While the Series 10 looks very similar to its predecessors, Apple did make some very nice improvements to the body and display. The Series 10 is about 10% thinner and lighter. Though it may not sound like a big deal, you can actually feel the difference when wearing it. There’s also a new Jet Black aluminum, which has a polished finish, and it’s made with all metal.

The display of the Series 10 also got major upgrades. It now uses a wide-angle OLED display, so the edges of the display kind of wrap around the sides of the body. It’s also 40% brighter when looking at the watch from an angle. It’s bigger as well, with the small size now being 42mm, while the large one is 46mm. It’s actually equivalent to the Apple Watch Ultra display size.

Though the battery life still is just about a full day, the charging speeds have been improved. You can now get about 80% battery in 30 minutes.