Live updates: Google's October 9 event as it happens

Mark Jansen
By
pixel vs. pixel 2

Speculation that Google is gearing up to release new tech has been rife for the last couple of months, and rumors have grown to a fever pitch in the last week. While no-one knows exactly what Google’s planning (and it’s been teasing us a little too), we fully expect to see a variety of new hardware unveiled, including two new models of the Pixel phone, two new Pixelbook laptops, as well as some other goodies. Check out what we expect to see at Google’s October 9 event for the full breakdown.

Google’s October 9 event kicks off today, in new York City at 11 a.m. ET, and you can watch it live, as well as follow our folks on the ground, Julian Chokkattu and Luke Larsen, or Digital Trends en Español‘s Juan Garcia, and Juliana Jara.

But what if you’re too busy to keep an eye on a livestream, or it’s simply not feasible for you to do so? Don’t worry, we’ve been thinking of you, and you can tune in here for live text updates as the main event goes on.

It all kicks off at 11 a.m. ET (8 a.m. PT/4 p.m. BST), so we’ll see you there for all the thrilling reveals and terrible jokes.

