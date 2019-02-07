Digital Trends
Mobile

FaceTime bug: Apple rolls out a fix to enable group calls again

Trevor Mogg
By

Apple has released a fix for the FaceTime bug that let people eavesdrop on the people they were calling.

Released on Thursday, iOS 12.1.4 reactivates FaceTime’s group call feature that allowed the bug to be exploited. Apple switched off the feature last week after news of the bug went viral.

To update the operating system on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch, head to Settings, then tap on General, and Software Update. Finally, hit Download and Install.

While Apple has fixed the flaw, the issue rumbles on for the tech giant after it emerged that the House of Representatives’ Energy and Commerce Committee and its sub-committee on consumer protection had become involved.

Its members sent a letter to Apple CEO Tim Cook on Tuesday demanding answers on a range of issues relating to the incident.

In the letter, the committee described the FaceTime vulnerability as a “significant privacy violation” and it wanted to know why it apparently took the company more than a week to acknowledge the issue and disable the group call function.

Indeed, it’s been established that Apple had been contacted a number of times about the flaw by 14-year-old Grant Thompson and his mother in the week leading up to Apple’s acknowledgment of the bug’s existence. But the company never responded to their initial messages. Whether this is because it never saw them is yet to be established, though the company insisted in a recent statement that “as soon as our engineering team became aware of the details necessary to reproduce the bug, they quickly disabled Group FaceTime and began work on the fix.”

In the committee’s letter, the lawmakers included six questions to help it “better understand when Apple first learned of this security flaw, the extent to which the flaw has compromised consumers’ privacy, and whether there are other disclosed bugs that currently exist and have not been addressed.”

Meanwhile, it’s been confirmed that Grant Thompson, who discovered the vulnerability purely by accident when he was trying to contact friends using Apple’s video chat app, will receive a reward via the company’s bug bounty program, which encourages security researchers to submit details of software bugs in exchange for a cash payout.

Rolling out the FaceTime fix, Apple said: “We again apologize to our customers and we thank them for their patience,” adding that iDevices running anything earlier than iOS 12.1.4 will not be able to use the group call feature on FaceTime.

Finally, Apple said that while working to fix the bug, it discovered a previously unidentified vulnerability in the Live Photos feature of FaceTime. As a result, the company said that the Live Photos feature will not be available for older versions of FaceTime on iOS and macOS. In other words, snapping a Live Photo now requires iOS 12.1.4 or macOS 10.14.3 for Mac computers.

Don't Miss

Apple iPhone XS vs. iPhone XS Max vs. iPhone XR
moto g7 review feat
Product Review

With the G7 series, Motorola refines its winning strategy for budget smartphones

Motorola’s Moto G-series often sets the baseline for good budget smartphones. The new Moto G7 lineup is looking to do the same for 2019. There’s the Moto G7, the Moto G7 Power -- a new entry -- and the Moto G7 Play, and we looked to see…
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
motorola moto g7 news feat
Mobile

The Moto G7, G7 Play, and the G7 Power are finally here

After a number of leaks and rumors, the Motorola Moto G7, Moto G7 Play, and Moto G7 Power are finally here. The devices represent quite a spec bump over the previous-generation Moto G6 phones, yet still come at a reasonable price.
Posted By Christian de Looper
moto g7 lineup
Mobile

Moto G7 vs. Moto G7 Power vs. Moto G7 Play: Which Motorola phone is for you?

If the new budget range from Motorola has piqued your interest, but you're not sure which G7 would be best for you, then allow us to help. We compare the Moto G7, Moto G7 Power, and Moto G7 Play to find out precisely how they differ.
Posted By Simon Hill
folding smartphones 2019 roundup foldable phones royal flexpai front feat
Mobile

The future unfolds: All the folding smartphones you need to know about

It's hard not to get excited about folding smartphones, as the designs promise to be radically different from the smartphones we carry around today. Here are all the rumored or real folding phones you need to know about.
Posted By Andy Boxall
vivo v15 and pro news pop up
Mobile

The Vivo V15 Pro comes with the world’s first 32MP pop-up camera

The Vivo V15 and V15 Pro are slated to launch on February 20, and are set to include a number of cool new toys, including a pop-up 32-megapixel selfie camera, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and an impressive lack of bezels.
Posted By Mark Jansen
twitter
Social Media

Twitter users are declining but more people are seeing ads every day

Twitter's end-of-the-year report for 2018 is a mix of good and bad news. The good news is that more users are seeing adds daily, the metric the company will focus on moving forward. But the bad news is that monthly active users are…
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
LG rollable OLED display flexible rollable
Mobile

Apple patent hints at flexible display that hides speakers, buttons, and more

Apple is working on a display that could be used to hide speakers, buttons, and more. It could then change shape to accommodate those features when it needs to. The display could, for example, act as a membrane for a speaker.
Posted By Christian de Looper
samsung galaxy buds wireless charge
Home Theater

Samsung’s wireless Galaxy Buds make an appearance in leaked promo photo

It's been all but certain that Samsung would launch a successor to its Gear IconX wireless earbuds soon, but a newly leaked photo and recent FCC certification document seems to indicate that time is very close.
Posted By Parker Hall, Simon Cohen
iphone xs
Mobile

Apple patent suggests it will allow for more than two Face ID registrations

According to a new patent, Apple is working on a way to allow for multiple Face ID registrations and it could eventually open up a way for multiple users on one iPhone or iPad. Currently, users can register up to two faces.
Posted By Christian de Looper
tile mate key finder valentines day sale
Deals

Tile Mate key finders can locate your phone, wallet, and keys with ease

With the Tile Mate key finder, you can actually call your keys or locate them on a map using your smartphone. Pick one up for a discounted price during the Tile Mate Valentine's Day sale.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
motorola moto g7 news jc 1
Mobile

Moto G7 vs. Moto G6: Which midrange Motorola phone reigns supreme?

The Motorola Moto G range of phones has long been a go-to for those looking for a great phone at a reasonable price. The latest model in the lineup is the Moto G7. But can it beat out the well-reviewed Moto G6?
Posted By Christian de Looper
samsung paul scott galaxy note interview 9 future feat 2
Mobile

Master your Samsung Galaxy Note 9 with our favorite tips and tricks

Manage to get your hands on the gorgeous Samsung Galaxy Note 9? You've probably noticed there are a lot of nice new changes. Here are a few of our favorite tips and tricks to get you started with your new Samsung Galaxy Note 9.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
iphone xr lineup comparison
Mobile

Which new iPhone is the best? iPhone XS vs. iPhone XS Max vs. iPhone XR

Apple has three new iPhone models to choose from this year, making the choice a little harder than usual. What's the difference between the iPhone XS, the iPhone XS Max, and the iPhone XR, and which is best?
Posted By Andy Boxall
firefox chrome back end mozilla symbol hq headquarters building sign convention open source
Computing

Mozilla exec calls on Congress to restore 2015 net neutrality protections

After citing several negative examples on how the FCC's decision to repeal net neutrality had hurt consumers and businesses, Mozilla's COO wants Congress to restore the 2015 order to protect an open and free internet without gatekeepers.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen