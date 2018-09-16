Digital Trends
Mobile

Here’s why Trump will text you on Thursday

Eric Brackett
By
fema presidential alert system wea test graphic phone only 081018
An illustration of how FEMA’s new text messages will appear.

On September 20, a majority of Americans will receive a text message with the header “Presidential Alert.” Thats right: the President of the U.S. wants to text you.

This message isn’t political pandering, or merely a chance to say hello, but rather a test of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) messaging system designed to warn people about disasters — and allow the president to quickly communicate with the American people in the event of emergencies.

The message itself will read, “THIS IS A TEST of the National Emergency Alert System.” It is basically a mobile version of the same types of tests that are commonplace on TV and radio. It is not the first time that mobile networks have been used for similar messages. For example, Amber Alerts, which warn the public about a missing child, have been sent to cell phones for some time.

However, this is the first time that FEMA has tested its mobile system on the presidential level, and the organization’s website admits that it has some issues that it hopes this test will resolve before it is needed in a real emergency. Unlike other emergency alerts, there is no way to opt out of the presidential alerts. But the system is designed to be used sparingly, so it is unlikely we’ll see them too often.

One thing worth noting is the effort that FEMA has made to prepare the public for this test. In addition to the organization’s press release, the message itself will contain the words “THIS IS A TEST.” FEMA is likely hoping to avoid a repeat of the debacle surrounding Hawaii’s system test, which sent out a false alarm regarding an inbound missile.

While this particular test won’t make mention of any specific emergency, many people probably are not familiar with the presidential alert system, so the precautions are warranted.

Assuming your phone is on and your wireless provider is part of the wireless emergency alert system — more than 100 carriers are — you should see the message appear on your phone at around 2:18 p.m. ET on September 20, 2018. In the event of an actual emergency, FEMA said that it will postpone the test until October 3. As of publication, it has no plans to postpone the test.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Self-balancing skates, tiny tripods, and more
Up Next

7 drone crashes that will make you fly your bird more carefully
MacOS Mojave 10.14
Computing

MacOS Mojave launches on September 24. Here's what we like about it so far

The MacOS Mojave public beta is out now, with an official release coming on September 24. Chock-full of quality-of-life upgrades, we took it for a test drive to get a sneak peek at what you can expect from the next major update to MacOS…
Posted By Jayce Wagner
malwarebytes laptop
Computing

In mobile cyberwar, attackers prefer to phish rather than send malware

Cyberattackers are changing how they target victims through email scams. Rather than sending malicious emails embedded with malware, attackers are now using social engineering, like phishing campaigns, to extract information.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Samsung DV8750 review
Product Review

Is it time to ditch the iron? Samsung’s heavy-duty dryer tackles wrinkles

The Samsung 7.4 cubic feet electric dryer is a real powerhouse, loaded with options a plethora of options including steaming clothes. We ran some test loads to see how it stacks up against the competition.
Posted By Joni Blecher
Samsung WF7500 review
Product Review

Add clothes on the fly with the Samsung AddWash Washing Machine

The Samsung AddWash front load washer lets you add clothes to a running load, but how does it clean clothes? We took the machine for a test run in our office to see how well it destroys stains.
Posted By Joni Blecher
iphone xs max xr news apple
Mobile

The iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max are up for pre-order -- here's where to buy them

After months of rumors and speculation, Apple has finally taken the wraps off of the new iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR. Now that the phones are out, you might be wondering how you can get them for yourself.
Posted By Christian de Looper
1315736 autosave v1 how to mirror your smartphone tv television tablet
Home Theater

What is MHL, exactly, and how does it work with your TV?

There are more ways to mirror your smartphone or tablet to your TV than you might think. Check out our rundown of MHL for everything you need to know about the wired protocol and its myriad uses.
Posted By Parker Hall
iphone xr more powerful than you think feat
Mobile

It’s not really a ‘budget’ phone, but the iPhone XR is still a great value

The iPhone XR is no "budget" phone and shouldn't be labeled as such. At $750, it offers a beautiful design, top-tier specs, and most importantly, isn’t all that different than the more expensive iPhone XS and XS Max.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
Bragi The Headphone
Home Theater

Set your ears free with the best completely wireless earbuds

If you can't stand the tangle of cords, or you're just excited about completely wireless earbuds, you're going to need some help separating the wheat from the chaff. Our list serves up the best wireless earbuds around.
Posted By Parker Hall
best podcasts
Mobile

From true crime to comedy, here's our list of the best podcasts around

When you aren’t in the music mood, podcasts can be your ear candy. Whether you love to stay up-to-date on the latest news or want to know what’s happening in sports, you’ll find something on our must-listen-to podcast roundup.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
skagen launches new smartwatch falster 2 fa18 wholesale feature 2018 fall
Mobile

Skagen’s new Falster 2 smartwatch is now available for purchase

In August, Skagen announced the launch of its new smartwatch to add to its lineup, and it's called the Falster 2. The device features a heart-rate sensor, built-in GPS, and more. It's also now available for purchase.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
photo fomo september 14 2018 cosyspeed moment be1kbktwxu3bmcp2iizd
Photography

Photo FOMO: Recharge and stash lenses with this smartphone photo bag

Between lenses and extra batteries, smartphone photographers have lots of accessories too -- and could soon have a bag designed specifically for them. The bag isn't the only new accessory with wireless charging announced this week either.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
invisible shield screen protector for iphone filters out blue light visionguard render 2
Mobile

InvisbleShield’s new screen protector helps spare eyes from blue light

We often don't realize how much damage we're doing to our eyes when looking at our phones. That's where InvisibleShield comes in -- its latest screen protector filters out portions of blue light on the iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
nova launcher
Social Media

New to Snapchat? Follow our guide and go from newbie to pro

Whether you're a Snapchat addict or a newbie, our detailed Snapchat guide will help you become a pro in no time. Find out how to get started, spice up your snaps, chat, send money, and carry out a host of other useful actions.
Posted By Kailla Coomes, Brie Barbee
Razer Phone Game Booster app
Mobile

Invites are sent out for Razer Phone 2 event on October 10

Razer has officially confirmed that it's working on a new Razer Phone -- though that's about all we know about the new device so far. It's likely the phone will feature specs like the Snapdragon 845 processor, 8GB of RAM, and more.
Posted By Christian de Looper