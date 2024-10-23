 Skip to main content
The first Galaxy S27 details just leaked. Here’s what we know

By
samsung galaxy s24 fe review 18
The Samsung Galaxy S25 is due to release in January, and we’ve heard next to nothing about the Galaxy S26. Why, then, did we just get the first details on the Galaxy S27? The release is a full generation away, but Samsung is reportedly already working on the chipset.

Dubbed “Ulysses,” this new Exynos chipset is still in the earliest stages of development. Mass production is planned in 2026, but a lot can happen between now and then. Tipster Jukanlosreve first noticed the news on the Korean site SEDaily. The article is written in Korean, but I found the translation to be easy enough to understand. Fair warning: Google Translate doesn’t handle formatting well.

Samsung is aiming high with this new chipset. The company says it hopes to see a 12% performance improvement over the previous generation, but more impressive is the targeted power reduction of 25%. Samsung also wants to make the chipset 8% smaller overall. This would be the Exynos 2700, and Samsung plans to produce it on its second-generation 2nm process called SF2P.

This news comes on the heels of other reports that Samsung is struggling with chip yields from its Exynos 2500 processor, a product of the 3nm process. As a result, some experts speculate that Samsung will opt for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite in the Galaxy S25 instead, but that does raise concern about future chipsets. If Samsung is struggling to meet its production threshold for the 3nm process, producing a new chipset on the 2nm process could be difficult — especially when Samsung is reporting yields of between 10% and 20%, when the baseline is 60%.

Samsung has big plans for its future devices, but with the performance and market gap between the Snapdragon and the Exynos widening, the end result is anyone’s guess.

Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
