Digital Trends
Mobile

Fitbit’s new health care platform sets out to improve wellness in the workplace

Brenda Stolyar
By
why fitness trackers are losing popularity fitbit versa jacket lifestyle

Fitbit is known for its selection of fitness wearables and apps that help a wide range of individuals to stay on top of their health game. But with its new platform called Fitbit Care, it’s now zoning in on health care plans and employers.

To encourage preventive care and improve disease management, Fitbit is leveraging its wearable health-tracking devices to help people get healthy. The debut of Fitbit Care follows the company’s February 2018 acquisition of Twine Health, which uses health coaching in the workplace to help people achieve better health and attempts to lower health care costs for employers.

To take advantage of Fitbit Care, users will have to download the Fitbit Plus app. In order to gain access, you will have to be enrolled through your employer, health system, or health plan before downloading it — meaning, it’s not available to the general public.

Fitbit’s wearables will work with the new platform in the same way they always have, by tracking users’ activity, heart rate, sleep, and additional metrics like female health tracking — a feature that was announced for the Fitbit Versa. With user consent, the health data will be given to care teams in an effort to provide more personalized fitness recommendations.

Users will also have access to a health coach and care teams who will create, and participate in, customized care plans. Participants that already work with an established care team will be able to maintain their existing service through the plan. They can maintain a connection with their coach by scheduling in-person meetings, phone calls, and more, to make sure they’re achieving their health goals.

Fitbit Plus enables employees to use the app to communicate with their care team and health coach, who will then provide them with guidance whenever needed. The app also has the ability to support health metrics like blood glucose, blood pressure, and other data from third-party connected devices. Users will be able to see and track important health data through the app as well.

Like the main Fitbit App, Fitbit Care also provides users with social support tools. This includes connecting with groups via Fitbit’s social feed and accessing guided workouts. Employers can also use it to provide support for participating staff members —  like sending messages of encouragement or forming groups that will help keep employees motivated.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Samsung Galaxy S10: Here's everything we know
xiaomi mi 8 pro lite news
Mobile

Mi 8 Pro looks like an iPhone, but has a feature Apple fans can only dream of

Xiaomi has launched two new phones in the Mi 8 family: The Mi 8 Pro and the Mi 8 Lite. Unlike the past models, these two are definitely going to be sold internationally. Here's what you need to know about them both.
Posted By Andy Boxall
iOS 12
Mobile

Not sure about updating to iOS 12? Here are five reasons why you should

If you’re on the fence about whether to install iOS 12 or not, allow us to explain why the update is worthwhile. Here are five of our favorite features from Apple’s mobile platform.
Posted By Simon Hill
iOS 12
Mobile

Google Maps is available on Apple CarPlay with iOS 12

After months of betas, the final version of iOS 12 is here to download. The new OS comes along with tons of new capabilities from grouped notifications to Siri Shortcuts, here are all the features you'll find in iOS 12.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar, Steven Winkelman
Snapchat Snap Map
Social Media

How to turn off Snapchat’s location-based Snap Map

Thanks to an opt-in feature added last year, Snapchat may be sharing your location with friends whenever you open it. Here, we'll walk you through how to turn off said feature off and regain some peace of mind.
Posted By Brie Barbee
bezel-less phones with highest screen-to-body ratio
Mobile

Find out how Apple's new iPhones measure up to the most bezel-less designs

As the smartphone industry marches toward a bezel-less future, we compare the shrinking bezels on the latest and greatest devices. Find out which manufacturers have the smallest bezels on their smartphone as we measure them side by side.
Posted By Simon Hill
Mobile

iOS 12's Siri Shortcuts help Apple close the digital assistant gap

Siri may be lagging behind the competition, but Apple is finally supercharging the digital assistant with Siri Shortcuts, which allows you to perform tasks quickly and easily. Here's how to use iOS 12's new Siri Shortcuts app.
Posted By Christian de Looper
iOS 12
Mobile

Updating to Apple’s iOS 12 will make your iPhone a whole lot smarter

iOS 12, the latest version of Apple’s iOS, is officially here. We took it for a spin to check out its new noteworthy features, and if it truly changes our smartphone habits for the better.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
iPhone Xs
Mobile

Apple iPhone XS vs. Samsung Galaxy S9: 2018’s biggest flagships clash

The iPhone XS has been revealed, and it's one of the best phones of the year. But even though it's Apple's latest and greatest, it's up against a lot of competition. Is the iPhone XS better than the Samsung Galaxy S9?
Posted By Mark Jansen
samsung galaxy s9 review
Mobile

Samsung exec confirms upcoming Galaxy S10 will sport 'very significant changes'

While we still may be months away from an announcement, there's no doubt about it: Samsung is working hard on its successor to the Galaxy S9. Here's everything we know about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S10.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
Wearables

Just $100 buys you this super-tough — and very cool — G Shock fitness watch

Casio has announced a new Bluetooth-connected fitness watch in its G Shock line. The GBD-800 has an all-new digital display, fitness tracking technology, a classic G Shock look, and an attractive price.
Posted By Andy Boxall
best weather apps for the iPhone
Mobile

The best weather apps for the iPhone

Don't rely solely on your local meteorologist to stay up to date on the weather. Take matters into your own hands with one of these weather apps, each of which brings something unique to the table.
Posted By Brie Barbee, Simon Hill
swiftkey beta 6 0 update version 1445516617 typing smartphone shutterstock 329161457
Mobile

Be an online phantom and web surf safely with Ghostery’s mobile browser

Keeping your private information to yourself has become progressively harder in the internet age. If you're worried about your personal information, check out the new version of the Ghostery browser for iOS and Android.
Posted By Mark Jansen
how to hide the notch oneplus 6 app tray
Mobile

OnePlus 6T may launch soon with in-display fingerprint sensor, dual cameras

According to a recent report, the launch of the OnePlus 6T could be different from any other OnePlus launch in history. How? It could have the backing of a major U.S. carrier. Here's everything we know about the OnePlus 6T.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
ipad pro
Mobile

Code found in iOS 12.1 beta suggests we will see a new iPad this fall

The new iPhone XS, iPhone XR, and Apple Watch aren't the last devices we'll see from Apple in 2018. There are plenty of rumors about a new iPad coming this year too, and it may share some design similarities with the new phones.
Posted By Steven Winkelman, Mark Jansen