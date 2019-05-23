Digital Trends
Mobile

OnePlus 7 Pro: Key settings you need to change on your new phone

Your OnePlus 7 Pro is awesome out of the box, but there's more to discover

Andy Boxall
By
OnePlus 7 Pro
OnePlus 7 Pro Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

Your OnePlus 7 Pro is awesome. It has a good camera, a stunning screen, fast charging, and the great OxygenOS software built over Android. Still, there are a few settings and aspects you should ensure are active, or alter, to make owning the phone even better. We’re here to put you on the right path to OnePlus 7 Pro ownership nirvana.

What’s that? You don’t own a OnePlus 7 Pro yet? Here’s our review of the latest OnePlus phone to help out with your decision.

Now, for the rest of you, pick up your phone and follow our carefully chosen OnePlus 7 Pro tips:

Activate face unlock

OnePlus doesn’t give you the option to activate Face Unlock when you set up the phone, so you must do it manually later on. Don’t dismiss it as slow just because the phone has a pop-up camera, because it’s not, and we’ve found it activates quicker than the fingerprint sensor sometimes.

Go to Settings > Security and Lock Screen, then choose Face Unlock. You will have to enter your PIN to go to the next menu, where you then tap Add Face Data. Follow the on-screen instructions to record your face, and then exit back to the main Face Unlock screen. Make sure you also alter the Default unlock method option, so you don’t have to swipe up on the screen once your face is recognized.

Now, when you press the power key to wake the phone, the camera will pop up to unlock your phone, and it’ll be ready to use.

Increase battery life

Who doesn’t want to increase battery life on their phone? If the OnePlus 7 Pro isn’t lasting as long as you want, then there is a setting that will help extend the lifetime of the battery, without sacrificing too much functionality. The phone’s screen has a 90Hz refresh rate, and a high 3120 x 1440 pixel resolution, which puts additional pressure on the battery.

Go to Settings > Display > Screen Refresh Rate. The phone defaults to 90Hz, but gives the option to switch to 60Hz, which will result in slightly longer battery life. Tap this option to activate 60Hz. Go back to the main Display page, then select Resolution, then FHD+. The phone defaults on an auto-switching option; but by forcing a 2336 x 1080 pixel resolution, you’ll get a little more battery life from your OnePlus 7 Pro.

Try Zen Mode

oneplus 7 pro key settings to change tips zen mode

Need a 20-minute break? You want Zen Mode. To activate this unusual feature, swipe right on the Home Screen to show OnePlus’s Dashboard screen. Tap the edit button in the top right of the screen, then tap More. Make sure Zen Mode is switched on. Return to the Dashboard and scroll down to the bottom, where you should see Zen Mode. Tap the icon and then Let’s Go.

You get a list of warnings that once Zen Mode is active, all apps will be blocked and incoming notifications will be muted. You can still receive calls and make emergency calls, but that’s it for 20 minutes. Make good use of the time.

Pick your gestures

OxygenOS has some of the best gestures available outside of iOS, but if you don’t like them and would prefer to use the standard Android navigation system, it’s easy to change.

Go to Settings > Buttons and Gestures > Navigation Bar & Gestures. Here, you have the choice of three different control methods. We recommend using Navigation gestures, but at least you can swap between them to find your preference. Don’t forget to watch the instructional images at the bottom of the screen to see how each one operates.

Turn on haptics

The improved haptic feedback on the OnePlus 7 Pro is a joy, and we recommend experiencing it at all times. Open Settings, then Sound and Vibration, and scroll down to find the Touch Vibration option. Switch this on, and you will feel the subtle vibration when using the keyboard, tapping different options, and more.

Don’t worry, it’s not intrusive, but OnePlus has clearly worked hard on the haptics, so it’s nice to be able to enjoy them.

Pick a font

When you first set up your phone, it gives the option to select the font used for the operating system. In your keenness to use your new phone, it’s easy to quickly skip past this, but OnePlus has developed its own attractive font to try out. To check which font you’re using, go to Settings > Display, and then scroll down to find Font.

Tap this and look for which option is selected. Roboto is the name of the default, but try out the OnePlus Slate for a change, or vice versa. We like OnePlus Slate and it’s more subtle coloring and style.

Quick activate Google Assistant

If you use Google Assistant along with the gesture control system, or would like a new way to activate the Assistant, then you can use a short press of the power key. This should already be active, but here’s what to do if it’s not.

Go to Settings > Buttons & Gestures, then make sure the Quick Activate the Assistant App is toggled on. To use the feature, ignore what the instructions say about the time needed, as it takes a meaningful, one-second press to wake up Google Assistant. Press longer for the power menu up.

Find the camera modes

OxygenOS is usually intuitive, but it’s easy to miss the camera modes and settings menu in the standard camera app. Open it up, and on the viewfinder screen swipe up from the shutter release. This will see a menu rise with the option to select Nightscape, Pro mode, Portrait, Settings, and other modes.

While you’re there, go to the Camera Settings, and choose Customized Modes. Here you can add the modes you use most often to the list of options on the main viewfinder screen. Just tap the Plus icon to select them. We also recommend switching on the Grid feature under the Camera Settings menu, to help compose your shots.

Gaming Mode and Fnatic Mode

oneplus 7 pro key settings to change tips fnatic mode

Go to Settings > Utilities > Gaming Mode. Here, you can tailor how your phone responds to interruptions when you’re playing a game and whether you want to see notifications or accept calls, plus some graphical enhancements too.

Gaming mode automatically activates when you start a game that has been included on the list shown in the menu. If your favorite game isn’t shown, press the Plus icon and add it from the list shown.

Fnatic Mode is an extension of Gaming Mode, and has been developed with the help of the Fnatic esports team to make the most of the powerful OnePlus 7 Pro and help you avoid distractions. Open a game and you’re presented with the Gaming Mode screen, but you’ll also see an option to turn on Fnatic Mode.

Do this, and it blocks all notifications, restricts background apps, and disconnects the second SIM card, if one is installed. It also optimizes the processor, graphics chip, and the memory for the best gaming experience. Just remember that you won’t get any notifications when Fnatic Mode is active.

Digital Wellbeing

This is a Google Android feature to help keep track of, and potentially curb your smartphone use. You can find the feature under Settings > Digital Wellbeing. From here you can set app timers, which are useful mainly if kids are using your phone, but we do like Wind Down. This applies a grayscale filter to the screen at a predetermined time to help protect your eyes and encourage you to put your phone down at night, and adds Do Not Disturb so the phone does not wake you up either. Wind Down turns off at a set time in the morning, ready to start your day.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best travel apps for iOS and Android
WWDC 2018
Computing

Apple sends out invites for WWDC 2019, and unicorns are involved

Apple developers and fans alike look forward every year to the company's Worldwide Developers Conference, better known as WWDC. Apple has confirmed the conference will take place on June 3-7, and the company just sent out invites.
Posted By Michael Archambault, Christian de Looper
oneplus 7 pro
Mobile

The best OnePlus 7 Pro screen protectors to stop scratches, dirt, and cracks

The OnePlus 7 Pro has a stunning Fluid AMOLED display that's absolutely worth gazing at. But it's not going to be pleasant if cracks obscure your view. Protect your new phone with the best OnePlus 7 Pro screen protectors.
Posted By Mark Jansen
oneplus 7 pro
Mobile

OnePlus 7 Pro vs. Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus: Which Android powerhouse is for you?

If you're after a real powerhouse of a smartphone, then you've probably considered the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus. But you could save yourself some cash by opting for the OnePlus 7 Pro. Find out what sets these phones apart in our comparison.
Posted By Simon Hill
oneplus 7 pro
Mobile

The best OnePlus 7 Pro cases to keep your OnePlus in one piece

The OnePlus 7 Pro is OnePlus's latest flagship killer, and it's an incredible phone. But it's expensive, and it's not going to protect itself. Get solid protection in the style you want with the best OnePlus 7 Pro cases.
Posted By Mark Jansen
oneplus 7 news and pro
Mobile

Grab it as soon as it pops up: The OnePlus 7 Pro is now available for sale

The OnePlus 7 Pro has been revealed, and it's a monster of a phone with a stunning redesign, a pop-up selfie camera, powerful flagship specs, and a price that's hundreds of dollars less than the competition.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Huawei flagship at AT&T
Mobile

Embattled Huawei preps its own backup operating system that runs Android apps

According to a new report, Huawei is developing its own mobile operating system, just in case it loses its access to Android -- something that could happen to ZTE in the near future.
Posted By Christian de Looper, Mark Jansen
ekster parliament tracker impressions smart wallet feat
Mobile

It’s nearly impossible to lose this solar-powered location-tracking wallet

Smart wallets have soared in popularity in recent years, offering tracking and RFID blocking, so I tried out the Ekster Parliament smart wallet with solar-powered tracker card to see whether they're worth opening your old wallet for.
Posted By Simon Hill
tor browser releases on android tore header
Mobile

Tor Browser for Android helps you bid goodbye to pesky trackers and advertisers

Staying anonymous online can be tough, and trackers are constantly following you, trying to grab information on what you're looking at. If you want to give them the boot, download the Tor Browser for Android.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 how does fast charging work
Mobile

How does fast charging work? Here’s every single standard compared

Modern smartphones can charge in mere minutes instead of hours. How does fast charging work? Here's a guide to the most popular standards, including Qualcomm Quick Charge, USB Power Delivery, OnePlus Dash Charge, and more.
Posted By Simon Hill
adobe premiere rush android launch lizzy pierce
Photography

Adobe Premiere Rush now allows Android users to edit video without the laptop

After launching on desktop and iOS, Adobe Premiere Rush, a streamlined video editor, is now available on Android. Premiere Rush is designed for social media projects and non-professional editors.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Apple Watch Series 4
Deals

Apple Watches get steep smartwatch discounts for Memorial Day

If you've been thinking about picking up a new wearable, an Apple Watch is one of the best smartwatches you can buy. With Memorial Day sales from Walmart and Amazon springing up all over the place, now is a great time to save.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Let our Memorial Day guide help you throw a successful three-day weekend.
Deals

Best Memorial Day sales 2019: Best Buy, Walmart, and Home Depot drop discounts

If you're looking to save big on some shiny new stuff for Memorial Day 2019, we've gathered everything you need to know into one place. Find out where to save the most money before the summer hits its stride.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
huawei p30 pro
Mobile

Amazon Japan may be stopping sales of the P30 in response to U.S. Huawei ban

The U.S. Commerce Department has added Huawei to its "Entity List." Google, Intel, and ARM are all confirmed or rumored to be ceasing business with the company, which may have disastrous effects on Huawei.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit, Andy Boxall
best travel apps
Mobile

The world can be your oyster with a little help from the best travel apps around

Traveling doesn't need to be a time-consuming nuisance. Our handpicked selection of the best travel apps will keep things simple, whether you need cost comparisons for hotels or directions to renowned eateries.
Posted By Jackie Dove