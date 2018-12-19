Digital Trends
Mobile

Here’s everything we know about the upcoming OnePlus 7 smartphone

Christian de Looper
By

The OnePlus 6T may still be a relatively new phone, but  it’s now time to look ahead to what we assume will be called the OnePlus 7. While OnePlus phones have been getting more expensive, the fact is that they’re still far cheaper than other flagship phones out there — making the upcoming OnePlus 7 even more exciting.

Here’s everything we know about the upcoming OnePlus 7 so far.

Design

Image leaks of the OnePlus 7 have proven hard to come by, but we now have our first look at what the OnePlus 7 could end up looking like. Twitter leaker Ishan Agarwal has posted an image of what looks to be Pete Lau and other OnePlus executives in a meeting, and on the screen in that meeting we can see a red device with a somewhat large Moto-esque camera module. It’s hard to tell exactly how many camera sensors are in that module, but it seems like there could be as many as four.

It’s important to note that this may not be the OnePlus 7 — it could instead be OnePlus’ upcoming 5G phone, which will launch in Europe in 2019.

Specs

While we don’t know all the specs set to show up in the OnePlus 7, we do at least know a few. At Qualcomm’s annual Snapdragon Summit in Hawaii, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau took to the stage to announce that the Snapdragon 855 would be used in the next OnePlus flagship phone.

Apart from that, we expect to see at least 6GB of RAM and at least 128GB of storage. The display will likely be a step up from the OnePlus 6T as well — it could come in with a 1,440p display, rather than the 1,080p display on current OnePlus phones.

Price and release date

So when will we see the new OnePlus 7? The OnePlus 6 was announced in May 2018, so we think the OnePlus 7 will be released around that time too, though it could be pushed back a little until June. As far as pricing goes, the OnePlus 6T came in at around $550, so it’s likely the OnePlus 7 will be around that price too — if not a little more expensive.

We’ll update this article as we hear more about the OnePlus 7, so stay tuned.

