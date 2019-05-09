Digital Trends
Mobile

Android Q is standardizing navigation controls across all Android phones

Julian Chokkattu
By
android 10 q review hands on 2
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

Since Google introduced a gesture navigation system in Android 9 Pie last year, various Android smartphone manufacturers have taken liberties opting for their own navigation systems, fragmenting the experience across the board. For Samsung’s Galaxy S10 phones, it’s a swipe up from the bottom left, middle, and right to use the back, home, and recents buttons, respectively. For OnePlus, a swipe up from the bottom left or right side of the screen will take you back, and a swipe up from the middle will go home. It can be confusing.

Android Q has revamped the gesture navigation system, mimicking Apple’s approach on its latest iPhones. There’s an elongated bar at the bottom of the screen, and you swipe up on it to go home. You can swipe left and right on the bar to quickly switch to the previous app, and swipe up and hold to open Recent apps. To go back, you swipe in from the left or right edge of the screen. It’s a much better implementation than the one in Android Pie, though it still feels a little rough around the edges.

But there’s another significant change happening with gestures in Android Q. Google has worked with its partners — the likes of Huawei, Samsung, LG, and other Android phone makers — to ensure a unified experience for new phones running Android Q. There will be two options to choose from: The revamped gesture navigation system as well as the traditional three-button setup Android has long used.

“If everyone does their own thing, Android apps are going to get worse.”

Google’s Allen Huang, product manager for the Android System User Interface, told Digital Trends the real motivator was to unify the navigation experience for the benefit of app developers, who need to consider individual phone navigation systems when designing apps.

“If everyone does their own thing, Android apps are going to get worse,” Huang said. “We went out to a bunch of our biggest developers and just talked them through that and shared that back with partners.”

So what happens with Android manufacturers that already have their own gesture navigation system? If you get the Android Q update on an existing phone, you won’t see any changes to your default navigation, because Huang said it’s not a good idea to disrupt the navigation experience for people. But if you buy a new phone that runs Android Q out of the box, your two main options will be the new Android Q gestures and the three-button system. They will be available on all new Android Q phones, period.

The likes of Samsung or OnePlus could add their own gesture navigation system in the phone’s settings — and you can swap to it after you’ve set the phone up — but they need to still offer the two main options as a way to standardize navigation across all phones.

“The different navigation systems have their pros and cons, but we’ve designed one that fits really well in the context of Android,” Huang said. “People use back many many times and making sure that’s super accessible was one of our primary goals.”

What about Google Assistant and navigating foldable phones?

Google Assistant
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

While Google is also working with manufacturers to encourage dedicated Google Assistant buttons, there still is a way to talk to Assistant from the gesture user interface. It’s available in the current Android Q beta, but it’s very janky. Going forward, it will become a diagonal swipe in from either one of the corners of the screen at the bottom to call up Google Assistant.

Huang also said the company didn’t entirely keep foldable phones in mind when designing the new gesture system, but it managed to work well on larger foldable screens since you can press the back button on either side of the screen. And there’s also a reason why they’re leaving the three-button navigation system in — because gestures aren’t very “accessible” for some people.

Offering two standardized options across all Android phones is a boon for the consumer. Manufacturers can still have their own variations, they just won’t be turned on by default.

Android Q will likely land around August, but we won’t see many new Android Q devices until around October. If you want to try out Android Q’s new gestures, you need a compatible phone, but the beta is available now as an over-the-air update.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Samsung Galaxy Fold: Everything you need to know
Up Next

The best Amazon Prime Day 2019 deals: Everything you need to know
android 10 q review hands on feat
Mobile

Android Q doubles down on privacy and gestures to fix past flaws

Android 10 Q is the next version of Google’s Android mobile operating system, and it brings numerous important changes, from improved privacy settings to on-device machine learning.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
google io 2019 android q navigation and dark mode gesture in
Mobile

Google I/O: Android Q will standardize navigation controls and add new gestures

Android Q will be locked to Google's navigation methods only, though the OS is getting a completely reworked gesture system. Also, Google revealed more about the highly anticipated Dark theme on Android Q.
Posted By Mark Jansen
android 9 pie app switcher
Mobile

Here are the devices that can access the Android Q beta and how to get involved

The first beta for Google's next-generation mobile operating system, Android Q, is finally here -- and you can take part in it. Here's how to download and install the Android Q beta.
Posted By Mark Jansen, Christian de Looper
Android
Mobile

The Android Beam file sharing feature has been cut from the Android Q beta

Android Pie recently rolled out, but it's already time to look ahead to Android Q, the next version of Google's mobile OS. We've seen a number of rumors and leaks come out about the operating system, and now it's available for beta testing.
Posted By Christian de Looper
app store reviews google play store
Mobile

Google plans bigger and better changes for Play Store reviews

Google plans to implement an updated approach to its Play Store reviews to focus on more recent and more relevant reviews that developers believe will better serve the public and provide a more accurate reflection of their apps.
Posted By Jackie Dove
google pixel 3a and xl hands on 7
Mobile

Google finally releases an affordable phone worth buying

The Google Pixel 3a offers flagship features, including the best camera around, slick software, and an OLED screen for half the usual price. Has Google finally cracked hardware? This has the potential be a massive success.
Posted By Simon Hill
google qualcomm development kit assistant on headphones
Mobile

Google and Qualcomm want to make more smart headphones with the Google Assistant

Google and Qualcomm have released a new development kit aimed at making it easier for manufacturers to add Google Assistant support to headphones and headsets. The development kit is now available.
Posted By Mark Jansen, Julian Chokkattu
samsung galaxy fold news feat
Mobile

Still want a Galaxy Fold? The new U.S. release date is close to being revealed

The Samsung Galaxy Fold has arrived, and it goes on sale soon. Folding out from a 4.6-inch display to a tablet-sized 7.3-inch display, this unique device has six cameras, two batteries, and special software to help you use multiple apps.
Posted By Simon Hill
apple iphone xr trade in offer hands on mem2
Mobile

New render video claims to show off the full range of 2019 iPhones

The last iPhones just launched, but rumors about the next iPhone are already surfacing. Apple's 2019 flagship could include a variety of upgrades ranging from a new design to enhanced features.
Posted By Andy Boxall, Mark Jansen
best ipad deals roundup
Mobile

Learn how to back up your iPad on your computer or in the cloud

Your iPad holds a rich repository of personal information that you don't want lost, stolen, or destroyed. Properly backing up your iPad ensures the safety of your data. We show you how to back up your iPad both via iTunes and iCloud.
Posted By Jackie Dove
google android 8th birthday versiones
Mobile

Quindim, quiche, or quesito? What will Android Q be called?

We always like to wildly speculate about the next dessert-themed name for Android, but the letter Q is making that tougher than usual. Here are our best guesses and suggestions for the full name of Android Q.
Posted By Simon Hill
best smartwatch deals featured
Deals

Make some time for the best smartwatch deals for May 2019

Smartwatches make your life easier by sending alerts right on your wrist. Many also provide fitness-tracking features. So if you're ready to take the plunge into wearables and want to save money, read on for the best smartwatch deals for…
Posted By Lucas Coll
OnePlus 6T review
Mobile

The OnePlus 7 will be available exclusively from T-Mobile in the U.S.

The OnePlus 6T may still be new, but we're already looking ahead to the upcoming OnePlus 7. It will use the Snapdragon 855, and may have a new pop-up front camera, too. Here's everything we know about the OnePlus 7.
Posted By Mark Jansen
google pixel 3a and xl hands on 1
Mobile

Midrange, but worthy of protection: Here are the best Pixel 3a cases

If you're looking for a midrange phone with stock Android and an amazing camera, then the Pixel 3a is the phone to beat. The Pixel 3's younger cousin might only be $400, but you'll still want to keep it safe with a case.
Posted By Mark Jansen