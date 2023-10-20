 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

OnePlus is about to put the Google Pixel 8 Pro to shame

Bryan M. Wolfe
By
The Home Screen on the Google Pixel 8 Pro.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Two of the brightest smartphone displays on the market are featured on the Google Pixel 8 Pro and the OnePlus Open. However, in the ever-changing world of technology, there is always something better on the horizon.

On Tuesday, October 24, Chinese-based OnePlus and its parent company, Oppo, will announce “a new dawn” for smartphone screens. According to messages posted on Weibo by OnePlus and Digital Chat Station, the announcement is that BOE will manufacture a 3,000-nit panel for smartphones, which could be a game changer for the smartphone market. The soon-to-be-revealed display will offer 1440p resolution and support 2160Hz pulse width modulation (PWM) dimming.

Recommended Videos

The Google Pixel 8 Pro and OnePlus Open offer displays that are among the brightest on the smartphone market, with 2,400 nits and 2,800 nits of brightness, respectively. As a comparison, the recently unveiled Apple iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max offer 2,000 nits of brightness. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra maxes out at 1,750 nits.

Photo of a flower displayed on the Google Pixel 8 Pro's screen.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

So, what might be the first smartphone to include 3,000 nits? It could be the OnePlus 12, which could launch early in the new year.

Related

The brightness of a display, measured in nits, plays a crucial role in its usability. Displays with higher nit brightness are easier to view in brightly lit environments, such as direct sunlight or well-lit rooms. A display with higher nit brightness emits more light, making it easier to read or view content.

Furthermore, the contrast ratio of a display is affected by its nit brightness. A higher nit brightness translates to a more noticeable difference between the brightest and darkest parts of an image. Displays with higher nit brightness boast a higher contrast ratio, leading to more realistic and detailed images, with better color accuracy and deeper blacks. This feature is particularly crucial for images or videos with high contrast, such as movies or photographs.

A display’s nit brightness is also essential for showcasing HDR (high dynamic range) content. This content is designed to be displayed on bright displays and features a broader range of colors and brightness levels than standard content, resulting in a super-immersive and lifelike viewing experience.

The Pixel 8 Pro held the title for the brightest smartphone display when it was announced on October 4, but that title was quickly taken from it by the OnePlus Open. And now, it looks like OnePlus is getting ready to one-up Google once again — and itself in the process.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
There’s a problem with these 10 Google Pixel 8 features
Google Pixel 8 in blue and white.

Google talked about a lot of products and new software features during its Pixel 8 launch event, and it was easy to get overwhelmed by all the excitement. It was also easy to miss that quite a few of the features aren’t going to be available when the Google Pixel 8, Google Pixel 8 Pro, and Google Pixel Watch 2 go on sale.

It’s a bit of a trend in 2023 — Apple just did the same with Double Tap on the Apple Watch Series 9 — and a frustrating one, especially if a particular feature really caught your attention. In the case of the Pixel 8 lineup, there are 10 new features that look promising, but are all tarnished by delayed availability.

Read more
There’s a cheap Pixel phone you should buy, and it’s not the Google Pixel 8
The Google Pixel 7a in a person's hand.

Over the next months, amid the hype around the Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro launch, wallets everywhere will be flying open in Google’s direction as prospective owners become ever more eager to secure one.

There are plenty of reasons you’ll want to get one, too — from the new cameras to Android 14. But, unfortunately, the prices have also gone up this year. It’s at this point, with your wallet stretched to its limit, you should remember a cheaper Pixel still exists — and it’s excellent.
Don't forget about the Google Pixel 7a

Read more
Google’s Pixel 8 trade-in deals are absolutely embarrassing
Google Pixel 8 pro in white.

The Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro have been getting a lot of positive words since its debut a few days ago. This time around, it's not just the hardware that's getting good feedback, but also the software tricks that throw AI and advanced camera processing chops into the mix.

Of course, Google is offering a few benefits that further sweeten the deal for buyers, such as a free Pixel Watch 2 or Pixel Buds Pro, depending on the model you pick. In fact, when it comes to trade-in deals, Google is showering more love on generations-old iPhones than its own flagships. of yesteryear
Google's Pixel 8 trade-in deals are ... bad
One of the many Pixel owners venting frustration at poor trade-in deals. @ChrisMySass / X

Read more