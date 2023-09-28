Best OnePlus 11 deals: Save $100 on the Android phone

If you’re an Android fan who’s looking for phone deals, you can’t go wrong with the OnePlus 11. The smartphone is among the most popular choices in the market right now, and if you’re interested, we’ve rounded up the top sources for discounts when buying the mobile device. It’s highly recommended that you hurry with your purchase from your chosen retailer or carrier though, because these offers may change sooner than you think.

OnePlus 11 deals at OnePlus

You can currently buy the OnePlus 11 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for $600 from OnePlus, down $100 from its original price of $700, while the OnePlus 11 with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is on sale for $650, for savings of $150 on its original price of $800. Buying from OnePlus gets you a free gift — the OnePlus Buds Z2 wireless earbuds.

OnePlus 11 deals at Amazon

The OnePlus 11 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is available from Amazon for just $600, for savings of $100 on its original price of $700, while the model with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is available for only $650, following a $150 discount on its sticker price of $800. These are unlocked versions of the smartphone, so they will work with any compatible carrier.

OnePlus 11 deals at Best Buy

If you want to get the OnePlus 11 from Best Buy, the retailer is offering the 128GB model at $500 for $200 in savings and the 256GB model at $600 for $200 in savings. These unlocked smartphones are immediately activated to work with your preferred carrier.

Should you buy the OnePlus 11?

There’s no other way to say it — the OnePlus 11 is a beautiful smartphone. The smooth glass is tantalizing, the uniquely-shaped camera module makes an otherwise ordinary design look so much more interesting, and the textured alert slider adds personality through much-needed physical interaction.

The OnePlus 11 provides amazingly smooth performance with its Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, and with moderate use, you’ll squeeze two full days out of its 5,000 mAh battery. OnePlus and Hasselblad worked together on the OnePlus 11’s camera software to make the most out of the 50MP main camera, 48MP wide-angle camera, and 32MP Portrait Tele camera. The smartphone runs on OxygenOS 13, and the OnePlus 11 is the first model to fall under the brand’s commitment of four years of major Android OS updates and five years of security updates.

Our OnePlus 11 versus OnePlus 10T comparison tags the OnePlus 11 as the runaway winner, for reasons such as the more premium materials, the upgraded processor, and the improved cameras. The OnePlus 10T was a disappointment, but the OnePlus 11 is a return to form for one of the most beloved brands in the smartphone industry.

