  1. Mobile

Fitbit Charge 5 leaks show off a sleek fitness wearable

By

Fitbit is reportedly working on a new Fitbit Charge 5, and new renders surfacing this week give a good look at what we can expect. The report comes from leaker Snoopy on Twitter, and it features an attached video showing off the promotional material for the successor to the Charge 4.

According to the report, the upcoming 5 Charge 5 will cost $179, a $40 boost justified by a few quality-of-life changes. These could include swapping out the monochrome screen for a full-color one and adding in new sensors. Based on the video, sensors include built-in GPS, an EDA for stress-tracking management, an electrocardiogram (ECG) for heart tracking, an optical heart rate sensor, and an SpO2 sensor for tracking your blood oxygenation.  The biggest takeaway from the renders is a redesign of the previous model. The old design featuring sharp angles gives way to what appears to be a smooth, softer overall design with rounder corners. It could also come in different colors: Black, silver, and gold.

Fitbit Charge 5
179 USDhttps://t.co/6bhJFPBI6x

&mdash; Snoopy (@_snoopytech_) August 22, 2021

It will also provide a Daily Readiness Score, a feature that will suggest the best workouts for a user as informed by their stats — sleep, heart rate, the previous day’s workout, and so on. If you didn’t sleep well, Fitbit may recommend a light workout, while if you worked out lightly teh previous day, you may get a heavy workout recommendation. Based on the promotional video and comments from the leaker, it’s likely to be a Fitbit Premium-only feature.

Fitbit has yet to announce a release date for the Charge 5 (or the device itself). Some have speculated the Charge could launch on October 23 based on the renders — seeing as October 23 is a weekend day, that’s unlikely. An October date in general, however, does seem likely, especially given the recent promotional leaks.

Fitbit isn’t the only wearable maker making something new. Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 has broken cover as one of the most powerful Wear OS watches for people who want a little more than a basic wearable. Fossil is also planning something new for the summer. Whatever you want, there are going to be quite a few options for buyers looking for fitness wearables or smartwatches by year’s end.

Editors' Recommendations

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic review: A first-rate smartwatch

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic on the wrist.

The best earbuds for 2021

apple airpods pro review db 12

The best fitness trackers for 2021

fitbit charge 3 4 amazon deals prime day 2020 2 1200x9999

The best Android smartwatches for 2021

mobvoi ticwatch pro news wrist suit

With Tesla bleeding money, Elon Musk initiates hardcore spending review

Tesla Model Y front

The best 75-inch TV deals and sales for August 2021

LG 75-Inch Class UN6970 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV

Best cheap Sonos deals for August 2021

sonos move review 8

Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones are $100 off right now

Sony WH 1000XM3 in Field

Peloton Tread reintroduced with safety precautions in mind following injuries

pelton tread redesign with safety news specs price peloton lifestyle close

Amazon is practically handing out the iPad Mini today

iPad Mini Apple Pencil

Best cheap Roku deals for August 2021

Roku Ultra 2019 remote.

Best cheap Sony TV deals for August 2021

Sony Z8H TV

Save $120 on the perfect Chromebook for students

An HP Chromebook with a 14-inch touchscreen, showing various apps on the display.