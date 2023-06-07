 Skip to main content
Galaxy Z Flip 5 leak just revealed all of its biggest specs

Peter Hunt Szpytek
By
Leaked render of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5.
OnLeaks, MediaPeanut

So far, we’ve only heard a handful of rumors regarding the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5, but a recent leak revealed nearly everything about the foldable’s specs, launch window, and price.

According to a tweet from reputable leaker Yogesh Brar, we should be expecting the Flip 5 to launch at the end of next month on July 26 or 27 and cost $999, just like the Galaxy Z Flip 4 before it. In terms of the specs themselves, Samsung isn’t making any huge leaps from what we’re expecting the company to bring out for the Flip and Fold 5, although there are still plenty of upgrades if the leak is accurate.

One of the biggest differences between the Flip 4 and Flip 5 is the chipset that each foldable runs on. The Flip 5 will be outfitted with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, just like we saw with the Galaxy S23 series earlier this year.

Other specs revealed in the leak include that the Z Flip 5 will offer 8GB of RAM as well as 128 and 256GB storage options (no surprises there.) It’ll have a 3,700mAh battery and support 25W charging. The leak doesn’t say specifically if it’ll support wireless charging; however, since the Flip 4 did, it’s safe to assume that the Flip 5 will keep the feature. Additionally, the phone will run on Android 13 at launch with OneUI 5.1.

Leaked render of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5.
OnLeaks, MediaPeanut

There has been a lot of speculation regarding the Galaxy Z Flip 5’s screens — ever since rumors started to spread that the outer screen would be much bigger than the one on the Flip 4. For the Z Flip 5, Brar says that the outer screen will be a 3.4-inch HD AMOLED panel but doesn’t mention how it will be shaped around the two cameras. Based on previous leaks and rumors, it appears the outer display won’t cut into the cameras, as we recently saw on the Motorola Razr Plus.

When unfolded, the main display will be a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with a 120hz refresh rate, exactly the same as the one found on the Z Flip 4.

