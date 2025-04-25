 Skip to main content
The Fitbit Versa 4 is back to its good price of just $150 for a very short time

By
Good Deal A young man wears a Fitbit Versa 4 as he gets ready to workout.
Fitbit

Lately, we’ve typically been seeing the Fitbit Versa 4 retail for $200, it’s standard price. But every so often it pops down to $150 for about a week. It just so happened to be that way when we were rounding up the best Fitbit deals. It just so happens to be that way again, now, where you can get it for just $150. That’s a $50 discount, which is pretty hefty.

What this all means is that you need to buy the Fitbit Versa 4 now, or wait until this price returns, if it even does. Tap the button below to get your Fitbit Versa 4 at its reasonable, discounted price, or keep reading to see what it has to offer you.

Why you should buy the Fitbit Versa 4

In many ways, we know what a Fitbit is. The Fitbit line is included all over the place in our listing of the best fitness trackers for a reason — they have great health tracking, provide athletic readiness scores, and give great sleep insights. There’s some variation across models, of course, but you get the idea. One of the most noticeable changes for the Versa 4 as opposed to your more traditional Fitbits is its wide, square screen for easier viewing on the device itself. If you want a Fitbit with a wide screen that can do all of this, plus get 24/7 heart rate tracking, monitoring for irregular heart rhythms, Sp02 readings (the thing the latest Apple Watches cannot do), menstruation tracking, and the ability to access maps and more directly on your wrist — well, then the Fitbit Versa 4 is the tracker for you.

If you want to get a Fitbit Versa 4, there’s really no time like the present. The watch is bound to bounce back up to its normal $200 price soon, so you should buy it now while you can save $50 and get it for $150. You can do so by tapping the button below. If you don’t like this deal, or it is already over, you should go check out these smartwatch deals or even these Apple Watch deals for similar products at a discount that is active.

