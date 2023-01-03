 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

CES 2023: Fossil’s latest hybrid smartwatch is the anti-Pixel Watch

Andy Boxall
By

Fossil’s latest Gen 6 smartwatch could be seen as the anti-Google Pixel Watch. It’s a hybrid smartwatch, so there’s no bright AMOLED touchscreen here, and while it doesn’t come with Fitbit’s health platform, it has its own special fitness talents. You won’t have to pay a subscription to see all your data in six months’ time either.

It’s called the Gen 6 Hybrid Wellness Edition, which is a rubbish name for what is an intriguing product. The Gen 6 Hybrid watches use a modestly sized E-Ink screen with physical hands and a backlight, so you can always see the time and your relevant health data and notifications — all while sipping battery power. Fossil claims two weeks of life from the battery, and a quick 60-minute charge time too.

Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid Wellness Edition in black and blue.
Fossil

On the back is a heart rate sensor which can also measure your blood oxygen (Sp02) levels, plus the smartwatch automatically detects workouts and can estimate your V02 Max too. While it’s not up there with the Apple Watch Ultra in terms of features, the Gen 6 Hybrid Wellness Edition has the right fitness features to appeal to casual exercisers who want more battery life than smartwatches like the Pixel Watch.

Related

What else? It’s not a Wear OS smartwatch, so Google Assistant isn’t onboard. However, Amazon’s Alexa virtual assistant is installed and ready to perform actions like setting timers, making lists, and controlling music.

Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid Wellness Edition in black with a black strap.
Fossil

It has GPS, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth, plus the 44mm body is water resistant to 3 ATM. It comes in stainless steel, steel with a gold finish, or with a black IP, plus there’s a selection of different colored silicone straps. The case can be fitted with any 20mm strap, too, opening it up to a world of different options.

Unfortunately, Fossil has not provided any idea of how much the Gen 6 Hybrid Wellness Edition will cost yet, but based on the current Gen 6 hybrid watches from Fossil, expect to pay around $250. There are many advantages to wearing a hybrid smartwatch, but if you think a full smartwatch may be what you’re looking for, then take a look at our recommendations here.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch
A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.
What is RAM? Here’s everything you need to know
how to install ram pc buildout 2016 720x480 02
With the Pixel 8, Google needs to fix a nagging camera problem
iPhone 14 Pro and Pixel 7 Pro camera modules.
Someone’s selling a Google Pixel Tablet months before its release date
The Google Pixel Table and the Speaker Dock.
Please keep terrible 8MP wide-angle cameras off my phone in 2023
OnePlus 10T camera module.
How to transfer photos from iPhone to iPhone
How to transfer photos from an iPhone to an iPhone
7 important tips to get your new Apple Watch ready for your wrist
The Apple Watch SE 2 ready to pair with a phone.
Google Pixel 7: how to take a screenshot and record your screen
The screen on the Pixel 7 Pro.
How the iPhone 14 Plus became one of 2022’s biggest tech flops
The iPhone 14 Plus's screen.
How to create and share iPhone photo albums with ease
Shared Album on an iPhone.
A sneaky iOS update got me excited about the iPhone 14 Pro again
Sports scores for an NBA game displayed in an iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island.
Instagram Top 9: how to see your top 9 photos of 2022
Instagram Top 9 app running on an iPhone.
Best Verizon new customer deals for December 2022
Verizon 5G Super Bowl