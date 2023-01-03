Fossil’s latest Gen 6 smartwatch could be seen as the anti-Google Pixel Watch. It’s a hybrid smartwatch, so there’s no bright AMOLED touchscreen here, and while it doesn’t come with Fitbit’s health platform, it has its own special fitness talents. You won’t have to pay a subscription to see all your data in six months’ time either.

It’s called the Gen 6 Hybrid Wellness Edition, which is a rubbish name for what is an intriguing product. The Gen 6 Hybrid watches use a modestly sized E-Ink screen with physical hands and a backlight, so you can always see the time and your relevant health data and notifications — all while sipping battery power. Fossil claims two weeks of life from the battery, and a quick 60-minute charge time too.

On the back is a heart rate sensor which can also measure your blood oxygen (Sp02) levels, plus the smartwatch automatically detects workouts and can estimate your V02 Max too. While it’s not up there with the Apple Watch Ultra in terms of features, the Gen 6 Hybrid Wellness Edition has the right fitness features to appeal to casual exercisers who want more battery life than smartwatches like the Pixel Watch.

What else? It’s not a Wear OS smartwatch, so Google Assistant isn’t onboard. However, Amazon’s Alexa virtual assistant is installed and ready to perform actions like setting timers, making lists, and controlling music.

It has GPS, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth, plus the 44mm body is water resistant to 3 ATM. It comes in stainless steel, steel with a gold finish, or with a black IP, plus there’s a selection of different colored silicone straps. The case can be fitted with any 20mm strap, too, opening it up to a world of different options.

Unfortunately, Fossil has not provided any idea of how much the Gen 6 Hybrid Wellness Edition will cost yet, but based on the current Gen 6 hybrid watches from Fossil, expect to pay around $250. There are many advantages to wearing a hybrid smartwatch, but if you think a full smartwatch may be what you’re looking for, then take a look at our recommendations here.

