Galaxy A33 specs leak ahead of tomorrow’s official launch

The Samsung Galaxy A33 is scheduled to be officially revealed tomorrow during the company’s Awesome Galaxy A Event, but the phone has already been leaked in full. The device was showcased by two separate leakers who revealed renders of it along with its technical specs. Although the information won’t be confirmed until Samsung officially shows off the phone tomorrow, the A33 seems to be a competent device if the leaked specs are to be believed.

The Galaxy A33 will use Samsung’s Exynos 1280 processor, which will also be used to power the Galaxy A53, according to the leak reported by Appuals. The processor is also still unofficially announced, but it’s rumored to have an octa-core CPU, which would give the A33 and A53 a decent amount of power behind their screens.

Samsung phones have been praised for their camera options in the past and the Galaxy A33, despite rumored to be a more budget-friendly phone, isn’t skimping in that department. The A33 features five cameras: A 48-megapixel camera for everyday photos, a 13-megapixel front-facing camera, an ultrawide 120-degree 8-megapixel camera, a high-detail 5-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel portrait lens.

The phone will also feature 6GB of RAM and have 128GB of internal storage. It will use a typical Samsung 5000mAh lithium-ion battery that supports 25-watt charging.

In terms of the leaked renders of the A33, four colors have been spotted so far. Peach, black, and baby blue were posted to Twitter by well-known leaker Evan Blass,; a fourth color, white, was revealed in the initial leak reporting by Appuals. These colors are pretty typical for Samsung offerings, however, they do look nice, especially for midrange smartphones.

Samsung’s A-series are some of the most popular devices around the world given their reduced prices when compared to competing brands like the iPhone. The introduction of the A33, A53, and the rumored A73 will likely add to the line’s continued success if the prices are right. If Appuals’ leak is correct, the A33 should cost around $400 and is rumored to be the least expensive of the bunch.

