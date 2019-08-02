Mobile

Galaxy Note 10 may use new Exynos chip instead of a Snapdragon in the US

Andy Boxall
By

Samsung has for a long time used two different processors in its flagship phones, depending on where they are sold. In the U.S., a Qualcomm chip is usually found inside, while in Europe, South Korea, and most other places, Samsung’s own Exynos chip is used. This may change with the Galaxy Note 10, as a rumor states only the Verizon Galaxy Note 10 will have a Snapdragon 855 inside, and all other models in the U.S. will use the forthcoming Exynos 9825.

The rumor originates from the usually reliable Evan Blass on Twitter, who also adds the Verizon Note 10 will have the Snapdragon 855 and not the newly announced Snapdragon 855 Plus. Why has Samsung made the decision to switch, but not go all-in and include Verizon? The answer could be related to the possible reasons Samsung chose to use the Snapdragon chip in the first place — better CDMA network performance, and an old licensing deal.

Because Verizon uses CDMA, and not GSM, and Samsung wants the best experience for Note 10 owners tied to the network, it’ll stay with the Qualcomm chip. If this is the case, it suggests Samsung is now confident the Exynos and its modem meets or exceeds the performance of Qualcomm’s modem, and the chip itself.

However, because Sprint also uses CDMA, and isn’t mentioned as a recipient of a Snapdragon-powered Note 10, it may all be due to a complicated Qualcomm and Samsung licensing deal around modems and CDMA patents. Legal issues made it difficult for Samsung to pair its modems and phones together in the U.S.; but over the past six months, discussions have seen this change.

What difference will it make to your Galaxy Note 10, if you chose a GSM model to work on T-Mobile, AT&T, or Sprint? The Exynos 9825 is not official yet, but some benchmarks said to be from a Galaxy Note 10 show similar performance between it and the Snapdragon 855. Comparisons based on the Galaxy S10 — which internationally used the Exynos 9820 chip, and the Snapdragon 855 in the U.S. — have rarely shown big differences between the two, although battery life can suffer compared to the Snapdragon on the Exynos-powered S10.

We will know Samsung’s decision on August 7 when the Galaxy Note 10 is revealed. Or will we? Samsung doesn’t always talk about specification at its launch events, preferring to focus on experiences and how the phone will benefit you on a daily basis. If it keeps quiet, all will be revealed once we get our hands on the phone.

