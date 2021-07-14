An accidental upload to Amazon may have just spilled the beans on Samsung’s upcoming smartwatches. Amazon Canada had listings for the Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic, including pricing and launch date information ahead of Samsung’s official unveiling. The pages have since been taken down.

The listing showed two variants of each model. For the Galaxy Watch Active 4, here labeled the Galaxy Watch 4, it has appeared in Silver in two sizes of 40mm and 44mm. For the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, it appears in Silver and Black in 44mm and 46mm sizes. Amazon’s listing confirms the rotating bezel for the Classic model, as well as the screen sizes which range from 1.19 inches to 1.36 inches, depending on which size you get. Battery capacity is also somewhat standardized, with the smaller models coming with a 247mAh battery, and the larger ones a 361mAh battery.

The now-deleted Amazon listing confirms both watches will have Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, GPS, as well as support for ‎body composition analysis, advanced sleep-tracking, V02 Max, blood oxygen monitoring, and a heart rate monitor.

Amazon claims the Galaxy Watch Active 4 will cost $309.85 Canadian for the 40mm model, with the 44mm being pegged for $346.81. These translate to $250 and $280, respectively, in the U.S. For the Galaxy Watch Classic, the 42mm is pegged at $427.73 Canadian and $463.88 for the 44m and 46mm models. In U.S. dollars, these would be $343 and $372.

What is interesting here is the branding around the Galaxy Watch Active 4. Previously only called by that name in rumors, Samsung may be choosing to launch the Galaxy Watch Active line as its main smartwatch line, with the “Classic” line sticking around for those who are into the more toned back design of the Galaxy Watch 3. Google and Samsung’s collaboration on the new Wear OS announced at I/O could play into this. Alongside revamping the platform and improving its overall usability, Google has been working on integrating Fitbit’s features into Google Wear. It seems natural to position the flagship Google Wear watches as fitness devices, with that in mind.

Samsung is expected to launch the new Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and Active alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G, and Galaxy Buds 2 at Samsung’s “Unpacked” event which is currently pegged for August 11.

Editors' Recommendations