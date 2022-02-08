Garmin’s new D2 Air X10 adds voice controls for $550

Garmin today introduced a new smartwatch aimed at pilots and people who love flying. With the Garmin D2 Air X10, a successor to the older D2 Air, the company has built a typical smartwatch experience with a discrete aviation mode that builds in features that pilots would find necessary as well as added a little extra on the top.

The Garmin D2 Air X10 has one major upgrade over the previous D2 Air model — the inclusion of voice functionality. Allowing pilots to keep their hands free while on the go, the D2 Air X10 can now be used in tandem with your phone’s digital assistant, (Siri or Google Assistant depending on whether you use iOS or Android) to dictate texts and ask the typical queries you’d want to know as an air enthusiast. With a starting price of $550, it’s probably worth considering if the existing Garmin D2 Air is a better fit with its $500 price point.

“The D2 series has quickly proven itself to be the choice for pilots and aviation enthusiasts alike who need a purpose-built smartwatch that’s as functional in the air as it is on the ground,” Carl Wolf, Garmin vice president of aviation sales and marketing said in a release. “Not only does the D2 Air X10 offer built-in aviation tools for every phase of flight, it’s the first aviator smartwatch with convenient on-device calling and voice assistant features to keep up with your life on the go.”

Even if you’re not going to be summoning Siri or Google Assistant on your wrist, the Garmin D2 Air X10 has all the basics you’ll expect from all of Garmin’s best smartwatches. This means a long battery life rated up to seven days of passive use, a Gorilla Glass 3 display with an always-on option, built-in music apps with support for up to 650 songs from Amazon Music, Deezer, and Spotify, contactless payments powered by Garmin Pay, and so on. More specifically to its Air line, the D2 Air X10 comes with features for tracking your flight before take-off, during flight, and after landing. The watch will also automatically log your fights, with seamless transfer to Garmin’s Pilot app for pilots, flyGarmin, for aviation enthusiasts.

The Garmin D2 Air X10 is now available for purchase directly from Garmin in ivory or black color options.

