 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Gboard for Android gets a fresh new look, but beta users aren’t loving it

By
gboard for android gets a fresh new look but beta users arent loving it
Bryan M. Wolfe / DIgital Trends

A transformation is underway for Gboard users on Android as Google begins rolling out a redesigned layout for the keyboard. This update introduces circle and pill-shaped keys for a selected group of beta testers, moving away from the traditional rounded rectangle keys. The individual letter keys will be circular, while the space bar and other key functions will adopt a pill shape to enhance usability and visual appeal.

This redesign is part of the latest Gboard beta (version 15.1), which is currently in early phases and has not yet been widely released to all users in the testing program.

Gboard changes.
Android Authority

Recent changes have also been implemented in the Gboard toolbars, including a refined shortcut button for easier access to essential features. The updated Dynamic Color theme has been streamlined to align more closely with Android’s material design principles, providing users with a fresh interface.

Recommended Videos

These adjustments are designed to refresh the keyboard’s appearance and improve user engagement. However, not everyone is liking the changes.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

For example, folks on Reddit call the most recent changes “awful” and “annoying.” One user said: “The graphic designer in me is just hurt looking at this. Atrocious, atrocious typography.” Over on X, comments about the newly shaped keys are nearly identical: people don’t like it.

Google has not yet announced when the keyboard changes will be available to general Android users or if there will be an option to revert to the old design.

Gboard on Android was originally released in December 2016. It followed a May 2016 release on iOS.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Mobile and A/V Freelancer
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
We know you don’t like AI in Mail. Here’s how to get the old look
Categories in Apple Mail app.

The AI-fication of the iPhone was heavily anticipated, apparently more so by analysts and investors than the average user. Apple Intelligence put AI in all key places that define an iPhone, including Mail, Photos, Safari, notifications, Notes — you name it.

But those changes haven’t been welcomed by all. The Photos redesign continues to test the patience of iPhone users. But the Mail app is not too far off in the rage race. On Reddit and other user forums, many have been venting their frustration against the new categorization system, which sorts emails across different classes.

Read more
The 2025 Android phone I’m most looking forward to isn’t from Samsung or Google
The OnePlus logo on the back of the OnePlus 12R.

2025 is rapidly approaching, and that can only mean one thing for a tech nerd like me: It's time to start looking forward to another year of smartphones. All signs are pointing to an interesting year for Apple with the iPhone 17, and I'm eager to see what comes of it.

But what about what's happening in the Android smartphone space? The Samsung Galaxy S25 series is just on the horizon, but I've yet to see anything that's made me really ecstatic about it. The Google Pixel 10 series should be a good one, but we've not heard enough about it yet.

Read more
Things still aren’t looking good for Apple’s iOS 19 update
iPhone 16 Pro Max in Desert Titanium.

The latest version of iOS 18.2 rolled out to (most) iPhone users yesterday, and it brought with it a slew of new features that fans have eagerly waited for. These include Visual Intelligence for iPhone 16, Genmoji, and Image Playground. However, this slower rollout of iOS 18 features is having an impact on development times for its next iteration, and that means iOS 19 might be delayed.

There have been whispers of delays before, so this doesn't come as a huge surprise — particularly when you think about how the production flow at Apple usually goes. In a Threads post, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said: "I continue to hear that the gradual rollout of features across iOS 18 to iOS 18.4 is leading to delays of some features scheduled for iOS 19. That will lead to a long-term rollout of features next cycle as well. Engineers are stuck working on iOS 18 projects when they’d usually already be on to the following OS."

Read more