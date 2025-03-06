Gboard for Android gets a fresh new look, but beta users aren’t loving it

A transformation is underway for Gboard users on Android as Google begins rolling out a redesigned layout for the keyboard. This update introduces circle and pill-shaped keys for a selected group of beta testers, moving away from the traditional rounded rectangle keys. The individual letter keys will be circular, while the space bar and other key functions will adopt a pill shape to enhance usability and visual appeal.

This redesign is part of the latest Gboard beta (version 15.1), which is currently in early phases and has not yet been widely released to all users in the testing program.

Recent changes have also been implemented in the Gboard toolbars, including a refined shortcut button for easier access to essential features. The updated Dynamic Color theme has been streamlined to align more closely with Android’s material design principles, providing users with a fresh interface.

These adjustments are designed to refresh the keyboard’s appearance and improve user engagement. However, not everyone is liking the changes.

For example, folks on Reddit call the most recent changes “awful” and “annoying.” One user said: “The graphic designer in me is just hurt looking at this. Atrocious, atrocious typography.” Over on X, comments about the newly shaped keys are nearly identical: people don’t like it.

Google has not yet announced when the keyboard changes will be available to general Android users or if there will be an option to revert to the old design.

Gboard on Android was originally released in December 2016. It followed a May 2016 release on iOS.