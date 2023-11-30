 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Instagram alternative Glass is getting more expensive in 2024

Phil Nickinson
By
The Glass app on an iPhone, in front of Glass on a web browser.
The Glass.photo service is getting a little more expensive in 2024. Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Instagram is the undisputed king of mobile photography, for better or worse. And while there’s been no shortage of competitors over the years, none has gotten anywhere near the popularity of the OG IG, thanks in no small part to it having the might of Meta (nee Facebook) behind it.

One that I’ve been using for much of 2023, however, is Glass. It’s been around since August 2021 and bills itself as “a true community platform for photographers.” And as such, it’s really good. It’s not meant for taking pictures in the moment and spewing them out in real time — it’s for uploading and viewing only, with no camera capability in the app. Nor does it have a habit of stealing features from Snapchat and TikTok, so no Stories or Reels. And images are in much higher resolution than what you’ll find on Instagram.

Recommended Videos

It also doesn’t have any advertising. Or influencers. Or public like counts. It’s all photos, all the time, with cool features for searching by category, member, cameras, or even individual lenses, which makes it possible to easily find some remarkably rare shots. And Glass is available pretty much anywhere you’d want it, from phone and tablets (yes, the tablet experience is excellent, something Instagram still hasn’t bothered with),to a web browser at Glass.photo.

Related

Those are some of the biggest differences between Glass and Instagram. Another — probably the biggest — is that you have to pay to post or actually follow anyone on Glass (you can view individual accounts — here’s mine, for instance). And starting in 2024, the cost of membership is going up a bit, from $30 a year to $40 a year. There’s also a “Patron” membership that gets you early access to features as they’re being worked on, and three annual memberships to share with friends. That’s going up from $99 to $130 annually.

If you sign up before December 31, you can lock in those 2023 prices for one more year. (And Glass is offering a $10 credit to current members if they ask, which at least extends the transition.)

Is any of that worth it? I suppose it depends. If you’re a professional photographer, or a semi-pro who likes to see cool stuff and share cool stuff — or if you’re just over the whole Instagram thing at this point, which is completely understandable — it might be.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Phil Nickinson
Phil Nickinson
Section Editor, Audio/Video
Phil spent the 2000s making newspapers with the Pensacola (Fla.) News Journal, the 2010s with Android Central and then the…
How to print Instagram photos, from mobile printers to online photo labs
how to use instagram guide 2

Photographs may look great on a digital screen, but there's nothing quite like bringing them to life through the form of a print. Most of our photographic creations sit on Instagram. We take pride in curating our feeds, making them look all fancy for our audience. But what about making them look fancy on our wall? Thankfully several platforms give us the option of printing our favorite photos from Instagram. However, there are a few things you need to know before you go ahead and do so. Here's how to get the best results when printing from Instagram and all the best places where you can make it happen.
What Instagram photos can you print, and how big can you print them?
First, beware that these tools for printing Instagram photos are designed exclusively for printing your own shots. Printing someone else’s photograph that you swipe off of Instagram is photo theft. If you see a photo on Instagram you’d really love on your wall, reach out via a comment or private message to arrange a print with the original photographer. Don’t be that Instagram user that finds a way to beat the system to steal someone else’s work.

Second, Instagram doesn’t save your photograph in all its high-resolution glory. Images are downsized to just 1,080 pixels wide -- that's fine for a small phone screen, but won't hold up for a large print. Instagram photos can still make great prints, but they should be kept under five inches wide -- such as a 5 by 5 for a square shot. If you try to print out an 11 by 14, you’ll end up with a pixelated print. For larger prints, find the original photo and make a print from that -- you'll lose whatever edits you made in Instagram, however, so you may want to edit in a different app first.
How to print Instagram photos from a printer

Read more
How to link Instagram to Facebook
Here's how to link your Instagram, Facebook accounts for social syncing
how to use Instagram Stories

These days, Facebook and Instagram go hand in hand. The two services offer integration you simply won’t find across any other social media platforms. Unlike Twitter, which publishes your Instagram posts as basic web links, Facebook actually lets you share images directly from the photo-sharing app to your timeline and News Feed.

It makes sense for Facebook to provide streamlined features for a popular app like Instagram, especially given the social media giant bought the platform for $1 billion in cash. That said, the best thing about syncing your Facebook and Instagram accounts is how effortless it is. Before guiding you through the process, let’s take a look at some of the benefits.
What's not to like?
There are several reasons why you should consider linking Facebook and Instagram. Linking will allow you to post the pics and videos you take or edit using the aforementioned photo-sharing app directly to Facebook. If you’re someone who enjoys getting likes on Instagram -- and who doesn't? -- that will translate to Facebook, too. Each image or video shared goes back to its original source, allowing you to drive engagement, whether from your friends or a wider audience (assuming your posts on both accounts are public).

Read more
Getting weird ads? Here’s how to find out what Instagram thinks you like
instagrams new explore grid tempts you to open your wallet mobile technology applications

Look up what data Instagram thinks it knows about you, and you’ll likely find a list that contains places that you’ve never been, celebrities you’ve never heard of, hobbies you’ve never tried and other oddities mixed in with some actually relevant interests. But that list of ads interests is what Instagram will soon start using to deliver sponsored posts -- from influencers that you don’t follow -- into your feed. So how does Instagram determine what your interests are, and how do you make sure those upcoming ads are actually relevant?

Brands use Instagram influencers to reach a specific audience, like advertising makeup with a beauty vlogger, for example. But as branded content ads roll out, Instagram will also use a list of automatically generated topics to determine which non-followers to show those sponsored posts to.

Read more