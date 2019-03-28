Digital Trends
Mobile

Gmail for iOS finally gets handy customizable swipe actions

Trevor Mogg
By

Google has just added some handy customizable swipe actions to its Gmail app for iPhone.

The feature, which has been available to Android users for nearly a year, gives you a lot more options for when you swipe an email, helping you to organize your messages far more quickly.

Before the update, Gmail on iPhone only gave you the option to delete an email when you swiped it. Now, you can perform all of the following: archive, mark as read/unread, snooze, move to another folder, and, as before, trash.gmail for ios finally gets handy customizable swipe actions

The swipe configuration settings can be accessed by going into the Gmail iOS app and navigating to Settings > Swipe actions, and then choosing the swipe options that work best for you.

And there’s more.

“In addition to using swipe actions to quickly triage your email, you can also use the same actions to triage your notifications as well,” Google explained in a blog post outlining the new iOS feature. “For example, if you like to snooze emails, you can press firmly (3D Touch) or long press on a Gmail iOS notification, and click on ‘Snooze’ directly to pick the date and time when to snooze the email until.”

Google says the new customizable swipe actions are starting to roll out users from Thursday, though it could take up to a couple of weeks for the feature to land for everyone.

The addition of the improved swipe feature for iOS comes a couple of months after the web company launched a new look for its Gmail app for both Android and iOS users. The revamped design uses fewer colors for a simpler interface, making it easier to focus on your Gmail content.

It also offers a more straightforward way to view photos and other attachments after doing away with the need to open them or scroll through the conversation, and it’s now easier to switch between personal and work accounts for faster access to all of your messages.

The new look also replaced the search button with a more prominent search bar at the top of the display, and for security, prominent red warnings show up if the app spots anything suspicious in an email such as links that you may want to research before tapping on.

Digital Trends has more information on the new-look Gmail for mobile.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL: Everything you need to know
Huawei Watch GT Elegant and Active hands-on
Product Review

Huawei’s Watch GT Active and Elegant give you the look, but not all the moves

Huawei has launched two new versions of the Watch GT smartwatch, embracing a smaller screen and case size to go along with a new look for the larger model. While it has not added many new features, Huawei does expect you to pay more to own…
Posted By Andy Boxall
huawei p30 pro
Mobile

Hyperfast 5G connection being considered for the Mate 30, says Huawei CEO

Richard Yu, CEO at Huawei, said in an interview with Digital Trends that the company is considering adding 5G to the next Mate series smartphone. Likely to be called the Mate 30, we expect to see it before the end of the year.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Apple News Plus
Mobile

Here's a full list of magazines you get with Apple News Plus

At Apple's services event, the company unveiled a new news subscription service called Apple News Plus. The service gives you access to more than 300 magazines and newspapers and costs $10 per month.
Posted By Christian de Looper
man with iPhone at bar
Mobile

Make your phone work for you — these 10 apps will put money in the bank

Looking to earn some cash while watching Netflix? These apps were designed for earning cash on the side, whether you prefer to do so via a series of quizzes or while hiking with friends and family.
Posted By Will Nicol
samsung galaxy buds full review 6
Deals

Apple AirPods, Samsung Galaxy Buds wireless earbuds are both getting price cuts

Looking to snag a pair of wireless earbuds? We've found deals on two of the best models available right now. The Samsung Galaxy Buds and the first generation of Apple AirPods are both getting discounts.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
wireless chargers under 20 choetech charger
Deals

Amazon chops prices on several wireless chargers to under $20

Plopping your phone on a wireless charger makes it so that you don't have to fumble with outlets and cables. Right now, Amazon is offering select discounts on wireless chargers for just under $20.
Posted By Jenifer Calle
Apple AirPods
Product Review

As wireless earbuds sprint forward, Apple's new AirPods are strolling

Apple’s updated AirPods arrived last week with little fanfare and packing only minimal improvements. The question is: Do Apple’s latest wireless buds offer enough upgrades to keep up with the growing crowd of competitors?
Posted By Ryan Waniata
note 9 using phone
Mobile

FTC forces the closure of four major robocall scam operators

Chasing down illegal robocall operators must feel like a game of whack-a-mole for the FTC, but the fight goes on. This week it announced it had forced the closure of four separate operations responsible for billions of scam calls.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
best Single's Day deals
Computing

Perform a Windows reset on your Surface device with these quick tips

If you have Windows 10 on your Microsoft Surface and the device is running poorly, it may be time for drastic measures. We've mapped out how to reset the device to factory settings to get it running like new.
Posted By Brendan Hesse
huawei p30 pro
Mobile

Protect your Huawei P30 Pro with one of these great cases or covers

It's not smart to go without a case for a glass phone like the Huawei P30 Pro, so you should shop for protection before it picks up a scratch or worse. We've rounded up the best Huawei P30 Pro cases and covers right here.
Posted By Simon Hill
Pixel 3 taking a photo
Mobile

The Google Pixel 3a will reportedly cost $500 and have 64GB of storage

The Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are considered to be two of the best Android smartphones, but it looks like Google could be prepping a midrange line. Say hello to the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL.
Posted By Mark Jansen, Andy Boxall
huawei p30
Mobile

Huawei P30 vs. Galaxy S10 vs. iPhone XS: Which small flagship is best?

The Huawei P30 is the smaller handset in Huawei's new flagship range, but it's no less powerful for it. It doesn't quite match the P30 Pro, but how does it fare when it's put against the powerful Samsung Galaxy S10 and the Apple iPhone XS?
Posted By Mark Jansen
twitter 13th birthday changed communication head
Social Media

Twitter’s dark mode automatically activates to ease your eyes

Not a fan of Twitter's dark blue "dark" mode? The updated version begins rolling out today with a black background and the option to automatically activate the mode when it's dark outside. Here's how to use Twitter's dark mode.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
best laptops under $500
Computing

Get a great laptop for less with these fantastic options under $500

Just because a laptop is affordable doesn't mean it's bad. In fact, the best laptops uner $500 offer some of the best value for money and some even outstrip the pricier competition. These are our favorites.
Posted By Jon Martindale