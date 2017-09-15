The Good2Go app will flush away your anxiety over unsanitary bathrooms

Why it matters to you Instead of settling for any bathroom we find while traveling, Good2Go helps you find safe and sanitary locations straight through its app.

A San Francisco-based startup has set out on a mission to not only help you locate a bathroom in any major city, but also a sanitary one. Known as Good2Go, the company launched its first app, which locates and grants access to its safe and high-tech restrooms.

For anyone who travels often, Good2Go helps to eliminate the stress of having to search for a bathroom in an area you’re unfamiliar with. As for businesses, having their location listed as an option on the app helps to increase foot traffic and revenue.

Currently, Good2Go restrooms can be found throughout several locations in San Francisco. Once you download the app, you’ll be able to see a map that tells you where you can find one, how many fellow users of the app are in line, along with directions to the establishment. The app also identifies which locations are closed or offline, as well as further locations where Good2Go will soon be available.

Once you find your preferred location, you can use the app to join a virtual queue and wait without actually having to stand in line. You’ll receive a notification when it’s your turn to go, and you can enter the bathroom via an app-generated QR code. That way, only you will be able to unlock the automatic door. If you don’t have the app but made a purchase at the particular cafe you’re at, you can ask a barista for the code as well.

The main theme with Good2Go bathrooms is they’re all hands-free. The startup installs sinks, lights, hand dryers, and toilets that work by waving your hand across the sensor. While bathrooms have utilized this technology before, it’s rare to see an entire bathroom consist of strictly “touchless” devices. Every Good2Go location is all-gender and includes a baby-changing station.

With so many apps on the market these days, Good2Go isn’t the first of its kind — even though it does have an edge when it comes to cleanliness and modernized facilities. But with locations limited to the San Francisco area, it could be a while until they’re more accessible nationwide. To keep up with its expansion, you can sign up through the company’s website to be notified when the service becomes available in your city.

The Good2Go app is now available on iOS through the App Store with an Android version coming soon. For a limited time, the company is offering a free trial subscription. After that it’s $3 for a day pass, $15 for weekly, $20 for monthly, and $50 for three months.