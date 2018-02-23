Get ready for more AR apps — Google brings ARCore to version 1.0

Share

Google is working hard on improving its augmented reality prowess and announced ARCore 1.0, meaning that ARCore is now out of Preview mode. What does that mean for you? Basically, you’re about to see a whole lot more augmented reality apps on the Google Play Store.

According to Google, ARCore works on more than 100 million Android devices, including many flagships. All Google Pixel phones work with it, as well as the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, Note 8, Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge, LG V30, Asus Zenfone AR, and more. Google also announced that it is working with partners to develop more ARCore-enabled phones, including the likes of Samsung, Huawei, Motorola, Sony, and more.

Still, ensuring that ARCore works on devices is only one part of the equation — with the other being ensuring that developers come on board. Thankfully, according to the blog post, Google has that covered too — it’s working with the likes of Snapchat, Porsche, Otto AR, and more. Through them, you will be able to do things like check out the Porsche Mission E Concept car from your phone, see how furniture looks in your home, and more. With Snapchat and another partnership with FC Barcelona, Google is helping users experience what it’s like to be on the field at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

Also in the theme of AR, Google announced that it is now expanding the availability of the Google Lens preview. The feature will now be available in Google Photos across all devices with Android or iOS 9 or later, provided users have the latest Google Photos app.

Google Lens is basically Google’s take on image-based search. In other words, you can use the feature to translate text, search for products to buy, and more. Google is also adding new features in the next few weeks — including recognition for common animals, different dog breeds, different plants, and so on.

Eventually, Google wants to bring Lens to Assistant — and it is actually already available as part of Assistant on Google Pixel devices. While it is a handy feature, it will be interesting to see how Google improves it as time goes on.