Google Assistant may not be on Wear OS smartwatches much longer

Google Assistant has been the go-to aide on Wear OS devices for years, but several lines of decompiled code in the latest Wear OS beta suggest Gemini is preparing to stage a coup. Version 16.0.5 of Wear OS contains several strings — a term that refers to a line of text or characters — that point to the inclusion of Gemini in an upcoming version of Wear OS.

Currently, the onboard assistant can be accessed by saying, “Hey Google,” when the screen is active or just by holding down the side button. Google Assistant can send responses to messages, play music, and answer questions, all from the watch interface. During an APK teardown (a breakdown of code), the folks at 9to5Google discovered language that hints at an upcoming change, specifically with a line that says: “Easily talk back and forth to get more done with an assistant on your watch, reimagined with Google AI.”

Of course, that one line doesn’t reveal much about what Gemini might bring to Wear OS. It’s possible that rather than replacing Google Assistant entirely, Gemini could be an addition that enhances its capabilities.

For reference, the strings look like this:

<string name=”assistant_bisto_wearable_robin_brand_name”>Gemini</string>

<string name=”assistant_bisto_wearable_welcome_robin_description”>Easily talk back and forth to get more done with an assistant on your watch, reimagined with Google AI</string>

These discoveries are an early hint for what might come to Wear OS, but remember that this isn’t an official announcement from Google. Strings of code like this might indicate an impending change, but they could also be nothing more than an experiment Google’s engineers were working with.

However, if this is something that Google intends to add, you can expect to hear more details soon. Gemini AI has become a major focal point for the company, and its addition to wearables would be a big deal.