One of the headlining features of Google’s new Pixel 4, the astrophotography mode is now making its way to a bunch of previous-generation Pixel phones. Google has begun rolling out the version 7.2 update for its default camera app, which enables the astrophotography mode for Pixel 2, Pixel 3, and Pixel 3a line of phones, among other additions and changes.

The astrophotography mode builds upon the Google Pixel’s widely acclaimed Night Sight feature and allows users to easily capture night skies and the several mystifying elements it hides such as the Milky Way galaxy, which otherwise would have required high-end cameras and accessories. Since it largely relies on Google’s software prowess and a long exposure camera setting, it can function on older hardware without any major compromises.

It’s worth noting that you won’t find a dedicated switch for astrophotography. Once you’re in the Night Sight mode, the camera app will automatically recognize when you point your phone at a pitch-black sky and throw in a prompt indicating the mode has been turned on.

In addition to the astrophotography mode, Google Camera 7.2 brings a handful of other notable updates. It includes a cleaner viewfinder and tucks away the top row of options inside a retractable panel. The exposure and zoom slides have been slightly revamped as well and users can now start recording a video by simply long-pressing the shutter button.

Google has also added a new Social Share option, which lets users instantly share their shots on their social profiles. Plus, there’s a new feature that will display framing hints when it detects you’re tilting your phone.

Like most updates, we expect Google Camera 7.2 to roll out in phases for the Pixel 2, Pixel 3, and Pixel 3a running Android 10 and reach all the users in the coming days. You can visit the Play Store to check if your phone has received it yet. Alternatively, you have the option to sideload the APK file and install the new build immediately. You can do that by heading over to Google Camera’s APKMirror page and downloading the 7.2 version.

