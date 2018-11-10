Digital Trends
Mobile

Google honors Veterans Day by highlighting military service stories

Christian de Looper
By
google doodle veterans day

Veterans Day is right around the corner, and in honor of the heroes that have served our country, Google has launched an interactive Google Doodle highlighting the story of five veterans in partnership with StoryCorps.

The Doodle features one story from each branch of the U.S. military, and a range of different themes are presented, including stories of friendship, hope, loss, and hardship. Each Doodle features the voice of a veteran telling the story about their experience, along with an animation offering visual details about that experience.

Google is also encouraging the public to get to know the veterans in their life. In particular, YouTube is suggesting that the public interview veterans that they know, and then upload a video of the interview through the StoryCorps app or straight to YouTube with the hashtag #VeteransVoice. The stories that are uploaded to the StoryCorps app will be submitted for inclusion in the Library of Congress.

Of course, Google has launched initiatives for veterans before. In celebration of National Veterans Small Business Week, Google began supporting veteran-owned and led businesses by connecting them with Google Maps Promoted Pins. What that means is that when users search for a business on Google Maps, they can see a pin telling them if a business is owned or managed by a veteran.

On top of that, Google is making it easier for veterans to find jobs. Members of the military can enter that military occupational specialty code into Google Search to find jobs that require similar skills to those that they used while in the military. Last but not least, Google gave a $2.5 million grant to the United Service Organizations to provide training and career guidance for those transitioning out of the military, spouses of those people, and veterans. Those two features can be very helpful — it’s known to be difficult for veterans to find jobs and integrate back into society after serving their country, so being able to more easily find a job could potentially be life-changing.

Head to Google’s home page for yourself to check out the new Google Doodle and hear stories from some of the people that have put their lives in danger.

Don't Miss

Best camera phones of 2018
smishing example on phone
Computing

Smishing sounds funny, but it’s a serious threat to your phone’s security

We all know phishing is a huge security problem, but most people still believe it’s a problem limited to email. According to new reports, however, phishing scams are attempting to exploit your trust in text messages.
Posted By Luke Larsen
vine coming back as byte
Social Media

Vine fans, your favorite video-looping app is coming back as Byte

Vine fans were left disappointed in 2017 when its owner, Twitter, pulled the plug on the video-looping app. But now one of its co-founders has promised that a new version of the app, called Byte, is coming soon.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
hublot big bang meca 10 p2p bitcoin news
Wearables

Hublot’s newest luxury watch costs $25,000, and you can only pay in Bitcoin

The Hublot Big Bang Meca-10 P2P is the latest luxury timepiece from the watch brand, and is a special limited edition made to commemorate the 10th anniversary of Bitcoin. Eager buyers must use the cryptocurrency to buy one.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Mobile

Just how tough is your phone case? We break down IP ratings, military standards

Almost every manufacturer is packing IP ratings these days, but just what does that mean exactly? We break down the standards behind IP ratings and Military Standards to find out what they really mean.
Posted By Mark Jansen
HTC U12 Life review
Product Review

The HTC U12 Life is a midrange contender, but it’s no champion

The HTC U12 Life is a midrange smartphone with a large 6-inch screen, plenty of battery life, and a dual lens camera, but it bears little relation to its bigger sibling. Find out if it’s worth considering in our HTC U12 Life review.
Posted By Simon Hill
OnePlus 6T review
Mobile

On a budget? We found the best affordable smartphones you can buy

Here are the best cheap phones for anyone working with a tight budget, whether you're a fan of stock Android or marathon battery life. Find out what you can get for under $500 or far, far less as we round up the best budget smartphones.
Posted By Simon Hill
iPad Pro (2018) review
Product Review

The iPad Pro is the best tablet ever. But don't sell your laptop just yet

Apple has unveiled a big redesign for the iPad Pro, slimming down the bezels, adding Face ID, and the ability to attach and charge the Apple Pencil. All of this comes at a high cost however, as the iPad Pro starts at $799.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
iphone xs
Mobile

Here are the best Black Friday deals for the iPhone XS, XS Max, XR, 8, and more

Black Friday is right around the corner and it's a great time to get your hands on an iPhone if you've been thinking of buying one. Thankfully, there are a ton of great iPhone deals for Black Friday, including discounts on the phones.
Posted By Christian de Looper
mobile games are the future diablo immortal and of
Gaming

‘Diablo Immortal’ is just the beginning. Mobile games are the future

Diablo fans were furious about Diablo Immortal, but in truth, mobile games are the future. From Apple and Samsung to Bethesda and Blizzard, we’re seeing a new incentive for games that fit on your phone.
Posted By Felicia Miranda
Deals

Black Friday 2018: The best deals so far

Black Friday is the biggest shopping holiday of the year, and it will be here before you know it. If you can't wait until November 23 to start formulating a shopping plan, we've got you covered.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Best Cyber Monday Deals
Deals

Cyber Monday 2018: When it takes place and where to find the best deals

Cyber Monday is still a ways off, but it's never too early to start planning ahead. With so many different deals to choose from during one of the biggest shopping holidays of the year, going in with a little know-how makes all the…
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Google Pixel 3 review
Mobile

Keep on clicking with the 10 best browsers for Android

Browsing the web on an Android device should not be a pain. Check out our picks for the best browsers for Android, so you can surf the web with greater ease and access a trove of unique features.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Google Pixel 3 XL review
Android Army

Android battery life too short? Try using dark mode, Google says

Google confirmed at the 2018 Android Dev Summit that using dark mode will help extend an Android smartphone's battery life. Google also admitted its mistake of pushing for the usage of white in previous Material Design initiatives.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
iphone x waterproof phones
Mobile

Apple will fix these iPhone X, 13-inch MacBook Pro issues for free

Apple launched free repair programs for the iPhone X and 13-inch MacBook Pro with no Touch Bar. Some iPhone X units are suffering from unresponsive touchscreens, while a specific batch of the 13-inch MacBook Pro is prone to drive failure.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit